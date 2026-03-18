GTA 6 Bridge Leak Fake Revealed: Creator Admits to Tricking the Internet with Viral GTA VI Hoax

A major GTA 6 leak that exploded across gaming forums, social media, and news sites in early March 2026 has officially been debunked.

The so-called “GTA 6 bridge leak” – a blurry 40-second clip supposedly from a 2020 development build – was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.

Now the creator behind the footage, known as tenshi, has released a YouTube video titled “I Tricked the Internet with a Fake GTA 6 Leak (Sorry Rockstar)” in which he comes clean about the entire operation.

What started as a mundane-looking clip of a bridge, boats, seagulls, and debug overlays quickly went viral on Instagram and Reddit.

Fans and mapping communities treated it as potential new insight into Vice City’s scale and draw distance.

Even GamesHub fell for the fake GTA 6 bridge leak, publishing an article on March 3 analysing how the footage was helping the GTA VI Mapping Project triangulate skybox heights and water simulation.

What Was the GTA 6 Bridge Leak?

The original footage appeared on a now-deleted burner Instagram account on March 1, 2026.

Posted by someone claiming to be “cleaning out their phone” after receiving it from a former Rockstar employee, the clip showed a static view of what fans identified as the Venetian Causeway in Miami.

It featured Jason (one of GTA 6’s protagonists), passing vehicles, distant traffic, birds, and authentic-looking developer overlays such as frame counters, memory stats, and coordinates.

The deliberate dullness – just a bridge, no dramatic action – made it feel authentic.

Early Rockstar leaks have often been low-key test footage, so many assumed this was the real deal from the 2020 era.

Reddit threads exploded with analysis, and the GTA VI Mapping Project began using cloud formations and water effects to refine their 3D recreation of Vice City.

GTA 6 Bridge Leak Creator Comes Clean: It Was All Fake

In his confession video, tenshi wastes no time: “Gotcha. Yeah, I made this leak.”

He explains that Rockstar’s 2025 delay announcement left the community in an “information drought.”

Frustrated by the lack of new details, he decided to fill the void himself – not to scam anyone permanently, but to spark discussion.

Reddit and the YouTube video below detail how tenshi spent four full months rebuilding the scene from scratch.

He openly admits the project was a test of whether a single creator could produce something convincing enough to fool the internet.

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How the Fake GTA 6 Leak Was Created: Behind-the-Scenes Breakdown

Tenshi documented the entire process in his video.

He used Unreal Engine’s Metahuman for the character (admitting Jason “looks nothing like” the real model but noting that heavy compression and “potato quality” hid the flaws).

The bridge was reconstructed based on Trailer 2 landmarks and real-world Google Maps data for the Venetian Causeway.

He imported GTA 5 assets for vehicles (including a custom truck with a “pisswer” livery), added 2D traffic in the distance, and recreated Red Dead Redemption 2-style post-processing and lighting with help from GTA Infinity.

Debug menus, UI elements, and memory stats were all painstakingly added to sell the “early dev build” aesthetic.

The final 40-second clip was deliberately boring and released with a mundane backstory to increase believability.

“Who would actually waste months of their life recreating a random bridge just for a 40-second blurry clip?” tenshi asked in the video.

Image: Rockstar Games

How the GTA 6 Fake Leak Fooled Everyone – Including GamesHub

The hoax spread like wildfire. Major outlets including Kotaku covered it, and the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit lit up with debates.

Here at GamesHub, we reported on the footage in good faith, highlighting how the mapping community was scrambling to use the clip for scale analysis.

We even noted the static camera and lack of skyline as potential red flags – but the overall presentation was convincing enough that we treated it as a legitimate 2020 leak worth discussing.

Tenshi’s video shows reactions from popular GTA creators and streamers who were initially duped.

Community comments on both the YouTube upload and Reddit AMA thread are filled with admissions: “I actually believed this and argued with someone saying it was fake,” and “You did a good job – I was skeptical until the community convinced me.”

The debunking eventually came from sharp-eyed fans spotting mismatches with the community mapping project’s island layouts.

Once those inconsistencies surfaced, the narrative shifted from “real leak” to “impressive fake.”

Why the GTA 6 Bridge Hoax Went Viral and What It Means for GTA VI Rumors

Tenshi’s stated goal was simple: “I wanted to give the community something to actually talk about.”

The GTA 6 delay had left fans starving for news, and this dull-but-detailed bridge clip filled the gap perfectly.

Its success proves how hungry the community remains for any new Vice City information ahead of the 2026 release window.

It also raises questions about the future of GTA 6 leaks.

With tools like Metahuman, Unity, and high-end post-processing now accessible to talented individuals, distinguishing real Rockstar footage from high-quality fan recreations is becoming harder than ever.

The fact that even experienced outlets and mapping experts were initially convinced shows how sophisticated modern hoaxes can be.

Tenshi ends his video on a light note, apologising to Rockstar while celebrating the project as a “massive win.”

For the rest of us, it’s a reminder to enjoy the speculation – but always keep a healthy dose of scepticism when the next blurry GTA 6 clip surfaces.