Bungie Fixes Marathon Pre-Order Bug That Auto-Installed Destiny 2 on Steam

21 Jan 2026 16:30
Jamie Davis
Image: Bungie

Pre-ordering Marathon on Steam briefly caused the free base version of Destiny 2 to automatically download and install likely tied to cross game pre-order bonuses prompting laughs and confusion among players.

The Marathon development team made a post on X outlining the issue has been resolved.

Bungie’s Swift Response

In a January 20 X post, Bungie confirmed: “We’ve resolved an issue where Destiny 2 would begin installing after pre-ordering Marathon on Steam.”

They decoupled the titles and fixed a separate glitch blocking Destiny 2 owners from claiming their Marathon themed cosmetic bundle (Exotic Ghost Shell, Ship, Sparrow) now redeemable at the Tower’s Special Deliveries Kiosk.

Marathon Momentum

Despite early backlash (lukewarm playtests, art plagiarism row resolved via artist deal), a late 2025 re-reveal boosted hype. Pre-orders surged to #5 on Steam’s top sellers (topping Warframe), ahead of its March 5, 2026 launch at $40.

