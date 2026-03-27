Marathon Sales Estimate: 1.2 Million Copies Sold Worldwide, Majority on Steam Not PlayStation

Bungie’s extraction shooter Marathon has sold an estimated 1.2 million copies worldwide since its launch, generating roughly $55 million in revenue (excluding microtransactions), according to new analyst data.

The figures highlight a stronger performance on PC than on consoles, particularly PlayStation 5.

The estimates come from Rhys Elliott, head of market analysis at Alinea Analytics, and have been described as close to Bungie’s internal numbers by industry observers.

Marathon Sales Breakdown by Platform

According to the data:

Steam (PC) : Approximately 800,000 copies — accounting for just under 70% of total sales.

: Approximately 800,000 copies — accounting for just under 70% of total sales. PlayStation 5 : Around 217,000 copies — about 19% of the total.

: Around 217,000 copies — about 19% of the total. Xbox Series X/S: Roughly 133,000 copies — around 11%.

This platform split shows that the majority of Marathon players are on PC via Steam, with significantly lower adoption on Sony’s PlayStation 5 despite Bungie being a Sony-owned studio.

Image: Bungie

Analyst Insights on Marathon Performance and Revenue

The $55 million revenue figure is based on the game’s $40 base price plus deluxe edition sales.

Marathon currently has an estimated 380,000 daily active users, with solid retention among those who stick with the game.

Average playtime sits at 27.8 hours on Steam, compared to 16.5 hours on PS5 and 17.3 hours on Xbox.

While player engagement appears healthy for those who enjoy the game, overall player growth has been described as limited when compared to competitors like Arc Raiders.

The game maintains an 89% positive review score on Steam, indicating strong approval from its core audience.

Image: Bungie

What the Numbers Mean for Bungie and Sony

As a first-party Sony studio, Bungie’s Marathon was expected to deliver a major hit, especially following years of development and high anticipation as a spiritual successor to the original Marathon series.

However, the 1.2 million sales figure has been widely viewed as underwhelming given the project’s reported budget, which industry speculation places in the hundreds of millions.

Forbes contributor Paul Tassi noted that the estimates align closely with Bungie’s internal data and stated there are currently “no plans to scale back or change content plans,” with work already underway on future seasons.

He emphasized that Marathon is not facing the same fate as titles like Concord, but acknowledged it “hasn’t exactly made the splash Sony and Bungie wanted.”

Player Crossover and Retention Data

Interesting crossover statistics show that 78.2% of Marathon players on Steam have also played Destiny 2, while significant portions have tried Helldivers 2 (62.7%), Arc Raiders (55.9%), and Halo Infinite (52.3%).

This suggests the game is primarily attracting fans of live-service shooters and Bungie’s existing ecosystem.

Retention among dedicated players is a bright spot, with many logging 50–100 hours shortly after launch.

However, converting broader interest into sustained growth remains a challenge for the live-service title.

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Future Outlook for Marathon in 2026

Bungie continues to support Marathon as a live game, with new content planned.

The strong PC performance via Steam provides a solid foundation, but boosting console adoption — particularly on PlayStation 5 — could be key to long-term success.

The extraction shooter genre remains competitive, and Marathon will need consistent updates and community engagement to grow its player base beyond the current estimates.

GamesHub will continue to follow Marathon developments, including future season announcements and any official sales updates from Bungie or Sony.

For now, the analyst estimates paint a picture of a game that has found a dedicated audience on PC but has yet to achieve blockbuster status across all platforms.