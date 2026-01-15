Maestro Media and designers Eric M. Lang and Ken Gruhl are bringing us Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid board game in 2026. The mobile game is extremely successful, generating over $10 billion in revenue since its 2012 release.

The board game has a lot to live up to, but the early signs are positive. From the gameplay elements to the features, here’s everything we know about Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid.

Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid Gameplay

The board game is very much like the hit mobile title. Players will use their army of workers to build, recruit, and raid, going head-to-head with other clans.

Design your village by placing various buildings and landmarks on your territory before heading to enemy bases to raid. Watch your army, resources, and territory grow, and lead your clan to victory. The game contains miniatures, including the Barbarian King, cannons, and wizards.

The playtime in a single game is around an hour to 90 minutes, with 2-4 players squaring off to score the most Victory Stars. When you hit the magical 40+ stars, the game ends and the winner is announced.

Successful Kickstarter Campaign & Expected Release Date

Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid is coming in 2026, with deliveries expected from April. The tabletop game impressed on Kickstarter after launching in mid-2025.

Maestro Media set a $50,000 goal, but over 2,000 backers pledged over $500,000 in 31 days. The board game publisher has an excellent track record on Kickstarter, publishing the likes of Hello Kitty: Day at the Park and 2001: A Space Odyssey: The Board Game.

It’s going to be a big year for gaming-themed board games, with Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher on the way. Tekken: The Board Game is also coming in 2026 after smashing its Gamefound funding campaign.

Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid certainly had a successful campaign, but will the tabletop game live up to the hype?