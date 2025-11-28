Hytale early access announced after the game was saved

Hypixel Studios has announced the release date for the highly anticipated Hytale, which will be available via early access.

The Minecraft-inspired survival game was in development for five years with Riot Games, but the project was then cancelled earlier this year.

A few games have been cancelled in 2025. An Assassin’s Creed game set in post-Civil War America was cancelled due to the current political climate.

However, two weeks ago, the project was saved by the game’s founder, Simon Collins-Laflame and Hypixel Studios, who re-acquired it from Riot.

Now, Hytale will be playable for the public, but only an early, unfinished version.

Hytale Early Access Releases January 13th

Hytale Early AccessJANUARY 13, 2026 — Hytale (@hytale.bsky.social) 2025-11-28T15:14:26.055Z

The official Hytale Twitter account has revealed that early access will commence on January 13th.

Players will be able to pre-order the game from December 13th.

However, the developers have stressed that this early access will be far from the finished product.

In fact, the official account stressed to players: “If you don’t feel comfortable pre-ordering, please don’t.

“This is true early access, meaning it’s still very much unfinished and will be buggy for a while.”

Founder Collins-Laflame released his own statement and added some more context:

“You have my and the team’s commitment to make Hytale the game we’ve always wanted it to be. The game isn’t good yet; eventually, it will be.

“Hytale and Hypixel Studios are independent again, and we are returning to the original vision from the 2018 trailer.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

“Because we went back to an older game build from 4 years ago that was now meant for prototyping, some parts of the game will feel behind, but our momentum is strong, and we’re working fast to make this into the game we all dreamed of.

Hypixel Studios is pricing Hytale at $20, lower than the price of Minecraft itself on PC, with Collins-Laflame taking a personal loss to do so.

Because of the developers reverting back to an old build, the founder says charging more “didn’t feel right” to him.