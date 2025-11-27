Battlefield 6 Season 2 Leaks Explained

Battlefield 6 has taken the victory as one of 2025’s best selling shooters and top game overall, smashing franchise records with over seven million copies sold in three days and the biggest launch month revenue in three years, far eclipsing Battlefield 2042’s infamous flop

Its Steam peak of 747,440 concurrent players and ongoing 90,000+ daily active users underscore a victory return to tight teamplay and modern warfare intensity.

Season 1’s RedSec battle royale has reached to 549,000 peak players, fueling hype, but dataminer temporyal’s latest digs into game files have the community hyped for Season 2, which is due early 2026 with a January reveal.

Updated references to unreleased Battlefield 6 content:



New weapons:

🔹 MG5

🔹 BREN 2

🔹 Scorpion Evo 3

🔹 Škorpion vz. 61 (secondary)



Plus:

🔸 AH-6 Little Bird loadout options (Season 2)

🔸 Jetski (Season 3)

🔸 Gadgets: Airburst, Sticky Grenade Launcher, AT Launcher & RGO pic.twitter.com/RfUSVWnCcO — temporyal (@temporyal) November 19, 2025

Leaked Arsenal: Guns, Gadgets, and Choppers

Temporyal who is a Battlefield datamining vet, uncovered these unreleased gems: