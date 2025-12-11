Diablo 4 Season 11 Launches Tonight

Blizzard kicks off the Season of Divine Intervention on December 11 at 8:30 PM PT, right after The Game Awards wraps, ushering players into battles against Azmodan and the Lesser Evils with revamped systems and juicy rewards.

The High Heavens part, the Burning Hells spit out the Lesser Evils, and you must prepare.

Learn of what’s coming to Diablo IV in the Season of Divine Intervention on December 11.

🔨 Tempering & Masterworking

😇 Sanctification

🔥 Azmodan

💀 And more pic.twitter.com/mBmOSbkOAW — Diablo (@Diablo) December 9, 2025

Worldwide Server Sync – No Regional Delays

Servers fire up simultaneously across all platforms, so grab your spot in the queue regardless of timezone. Here’s the breakdown:

Location / Time Zone Release Time Los Angeles (PDT) 8:30 PM, Dec 11 Denver (MST) 9:30 PM, Dec 11 Chicago (CST) 10:30 PM, Dec 11 New York (EDT) 11:30 PM, Dec 11 São Paulo (BRT) 1:30 AM, Dec 12 London (BST) 4:30 AM, Dec 12 Berlin (CEST) 5:30 AM, Dec 12 Moscow (MSK) 7:30 AM, Dec 12 New Delhi (IST) 10:00 AM, Dec 12 Beijing (CST) 12:30 PM, Dec 12 Tokyo (JST) 1:30 PM, Dec 12 Sydney (AEST) 3:30 PM, Dec 12 Auckland (NZST) 5:30 PM, Dec 12

Azmodan Returns as World Boss

Face off against the Lord of Sin in epic showdowns, alongside beefed up lesser evils threatening Sanctuary.

Class Buffs and Beta Tower Tease

Blizzard’s latest Campfire chat spills major QOL, infinite restoration scrolls, capstone masterworking rerolls, potion refills every 30 seconds, 25 new elite affixes, and season ranks replacing renown for gradual unlocks.

The Tower endgame beta and leaderboards? Delayed to mid season for polish.