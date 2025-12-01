News > PC

Fortnite Chapter 7 Removes Four Main Game Modes

Jamie Davis
Fortnite’s Zero Hour live event drew over 13 million viewers, capping Chapter 6 with a massive showdown against the Dark Presence. Servers rebooted into Chapter 7: Pacific Break, which is a sun soaked West Coast paradise combining deserts, snowy peaks, and 13 fresh POIs. With no more battle bus, players now surf massive waves onto the island, racing to claim landmarks in this vibrant new Battle Royale hub.

But the launch took out some staple modes, Epic vaulted these four, ranked, reload, blitz royale, and OG tying their absence to the story’s Battle Bus explosion by the Dark Voyager. A cheeky disclaimer greets queue attempts: “Boom goes the Battle Bus,” with exact return timers.

Return Schedule

Players see countdowns in game, but here’s the breakdown:

  • Blitz Royale: December 4
  • Ranked Mode: December 4
  • Fortnite Reload: December 4
  • Fortnite OG: December 11 (with OG Season 7)

Repair the Bus, Unlock Rewards

Epic’s narrative twist demands action, grind battle bus quests to rebuild it and restore access. Perks? exclusive cosmetics as a thank you. This downtime will focus on numerous BR’s upgrades, like simple building for casuals, wingsuits for aerial scouting.

Community vibes are mixed shock and frustration over the sudden blackout (“No Reload or OG is crazy,” one player vented), but relief it’s temporary. Some speculate it boosts BR player counts early on.

