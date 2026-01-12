Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred Skovos Map Reportedly Leaked

A potential in game map of Skovos the new region in Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred has surfaced online via a German GameStar article, as shared on Reddit by user SheWhoHates.

While unverified by Blizzard, the map aligns closely with the official War Plans layout teased for the expansion, boosting its credibility. A reverse image search traces it solely to GameStar, with no prior appearances.

Skovos holds deep lore significance as the birthplace of the nephalem (humanity’s ancestors), created by Lilith and Inarius, and the homeland of the Askari warriors (Diablo 2’s Amazon class). Previously unplayable in the series, it’s set to debut in the April 28 expansion.

The leaked map depicts Skovos as a large, interconnected landmass divided into seven sub-regions:

Philios

Temis

Lycander

Athulua

Atanos

Celestia

Skartara

This contrasts with classic Sanctuary maps from The Book of Lorath, where Philios, Lycander, and Skartara appear as isolated islands.

The new design connects them via additional areas, hinting at canon evolution if authentic.

Blizzard revealed Lord of Hatred at The Game Awards 2025, alongside Season 11’s Paladin class shadow drop. Details on Skovos’ full map and the second new class remain scarce ahead of launch.