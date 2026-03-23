2026 marks the 30th anniversary of Pokémon, and the franchise is bigger than ever.

Pokémon Pokopia exploded onto the Nintendo Switch 2 as the year’s first major console exclusive, shifting over 2.2 million copies in just four days and driving massive Switch 2 sales.

If you’re diving into the latest Pokémon adventure or revisiting classics on your Switch OLED or original model, why settle for plain black gear?

The best Pokémon Switch 2 accessories blend official Nintendo licensing, cute designs, and real-world functionality.

Whether you need a reliable controller for multiplayer battles, a protective case for commutes, or fun storage for your growing game card collection, these picks stand out for quality, value, and pure Pokémon charm.

Here are the top recommendations to level up your setup.

Best Pikachu Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2

PowerA’s officially licensed Pikachu wireless controller delivers reliable performance without the $80 price tag of Nintendo’s own Pro Controller.

Fully compatible with both the original Switch and the new Switch 2, it features a bright smiling Pikachu face with purple accents that pop during handheld or docked play.

Available in multiple Pokémon variants (including a retro orange-brown design), this $39.99 option makes the perfect second controller for family gaming sessions or Pokémon Pokopia co-op.

Battery life is solid, and the ergonomic shape suits longer play sessions hunting for new partners.

Best Eevee Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2 Protection

Protect your $500+ Switch 2 investment with Hori’s adorable Eevee carrying case.

This soft-sided pouch showcases beautiful watercolor Eevee illustrations in multiple cute poses, turning everyday travel into a delight.

Priced at $34.99, it fits the larger Switch 2 perfectly while also accommodating the original Switch or OLED model.

Inside you’ll find dedicated slots for game cards and cables, plus ample padding against bumps.

Ideal for daily commutes or trips to a friend’s house — no more boring black cases when you can carry Eevee flair instead.

Best Budget Pikachu Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch

If you’re still rocking an original Nintendo Switch, PowerA’s vibrant red-and-yellow Pikachu statement case is an absolute steal at just $9.99.

It holds multiple game cards and cables inside, with a big smiling Pikachu front panel that screams personality.

Compatible with Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED models (but not Switch 2), it also comes in Mario, Kirby, and Zelda themes.

Perfect for kids or anyone wanting affordable Pokémon storage without compromising on fun.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Best Pokémon-Style Wireless Earbuds for On-the-Go Gaming

For immersive audio without breaking the bank, Fefurs’ legally distinct spherical earbuds case brings Pokémon vibes to your ears.

At $29.99 you get two sets of Bluetooth earbuds in classic red-and-white or blue-and-white Poke Ball-inspired designs.

Not officially licensed, but seriously cute and practical.

Great battery life and clear sound make them perfect for listening to Pokémon Pokopia battle music on the train or during handheld play.

Best Custom 3D-Printed Pokédex Game Card Holder

Etsy seller 3DPrintingAus nails the nostalgia with this fan-favorite 3D-printed Pokédex game card case.

Starting at $29.44, it comes in over a dozen matte or glossy colours and earns a perfect 5.0-star rating from hundreds of buyers.

Reviewers rave that it looks more accurate to the anime than big-brand alternatives.

It holds multiple Switch or Switch 2 game cards securely and makes an eye-catching display piece.

A must-have for collectors who want something truly unique.

Best Wee Yellow Controller for Kids and Small Hands on Switch

PowerA’s compact yellow wired controller is designed specifically for younger players or anyone with smaller hands.

Priced at $13.97, it’s lightweight, affordable, and perfect for tabletop or docked Pokémon Pokopia sessions.

While it’s wired (no Bluetooth), the bright colour and comfortable grip make it a hit for family gaming nights or introducing kids to the franchise.

Best Portable Pokémon Charging Stand for Switch 2

Antank’s catchy red-and-white spherical charging stand looks suspiciously like everyone’s favourite capture device.

At $16.99 it works with both older Switch models and the Switch 2 for easy tabletop play or on-the-go charging.

It won’t replace your full dock for TV play, but it’s ultra-compact and ideal to toss in a bag. Pair it with your favourite Pokémon case for the ultimate travel setup.

Whether you’re battling in Pokémon Pokopia, shiny hunting in older titles, or just showing off your fandom, these accessories combine style, protection, and functionality.

Prices are current as of March 2026 and may vary by retailer — check Amazon or official stores for the latest deals.

Upgrade your Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 today and let your Pokémon passion shine every time you game. Which accessory are you grabbing first? Let us know in the comments!