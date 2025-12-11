News > PC

Diablo 4 Season 11 Launches Tonight

11 Dec 2025 8:04
Jamie Davis
Blizzard kicks off the Season of Divine Intervention on December 11 at 8:30 PM PT, right after The Game Awards wraps, ushering players into battles against Azmodan and the Lesser Evils with revamped systems and juicy rewards.

Worldwide Server Sync – No Regional Delays

Servers fire up simultaneously across all platforms, so grab your spot in the queue regardless of timezone. Here’s the breakdown:

Location / Time ZoneRelease Time
Los Angeles (PDT)8:30 PM, Dec 11
Denver (MST)9:30 PM, Dec 11
Chicago (CST)10:30 PM, Dec 11
New York (EDT)11:30 PM, Dec 11
São Paulo (BRT)1:30 AM, Dec 12
London (BST)4:30 AM, Dec 12
Berlin (CEST)5:30 AM, Dec 12
Moscow (MSK)7:30 AM, Dec 12
New Delhi (IST)10:00 AM, Dec 12
Beijing (CST)12:30 PM, Dec 12
Tokyo (JST)1:30 PM, Dec 12
Sydney (AEST)3:30 PM, Dec 12
Auckland (NZST)5:30 PM, Dec 12

Azmodan Returns as World Boss

Face off against the Lord of Sin in epic showdowns, alongside beefed up lesser evils threatening Sanctuary.

Class Buffs and Beta Tower Tease

Blizzard’s latest Campfire chat spills major QOL, infinite restoration scrolls, capstone masterworking rerolls, potion refills every 30 seconds, 25 new elite affixes, and season ranks replacing renown for gradual unlocks.

The Tower endgame beta and leaderboards? Delayed to mid season for polish.

