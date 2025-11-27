Battlefield 6 Season 2 Leaks Explained

Battlefield 6 has taken the victory as one of 2025’s best selling shooters and top game overall, smashing franchise records with over seven million copies sold in three days and the biggest launch month revenue in three years, far eclipsing Battlefield 2042’s infamous flop
Its Steam peak of 747,440 concurrent players and ongoing 90,000+ daily active users underscore a victory return to tight teamplay and modern warfare intensity.
Season 1’s RedSec battle royale has reached to 549,000 peak players, fueling hype, but dataminer temporyal’s latest digs into game files have the community hyped for Season 2, which is due early 2026 with a January reveal.
Updated references to unreleased Battlefield 6 content:— temporyal (@temporyal) November 19, 2025
New weapons:
🔹 MG5
🔹 BREN 2
🔹 Scorpion Evo 3
🔹 Škorpion vz. 61 (secondary)
Plus:
🔸 AH-6 Little Bird loadout options (Season 2)
🔸 Jetski (Season 3)
🔸 Gadgets: Airburst, Sticky Grenade Launcher, AT Launcher & RGO pic.twitter.com/RfUSVWnCcO
Leaked Arsenal: Guns, Gadgets, and Choppers
Temporyal who is a Battlefield datamining vet, uncovered these unreleased gems:
|Category
|Item
|Details
|Weapons
|MG5 LMG
|Season 2 staple, heavy suppression beast.
|BREN 2 AR
|Versatile assault rifle.
|Scorpion Evo 3 Carbine
|Fast firing hybrid.
|Škorpion vz. 61 SMG
|Classic secondary spray.
|Gadgets
|Airburst GL (SICH G1)
|Mid air frag explosions for cover campers.
|GL40 STKY
|Sticky grenades stick to anything.
|M320A1 AT
|Anti vehicle standalone launcher.
|RGO Impact Grenade
|Instant blast frag on contact.
|Vehicles
|AH-6 Little Bird
|Scout heli returns S2, minigun or unguided missiles loadouts, flares, motion sensor, thermal smoke. Passengers get thermal scanner & jammer.
|Jetski
|Water fun for S3.