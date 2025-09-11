It’s no secret that Grand Theft Auto 5 has been successful, often being heralded as one of the defining entertainment products of the digital era. However, it’s now also received another title; the best selling PlayStation game of all time in the USA.

On the one hand, this isn’t surprising, but it also is an interesting point of reference to mark before the release of GTA 6 next year. Is this a title that can be taken? Or is the success of GTA 5 unique even in its own series?

How Many Copies Has GTA 5 Sold?

According to a report issued by Take-Two earlier this year, GTA 5 was said to have sold 215 million copies across all platforms.

The exact numbers for PlayStation consoles hasn’t been revealed, but considering that it’s released on three generations – PS3, PS4 and PS5 – it’s safe to say that it’s had a lot of scope to make its mark.

Attributing GTA 5’s Success

Is GTA 5’s success replicable?

The amount of hype for the sequel would suggest it is, but at the same time, it’s going to be released into a market where hardware and games themselves have become increasingly unaffordable.

GTA 5 not only had the advantage of broad appeal, but it launched at £35 for PS3 and Xbox 360.

GTA 6, which is being billed as the very first ‘AAAAA’ title, will reportedly be closer to £80, if not more. In addition, a strong remaster in the early PS4 and Xbox One years gave people a lot of reason to jump back into it, as very few games were available to challenge it.

30 Years of PlayStation

These numbers come as a part of the PlayStation 30th anniversary celebrations, which also include some limited-time cosmetics and accessories for Sony’s consoles.

The date used to calculate the top selling PlayStation games begins in 1995 – the first year of PlayStation’s ongoing dominance in the industry.

Best Selling PlayStation Games by Revenue

Grand Theft Auto 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Guitar Hero 3: Legends of Rock Marvel’s Spider-Man Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Call of Duty: WW2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

