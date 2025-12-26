How to Unlock the Baby Groot Sidekick in Fortnite

Baby Groot is returning to Fortnite as a charming sidekick cosmetic, distinct from his previous appearance as a back bling in Chapter 2 Season 4. Here’s everything you need to know about securing this Guardians of the Galaxy companion, including release details, cost estimates, and how to equip it.

Release Date and Availability

Epic Games announced the Baby Groot sidekick on December 24, 2025, as part of the Winterfest 2025 festivities. The cosmetic became available in the Item Shop on December 27, 2025, alongside other releases like the iShowSpeed Icon Series skin (December 24) and the Pulp Fiction bundle (December 30).

Unlike the earlier quest based Baby Groot back bling, this sidekick requires no challenges or Battle Pass progression just a direct purchase.

Get psyched for some new (and returning) fits and new Sidekicks, what drop are you looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/I9iXCO8TdB — Fortnite (@Fortnite) December 24, 2025

How to Get Baby Groot

To add Baby Groot as your sidekick:

Open the Item Shop in Fortnite after December 27, 2025. Locate the Baby Groot sidekick, listed as a standalone cosmetic or possibly within a Guardians of the Galaxy bundle. Purchase it using V-Bucks. Pricing is unconfirmed, but similar sidekicks, like the SpongeBob companion, range from 800 to 1,200 V-Bucks, with bundles potentially costing more. Head to the Locker, select the sidekick slot, and equip Baby Groot. He’ll follow your character in-game, running alongside you as a dynamic companion, unlike static back blings.

Key Details

Distinct from Previous Groot: This Baby Groot is a new sidekick, separate from the 2020 back bling tied to the Groot Awakening Challenges at Holly Hedges. That version required finding Sapling Groot in game, while this is a straightforward shop.

Winterfest Context: Baby Groot joins other sidekicks like SpongeBob and Patrick, introduced during Winterfest 2025, marking the debut of this cosmetic type that actively moves with players.

Marvel Synergy: The release aligns with Fortnite’s ongoing Marvel collaborations, including the returning Guardians of the Galaxy Pack, offering skins and items to enhance the cosmic theme.

Why the Hype?

Baby Groot’s appeal lies in his design and cultural popularity from the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Unlike the 2020 version, which was a rare collectible, this sidekick is accessible to all players willing to spend V-Bucks, making it a must have for Marvel fans and collectors. However, check the Item Shop regularly, as cosmetics may rotate out quickly during Winterfest.