Fortnite Leak Teases Massive Solo Leveling Crossover

Fortnite’s anime takeover continues with fresh leaks pointing to a collaboration with Solo Leveling, the powerhouse series mixing RPG mechanics and overpowered protagonists.

Epic Games has a storied history of anime integrations from Dragon Ball and Attack on Titan to recent hits like Bleach, making this one of the most anticipated yet.

Trusted insiders lit up X on January 13, 2026, creating hype for content dropping this season potentially as soon as next month.

SOLO LEVELING x FORTNITE THIS SEASON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hm21fGLm0V — Sam (@SamLeakss) January 13, 2026

What to Expect in the Bundle

Drawing from past anime crossovers and fresh intel, here’s the speculated lineup:

Outfits:

Sung Jinwoo: The shadowy hunter with glowing blue eyes and daggers perfect for reactive styles.

Igris: Armored shadow knight with eerie red eyes and a menacing grin.

Potential adds: Cha Hae-In, Beru, Esil Radiru.

Mythics & Weapons:

Kamish’s Wrath (dragon sword pickaxe).

Jinwoo summons for game-changing abilities, possibly Blitz mode exclusives

Cosmetics:

Back blings (shadow soldiers).

Emotes (level up poses).

Themed wraps and gliders.

A Battle Pass tie in looms, echoing tier-100 exclusives like Darth Vader grind or pay up?