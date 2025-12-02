Where to Find All Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1

Epic Games has rolled out three powerful Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1, each dropped by roaming bosses Human Bill, Beach Brutus and Hush. Defeating these tough characters not only grants their signature Mythic gear but also a Boss Kit that transforms you with unique abilities, though it marks your position on the map for all players to see.

These Mythics dominate in different ranges, close quarters shotguns, precision rifles, and structure shredding energy beams. Bosses spawn randomly across the island, but they favour specific hotspots look for the skull icon on your minimap or henchmen patrols to track them down.

#Fortnite Chapter Seven, Season 1: Weapons & Items!



– Arc-Lightning Gun

– Deadeye Assault Rifle

– Holo Rush SMG

– Iron Pump Shotgun



Boss Locations and Mythic Drops

Boss spawns are dynamic each match, but they commonly appear around these POIs and landmarks: Ripped Tides, Battlewood Boulevard, Paws Inn, Peelian Swamp, Sunset Falls, Classified Canyon, Painted Palms, and Innoloop Labs. Patrol smaller roads and watch for elite henchmen.

Beach Brutus – Twin Hammer Shotguns

Weapon: Mythic Twin Hammer Shotguns – Dual rapid-fire pumps for insane close range DPS.

Boss Kit: Resilience – Passive shield regeneration.

Hotspots: Ripped Tides (top pick), Battlewood Boulevard, Paws Inn.

Tips: Keep mid-range distance; his melee/shotguns shred up close. Use ARs or snipers.

Hush – Deadeye Assault Rifle

Weapon: Mythic Deadeye Assault Rifle – Scoped AR with superior headshot damage, low recoil, extended range.

Boss Kit: Swiftness – Boosted stamina, quick dashes (or Zero Point Dash for jumps/teleports).

Hotspots: Peelian Swamp, Sunset Falls, near Wonkeeland.

Tips: Rush with shotguns or melee; she’s vulnerable up close.

Human Bill – Arc-Lightning Gun

Weapon: Mythic Arc-Lightning Gun – Energy minigun firing electric streams; melts players and builds at close range.

Boss Kit: Chill Mood – Enhanced stamina, low gravity jumps for superior mobility.

Hotspots: Ripped Tides, Classified Canyon.

Tips: Dodge beams with long range weapons; avoid close quarters.

Bonus Mythic Item: Forsaken Vow Blade

Enter golden Rift Gates (yellow katana icon on the mini map) to claim this melee sword. Features quick slashes and Vengeance Dash, a charged mobility tool that refills over time. Perfect for closing gaps or escapes.