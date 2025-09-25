The Capcom Online Program at the Tokyo Game Show 2025 has now concluded, with updates given on a packed release schedule in the coming year.

Updates for titles like Resident Evil: Requiem, Pragmata, and Street Fighter 6 were all offered during the presentation, with plenty of hands-on opportunities for attendees at the event too.

Here’s a complete list of everything we learned for each title.

Pragmata’s Release Date is On Track

Pragmata looked like abandonware in 2023 when the game was indefinitely delayed after a seemingly endless series of setbacks, but the surprise announcement that it would be ready for 2026 is being stuck to. At the show, we got a gameplay trailer that should give confidence that we’ll finally be able to play it next year, with some unique features looking very well developed. Those at the Tokyo Game Show will also be able to try it for themselves.

Resident Evil : Requiem Is Shaping Up Nicely

Resident Evil is set to be released on February 27, 2026, but despite being keen to show off the gameplay for the ninth edition of the series, Capcom are still keeping a lot of cards pretty close to their chest. Reliable leaks inform us that Leon Kennedy will be making a return to the series as one of three playable characters, but so far we’ve only seen one.

We might get a further update and a look at the man himself later on in the week, but we were expecting slightly more. The gameplay looks fantastic, however, and attendees will be able to play a demo, including for the Switch 2 version.

Monster Hunter Wilds Updates Revealed

The next Monster Hunter Wilds Update 3 will launch on September 29, including the Final Fantasy crossover Festival of Accord: Dreamspell. We also got a look ahead to the next update, which will come in December 2025, which will feature another Festival of Accord event, a new monster, and expanded content for the endgame.

As for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twister Reflection, we also got another look at the gameplay on offer, with the game scheduled for release on March 13, 2026. Attendees will also be able to get their hands on a demo version.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Gameplay Available

We’ve still had relatively little detail on Onimusha, and the latest trailer is more cinematic with very little gameplay involved. However, we did also get plenty of footage of attendees playing through the hands-on demo, giving us the best idea yet of what to expect when playing.

Street Fighter 6 Gets New Character

The latest update to Street Fighter will bring a new character, C. Viper. Again, attendees will be able to get hands-on experience trying her out. Also coming are new outfits for Zangief, and a new scenario for World Tour mode.

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection Shows New Gameplay

The collection still doesn’t have a firm release date, despite only being a bundle of titles set for launch in 2026, but we did get to see some new gameplay.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Update Set for November

A free update is coming for the Phoenix Wright trilogy across PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. New illustrations, a music player, episode selection, and a story mode which focuses more on the narrative and less on solving the puzzles will all be available.