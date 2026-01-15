Kizuna AI Makes Epic Entrance into Fortnite with Custom Skins and Music Tracks

The trailblazing virtual YouTuber known as the world’s first virtual talent is stepping into Fortnite’s vibrant universe.

Epic Games has officially announced that Kizuna AI, which we leaked earlier this month. She burst onto the scene in 2016 and popularised the “Virtual YouTuber” phenomenon, will appear in the game’s Item Shop later this week.

This exciting crossover brings her signature style to the battle royale through a lineup of outfits, back blings, instruments, emotes, and jam tracks.

Fortnite players can snag two unique outfits, both fully usable in LEGO Fortnite survival modes.The iconic “Kizuna AI” skin showcases her classic white and pink sailor uniform, complete with a reactive effect that pulses to the beat of music.

Complementing it is the “Jersey Kizuna AI,” a sleek, contemporary variant perfect for grooving in dance battles or dropping into matches.

Here’s the complete bundle breakdown:

Outfits:

Kizuna AI: Classic design with music reactive flair.

Jersey Kizuna AI: Sporty, modern twist.

Back Blings:

Kizuna AI’s Wings (Hello World Wings): Holographic back accessory.

Chibi Ai-chan: Adorable plush mascot version.

Fortnite Festival Instruments:

Lovely Kizuna: Custom guitar skin.

Voice of Love: Themed microphone skin.

Emotes:

Hello, Morning: Energetic dance inspired by her breakout song.

Jam Tracks:

Hello, Morning

future base

mirai

Before the full public rollout, Epic hosted the “Kizuna AI Icon Cup” a Duos Battle Royale tournament where top regional teams earned exclusive early access to the outfit and back bling. The event took place on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The entire Kizuna AI collection drops in the Item Shop on Saturday, January 17, 2026. This collab celebrates Kizuna AI’s lasting impact on virtual entertainment, mixing her whimsical world with Fortnite’s high energy action.