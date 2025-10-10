Battlefield 6 release this week is the culmination of months of anticipation, particularly with fans eager to pit it against Call of Duty Black Ops 7 in the battle of upcoming first-person shooters. However, only now is it clear how exactly that’s translated into success.

On the day of its release (October 10th), the game was the best selling title on Steam both in the US and globally. In addition to this, Battlefield 6 is currently sitting at an 84 on Metacritic on PS5 – the platform with the most reviews on the platform – which is the highest an entry in the series has seen since Battlefield 1 in 2016.

Battlefield 6 Sales

According to analyst Rhys Elliott, Battlefield 6 reached 1.8 million pre-sales on Steam alone. This bodes incredibly well for the long-term sales of the game, and with EA making it clear that they plan to support the game for the foreseeable with a Season One roadmap unveiled, many players who are on the fence will likely see the positive reception as one of many reasons to jump on-board.

Good word-of-mouth and a large, active player base can always help a multiplayer game to thrive, and due to Battlefield being such an established name, it might also help to bring in older fans who had dropped off the franchise.

Best Selling Games of the Year

With a start like this, many will be wondering how Battlefield 6 will ultimately stack up against other games to release this year in terms of sales. As these figures for Battlefield 6 apply only to the US, that’s the metric that will be applied to this list as well (note that these are the figures as of August 2025):

Monster Hunter: Wilds EA College Football 26 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Call of Duty Black Ops 6 NBA 2K26 MLB: The Show 25 Elden Ring: Nightreign WWE 2K25 Kingdom Come Deliverance II Madden NFL 26 Split Fiction Forza Horizon 5 EA Sports MVP Bundle (2025) NBA 2K25 Minecraft

There have been a lot of highly anticipated releases since August, however, which does throw into question what the results might look like by the end of the year. Blockbuster titles like Battlefield 6, Black Ops 7 and Ghost of Yotei are among these, but Hollow Knight: Silksong was met with a great deal of success despite being an indie game.