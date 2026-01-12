Fortnite x 28 Years Later Collab Drops in Item Shop Tomorrow

Fortnite fans, with the next new season upon us, that’s not the only thing you need to brace yourself for! A crossover with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the highly anticipated zombie horror sequel, is set to invade the Item Shop on January 13, 2026 just days before the film’s theatrical debut on January 16.

Reliable leakers like @HYPEX and @AdiraFNInfo confirm the collab was datamined in last week’s update, requiring no new patch.

28 YEARS LATER x FORTNITE IS EXPECTED TOMORROW



[VIA @AdiraFNInfo] pic.twitter.com/UAXHwtNUoq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 12, 2026

Expect a themed backbling and pickaxe inspired by the Rage Virus apocalypse, but no outfits, emotes, jam tracks, or Battle Royale zombie event, which will disappoint some who hoped for a horde mode tie-in.

The movie, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Cillian Murphy reprising his role, alongside Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes. It follows survivors navigating a virus-ravaged Britain 28 years after the original outbreak, moxing intense horror with emotional stakes.

