This Black Friday offers numerous exciting gaming deals and promotions, including eye-catching discounts on the Sony PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and more.

The “console wars” may be coming to an end, but the likes of Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft are squaring off for the best Black Friday console deals. We have scoured through the internet to find you the best gaming discounts this Black Friday.

Who Has the Best Black Friday Console Deals This Holiday Season?

Huge Savings on Sony’s Flagship Consoles

Sony has some excellent Black Friday console deals on PS5 and PS5 Pro models. On the official PlayStation Store, you can get £90 off the base model with disc drive and a whopping £135 off the digital edition.

The PS5 Pro, Sony’s most powerful gaming console, also has a tasty price cut on the PlayStation Store, with £90 off the retail price. Deals can also be had on console bundles, including a £135 saving on the sought-after PS5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle. Sony has mega PS5 deals across the board this Black Friday.

Many electronics retailers have top offers on the PS5, with Smyths pricing the slim digital model at just £289.99. Smyths also has a fine offer on the PS5 Slim and Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle, dropping the price from £429.99 to just £289.99.

Elsewhere, Amazon has slashed the digital base console to £294.95, while Argos has gone slightly lower at £289.99. For those looking to grab a game with a console this Black Friday, £599 for the PS5 Pro (2TB) and EA Sports FC 26 has caught the eye at Very.

Various other PlayStation offers are live this Black Friday, with great savings on the PlayStation Portal, PSVR 2, Pulse Elite headsets, and many blockbuster games.

Has Nintendo Switch 2 Had a Price Drop?

The Nintendo Switch 2 only came out a few months ago and is the fastest-selling console in history, but Black Friday console deals on Nintendo’s hybrid device are alive and kicking.

On the official Nintendo store, you can get the Switch 2 for under £400, while the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World and 12-month online bundle is available at just £429.99. Of course, the savings are slim, as the console has only been out since June.

Argos has a solid Black Friday console deal on the Switch 2, shaving the price to just £385.99, with the Mario Kart World bundle now just £409.99. Very has a top deal on Nintendo’s hybrid, offering the Mario Kart World bundle with Donkey Kong Bananza for just £439.

How Do the Xbox Black Friday Console Deals Compare?

The official Microsoft store has up to a £60 saving on the Xbox Series X this Black Friday. You can grab a refurbished Series X – 1TB Digital Edition for just £389.99, while a refurbished Series S (1TB) is £299.99.

Xbox consoles were a no-show last year and are well behind in the Black Friday console wars in 2025. One of the best deals we can find is Very’s Xbox Series X + Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Bundle. The combined price has dropped from £554.99 to £524, only a £21 saving. However, the Xbox Black Friday sale has discounts on over 2000 games, which somewhat cushions the blow.

Other Standout Black Friday Console Deals

On the virtual reality side of things, you can find top deals on the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S this Black Friday. Argos has dropped £25 off the Quest 3, but the 3S has seen several standout reductions. On the official Meta website, you can grab a Quest 3S for just £249.99.

For those retro gaming fans out there, Argos has some fantastic deals on old-school consoles this Black Friday. You can get a £100 saving on the incredible Arcade1up Time Crisis Deluxe Arcade machine, while the Marvel vs Capcom 2 X-Men version has been cut to just £399.98.