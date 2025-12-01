Fortnite Leak Reveals Gulag Style Which Is Set to Revive Eliminated Players

Fortnite Chapter 7 burst onto the scene after an epic live event bringing back nostalgic vibes of Avengers: Endgame, where players united against the Dark Presence to reclaim the island. The new season delivers a West Coast vibe, featuring fresh points of interest, innovative movements like surfing onto the map, and gameplay tweaks, including enhanced downed but not out states and mobile reboot vans.

There has been fresh leaks hinting at Epic Games borrowing a page from Call of Duty: Warzone. Called the “Restarter Island” to sidestep IP issues, this second chance arena lets fully eliminated players duel a random opponent in one of five quick minigames. Win, and you’re back in the action solo, without relying on squad mates.

Five Minigames for Redemption on Restarter Island

Reliable leakers ShiinaBR and Blortzen, detailed the modes. These are still in very early development, so expect an update before launch.

Here’s the lineup:

1v1 Gunfight: Spawn in adjacent rooms armed with shotgun, AR, and SMG. First to frag wins.

Rock, Paper, Scissors: Best of three showdown.

Shockwave Deathmatch: Last one standing wins.

Death Race: Sprint and bash with baseball bats in a brutal pursuit.

Sprint Race: A straightforward footrace.

Arena Awaits

Screenshots showcase the battleground, a dimly lit, concrete bunker submerged under the ocean. With glowing blue light filters through massive skylights, revealing swirling waters above. Balconies line the walls for spectators in a queue, while crates, portals, and ramps clutter the floor.

Leaked UI elements hint at a smooth queue system, much like its COD counterpart.

No official release date has been announced yet, but with Fortnite Chapter 7‘s reboot focused on meta, this could shake up strategies sidelining Reboot Vans altogether.