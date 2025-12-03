Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast winger Salomon Kalou has signed up as a Football Ambassador for crypto casino and sportsbook Duelbits.

The move coincides with the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which kicks-off on December 21 in Morocco with the final set for January 18, 2026.

Kalou was an AFCON winner with Ivory Coast in 2015 and went on to earn 93 caps for his country as well as picking up Champions League and Premier League honours with Chelsea.

AFCON 2024 Generated Nearly 2 Billion TV Views

South African broadcaster SuperSport revealed that when the tournament was last held at the start of 2024, it set new records for African sport audiences.

Nigeria’s semi-final win on penalties over South Africa drew in 10.3 million viewers to the SuperSport network, while globally the audience hit nearly 2 billion for the month-long tournament, according to Patrick Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football.

Kalou appeared as a substitute as Ivory Coast and Ghana fought out a 0-0 draw after extra-time in the 2015 final, then scored his spot kick as Les Elephants won 9-8 on penalties.

In all, Kalou appeared in six AFCON tournaments making 24 appearances which included the 2012 final which Ivory Coast lost on penalties to Zambia.

“I’m excited to be working with Duelbits for AFCON,” he said.

“This kind of partnership is a first for me so I’m enthusiastic to work with them as they look to connect with fans across Africa for what is sure to be a brilliant tournament.”

Jasper Hoekert, Chief Marketing Officer for Duelbits, welcomed Kalou aboard.

“AFCON is a key event in the football calendar, and we’re thrilled to have a partner of Salomon’s stature as part of the team,” said Hoekert.

“He’ll provide our players with valuable insights and memorable content that is sure to enhance the football betting experience during the tournament.”

Gambling Firms Betting On Sporting Ambassadors

Partnerships between betting firms and prominent figures from the world of football and other sports are an increasingly popular way of expanding brand presence.

Premier League club Aston Villa announced a partnership with Duelbits which saw the niche global operator become Official European Betting Partner for the 2022-23 season.

Also in 2023, Duelbits named former Liverpool, Barcelona and Argentina star Luis Suarez as one of the firm’s ambassadors and in September this year the company heralded a partnership with UFC Hall of Famer and former World Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping.

Our Brand Ambassador @bisping shares his thoughts on #EubankBenn2.



Exclusive boosts & odds – only on Duelbits. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/5OFBqK2bPT — Duelbits (@Duelbits) November 15, 2025

The growing trend is to use these sporting stars to produce unique and interesting content, rather than just sticking a face on an advertisement.

This week, undefeated British heavyweight boxer Moses Itauma featured in a Bet9ja documentary short across the Nigeria sportsbook’s social media channels, in the first of a four-part miniseries.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry presently writes an ‘Insider’ blog for UK firm Betway as part of his ambassador role, while former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov kicked-off Safer Gambling Week for LiveScore Bet.