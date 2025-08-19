IGT has reported that their popular Wheel Of Fortune slots machine has been responsible for some mega-wins for players in July – including three lucky punters that won over a million dollars.

Wheel Of Fortune Slots Reports Three Huge Jackpot Wins In July 2025

Top slots company IGT announced this week their Wheel Of Fortune game continues to fire out the big wins.

They released their July 2025 big win numbers and these showcased three huge jackpot wins – all over a million dollars.

Back on July 13, the Wheel Of Fortune slot machine paid out $1,395,600 on the Wheel Of Diamond Spins 2x Wilds in Las Vegas.

Then only four days later (17 July), the IGT game made another player a millionaire – again in Las Vegas – when one of their slots players won $1,142,108 on the Wheel Of Fortune 4D Collector’s Edition at the Palms Casino Resort gambling site.

The 29 July was the last of the trio of million jackpot wins. When a Thunder Valley Casino Resort player at Lincoln, California won $1,555,981 – which was the largest of the three Wheel Of Fortune slot machine wins for July.

Wheel Of Fortune Slot Machines Have Paid Out Over $3.6m In The Last 30 Years

These latest big wins are sure to maintain the popularity of the IGT’s Wheel Of Fortune slot game – which many say is one of the most successful in the last decade. With the franchise originally launching in 1996.

With these three jackpot payouts, the Wheel Of Fortune offering has now awarded over $3.6bn over the last 30 years in casino bonuses – making 1,200 players millionaires along the way.

The success of the popular slots machine – that has stood the test of time – is said to be down to it mirroring the TV game show – which continues to attract players to the game year-after-year.