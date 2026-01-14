Having hit its Gamefound target in under 40 minutes, Tekken: The Board Game is coming. The Tekken tabletop title has raised over $880,000 and attracted thousands of backers.

Tekken: The Board Game is aiming to feel as much like the hit video game series as possible, translating the game’s charm and skill into a vast tabletop experience.

Will Tekken: The Board Game Be Successful After an Incredible Crowdfunding Campaign?

Tekken: The Board Game smashed its funding target on Gamefound, surpassing the $50,000 target by 1,000%. Over $880,000 and 3700 backers later, the Tekken tabletop game is now ready.

Tekken is one of the longest-running gaming franchises, with the first title releasing on PlayStation way back in 1994. There have been eight main games, with 2024’s Tekken 8 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC being the last.

Tekken’s popularity as a video game no doubt played a huge role in the incredible funding for the board game. With iconic characters, legendary arenas, and action-packed gameplay, Tekken is right up there with the best fighting franchises of all time.

Other video games have been adapted into board games, including Elden Ring and Monster Hunter. More are on the way, with MOOD and IO Interactive soon bringing Hitman: The Board Game to the tabletop world.

What to Expect from the Tekken Tabletop Game

Tekken: The Board Game sees an offensive player and a defender go head-to-head for the win. The attacker attempts to build strings of attacks, while the defender aims to predict their moves, much like the video game.

If the attack is blocked, the defender becomes the attacker and gets a Punishment Token. However, an incorrect guess allows the attacker to continue their string by playing another card.

Tekken: The Board Game promises hours of fun, with single-match and tournament options available. Depending on which set you choose, you will get familiar miniatures, such as Jin and Paul, action cards, tokens, dice, and HP bars.

Whether choosing the standard “Core Box” or the ultimate “All-in” set, various expansions and add-ons are available to enhance your gameplay experience. Tekken: The Board Game is set for release this April for backers who pre-ordered.