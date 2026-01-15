Fortnite Leak Teases Massive Solo Leveling Crossover

Fortnite’s anime takeover continues with fresh leaks pointing to a collaboration with Solo Leveling, the powerhouse series mixing RPG mechanics and overpowered protagonists.
Epic Games has a storied history of anime integrations from Dragon Ball and Attack on Titan to recent hits like Bleach, making this one of the most anticipated yet.
Trusted insiders lit up X on January 13, 2026, creating hype for content dropping this season potentially as soon as next month.
SOLO LEVELING x FORTNITE THIS SEASON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hm21fGLm0V— Sam (@SamLeakss) January 13, 2026
What to Expect in the Bundle
Drawing from past anime crossovers and fresh intel, here’s the speculated lineup:
Outfits:
- Sung Jinwoo: The shadowy hunter with glowing blue eyes and daggers perfect for reactive styles.
- Igris: Armored shadow knight with eerie red eyes and a menacing grin.
- Potential adds: Cha Hae-In, Beru, Esil Radiru.
Mythics & Weapons:
- Kamish’s Wrath (dragon sword pickaxe).
- Jinwoo summons for game-changing abilities, possibly Blitz mode exclusives
Cosmetics:
- Back blings (shadow soldiers).
- Emotes (level up poses).
- Themed wraps and gliders.
A Battle Pass tie in looms, echoing tier-100 exclusives like Darth Vader grind or pay up?