Fortnite Leak Teases Massive Solo Leveling Crossover

15 Jan 2026 4:42
Jamie Davis
Fortnite’s anime takeover continues with fresh leaks pointing to a collaboration with Solo Leveling, the powerhouse series mixing RPG mechanics and overpowered protagonists.

Epic Games has a storied history of anime integrations from Dragon Ball and Attack on Titan to recent hits like Bleach, making this one of the most anticipated yet.

Trusted insiders lit up X on January 13, 2026, creating hype for content dropping this season potentially as soon as next month.

What to Expect in the Bundle

Drawing from past anime crossovers and fresh intel, here’s the speculated lineup:

Outfits:

  • Sung Jinwoo: The shadowy hunter with glowing blue eyes and daggers perfect for reactive styles.
  • Igris: Armored shadow knight with eerie red eyes and a menacing grin.
  • Potential adds: Cha Hae-In, Beru, Esil Radiru.

Mythics & Weapons:

  • Kamish’s Wrath (dragon sword pickaxe).
  • Jinwoo summons for game-changing abilities, possibly Blitz mode exclusives

Cosmetics:

  • Back blings (shadow soldiers).
  • Emotes (level up poses).
  • Themed wraps and gliders.

A Battle Pass tie in looms, echoing tier-100 exclusives like Darth Vader grind or pay up?

