Fans have been crying out for a GTA 4 remaster for years, but Rockstar hasn’t touched the masterpiece since the PS3 and Xbox 360 days.

With the recent Red Dead Redemption port for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 getting rave reviews, now is the perfect time for the long-awaited GTA 4 remaster.

Grand Theft Auto 4 is highly regarded as one of the best video games of all time, and an updated version with enhanced graphics and an improved frame rate would be a dream come true for many gamers. Here’s what a modern-day GTA 4 remaster could look like.

Why Now Is the Perfect Time for a GTA 4 Remaster

Untouched Since 2008

When GTA 4 was released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2008, the game blew people’s minds. The graphics were stunning, the gameplay was incredible, and the story was gripping from start to finish. However, fast forward almost 18 years, and GTA 4 is now dated and has a retro feel.

Many great games are still waiting for remasters or remakes, but none as big as GTA 4. The Rockstar masterpiece has sold 25 million copies, breaking countless records at the time. It’s also one of the best-reviewed titles ever, with Metacritic giving the game a 98/100 score back in 2008.

One of the reported reasons why Rockstar has yet to give us a GTA 4 remaster is due to how poorly received the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was. Gaming veterans and newcomers alike could not wait for the Trilogy, but it turned out to be a hugely underwhelming launch. Bug fixes and general enhancements have since improved the games, but they largely remain a disappointment.

Various issues with music licensing, voice actors, and technology could also be holding a remaster back. Rockstar would no doubt have a lot of work to do, but the recent path tracing RTX Remix mod shows how beautiful the game can look with the right care and attention.

Other Rockstar Remasters

Rockstar does not shy away from remastering classic titles. GTA 5, which has sold over 220 million copies, originally came out on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013. The game has since been ported to various modern consoles, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Red Dead Redemption has also had an overhaul, with the latest version coming to PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and other modern devices. The port has received rave reviews, particularly on the Switch 2, praised for its superb graphics and flawless frame rate.

Rockstar are collaborating with Remedy Entertainment on the upcoming Max Payne remake. The first and second games in the beloved Max Payne franchise, which are arguably the best, are being remade from the ground up for current consoles.

Diving Back into Liberty City Before GTA 6

With GTA 6 being delayed again, remastering GTA 4 while we wait for the next masterpiece would certainly cushion the blow. Fans of the series have been made to wait a long time for the next entry in the series, but there are some top releases to play while we wait for GTA 6.

Rockstar is renowned for making perfect open-world games, and GTA 6 is shaping up to be another showpiece for the gaming company. With unmatched realism, graphics, and gameplay, the hype is palpable.

With rumours that GTA 6 could be delayed until 2027, fans are figuring out what to play to fill the void. Revisiting older Rockstar titles could be the way to go, but be prepared to dust down your old PS3 or Xbox 360 to play GTA 4 on console again.

Upgraded Graphics and Framerate

Even though GTA 4 is still more than playable today, the game desperately needs an overhaul when it comes to graphics and general gameplay. The open PC port can be tweaked, but console owners are still playing the muddy and low frame rate 2008 version.

First and foremost, seeing GTA 4 in stunning 4K would bring new life to Liberty City. With a current resolution lower than 720p, the game looks even worse on modern TVs. The upscaling is also poor, causing jagged edges and blurriness.

Poor frame rate is arguably its biggest issue. With modern console games offering up to 120 fps, GTA 4’s performance on seventh-generation hardware is woeful by today’s standards. The frame rate hovers around 20 to 30 fps, which is tough to take.

Alongside general bug fixes, like the infamous helicopter bug, a remaster would fix the lighting and sharpen up the general details. We could also see some sort of ray tracing, like in the Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced edition.

Few games in history deserve a remaster or remake more than the iconic GTA 4. With Red Dead doing well and Max Payne remakes on the way, could Rockstar finally give us the GTA 4 remaster we crave?