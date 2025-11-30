How Many People Play Warzone in 2025?

Call of Duty: Warzone remains one of the most enduring free to play battle royales, even years after its initial launch. Integrated with the latest Call of Duty titles like Black Ops 7, it continues to draw millions across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. But with competition heating up from Fortnite, Apex Legends, and new entrants like Battlefield 6, how many players are dropping into Al Mazrah, Verdansk, or the latest maps right now?

Warzone Steam Player Count

Steam provides the most transparent data via its public charts for the Call of Duty HQ app (which encompasses Warzone, multiplayer, and Zombies modes).

Current players: Around 61,000.

24-hour peak: 78,766 to 80,341.

30-day average: 43,240 players.

All-time peak: 488,897 (from launch era).

November 2025 has seen steady numbers, with an average hovering around 40,000-43,000 daily players so far, which is up slightly from October’s 40,812 but down significantly from April’s 69,431.

Here’s a breakdown of monthly averages on Steam throughout 2025:

Month Average Players Peak Players January 61,340 114,816 February 54,575 104,813 March 44,613 78,546 April 69,431 142,485 May 59,989 115,030 June 55,036 107,235 July 51,164 92,937 August 42,586 72,597 September 35,887 64,965 October 40,812 85,000 November ~43,000 ~91,000

The standout moment was April 3, when Verdansk returned, spiking averages to over 113,000 and peaking near 140,000 by April 6, the highest since 2024. Interest waned in subsequent seasons, leading to a gradual decline.

Global Warzone Player Count

Steam only captures PC players (about 28% of the total base), with consoles dominating at 70% (42% PlayStation, 25% Xbox). Estimates put daily active users at 1-3 million worldwide, with 30-50 million monthly players across all platforms.

Twitch Viewership

Warzone’s popularity on streams reflects player trends. November’s average viewers sat at around 7,671, a drop from the Verdansk fueled highs earlier in the year.

Modern Warfare 2 Player Count

The 2022 Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer has largely been superseded by newer titles and the CoD HQ. Specific 2025 Steam data shows negligible standalone activity, with players migrated to Warzone or Black Ops 7 integrations.

Why the Decline?

Post Verdansk hype faded through Seasons 4-6, compounded by competition from Fortnite’s OG revival and Marvel Rivals. Black Ops 7’s launch hasn’t fully reversed the trend yet, though cross-play keeps lobbies healthy. Warzone still thrives, but sustained updates will be key to reclaiming peaks.