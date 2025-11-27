News > PC

Battlefield 6 Season 2 Leaks Explained

27 Nov 2025 6:23
Jamie Davis
Battlefield 6 has taken the victory as one of 2025’s best selling shooters and top game overall, smashing franchise records with over seven million copies sold in three days and the biggest launch month revenue in three years, far eclipsing Battlefield 2042’s infamous flop

Its Steam peak of 747,440 concurrent players and ongoing 90,000+ daily active users underscore a victory return to tight teamplay and modern warfare intensity.

Season 1’s RedSec battle royale has reached to 549,000 peak players, fueling hype, but dataminer temporyal’s latest digs into game files have the community hyped for Season 2, which is due early 2026 with a January reveal.

Leaked Arsenal: Guns, Gadgets, and Choppers

Temporyal who is a Battlefield datamining vet, uncovered these unreleased gems:

CategoryItemDetails
WeaponsMG5 LMGSeason 2 staple, heavy suppression beast.
BREN 2 ARVersatile assault rifle.
Scorpion Evo 3 CarbineFast firing hybrid.
Škorpion vz. 61 SMGClassic secondary spray.
GadgetsAirburst GL (SICH G1)Mid air frag explosions for cover campers.
GL40 STKYSticky grenades stick to anything.
M320A1 ATAnti vehicle standalone launcher.
RGO Impact GrenadeInstant blast frag on contact.
VehiclesAH-6 Little BirdScout heli returns S2, minigun or unguided missiles loadouts, flares, motion sensor, thermal smoke. Passengers get thermal scanner & jammer.
JetskiWater fun for S3.

