BetWright has agreed a principal partnership deal with Championship club Norwich City that includes the gambling firm’s logo appearing on the back of the men’s first-team shorts.

The UK-licensed sports betting app’s branding will also feature on advertising displays around Norwich City’s 27,000-capacity Carrow Road stadium and across the club’s digital ecosystem.

As a part of the collaboration, the two will work on a number of activations across social media, and will join forces in a defibrillator installation campaign across East Anglia as part of a BeatWright initiative.

BetWright’s Football Connections

BetWright was launched in 2024 and is operated by Onyx Gaming Limited, a long-established online casino and sports betting operator.

In May of this year, League One club Leyton Orient announced a stadium naming right partnership with BetWright that has seen it’s Brisbane Road ground renamed the BetWright Stadium until June 2027.

Norwich City play in the second tier of English football, with ambition to return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

The club has made a stumbling start to this campaign, losing all three home games played so far under new boss Liam Manning, but remaining unbeaten away from home with two wins and a draw.

BetWright’s logo appears on the rear of Norwich City’s first-team shorts. Image: canaries.co.uk

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Sam Jeffery, Norwich City’s commercial director: “We are delighted to welcome BetWright to our outstanding roster of partners.

“This is a significant deal for the club that sees BetWright join us as a principal partner.

“We are grateful for their support of Norwich City and the work they wish to do in our community, including the installation of defibrillators around the county as part of their BeatWright campaign.”

Yarry Troshchey, chief marketing officer at BetWright: “Partnering with Norwich City is a big moment for us.

“Football is at the heart of everything we do – working with a club like Norwich City that has such incredible fans gives us the chance to create something special.

“This season we’re championing the club and the community, closer to the action and closer to the city’s pulse.”

Norwich City Burned By Bookies

The club will no doubt have done its homework on the new principal partner after the collapse of a previous collaboration with a gambling firm.

Norwich cancelled a sponsorship deal with Asian betting firm BK8 in June 2021, when provocative and sexualised imagery was used in marketing material.

Norwich City’s controversial sponsorship deal with Asian betting firm BK8 in 2021

Norwich initially asked for the offending visuals to be removed but then scrapped the multi-million pound deal altogether.

At the time, chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: “We place huge value on our open and honest relationships with our community and supporters.

“As a self-financed club there is always a fine balance between generating the revenue levels required to help maintain that model, whilst working within our visions and values.

“On this occasion, we made an error of judgement.

“Our standards were not at the level we demand of our football club.”