Battlefield 6 Season 2 Delayed with Season 1 Extended

Battlefield Studios has pushed back Season 2 of Battlefield 6 and its REDSEC battle royale mode to February 17, extending Season 1 to buy time for refinements based on community feedback.

A bridging update hits January 20 across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, packing new content to keep players engaged.

The delay addresses player concerns amid a sharp 85% drop in Steam active users since the October 2025 launch, where the game initially surged but now battles rivals like ARC Raiders.

Season 1 Extension Breakdown

Dropping January 20:

New Weekly Challenges for ongoing progression.

Frostfire Bonus Path (unlocks January 27): Free and premium rewards like Weapon Packages, Soldier Skins, and XP Boosts earned solely via Weekly Challenges (no Bonus Challenges).

Valentine’s Day Events: Daily Login Rewards and multiple Double XP Weekends.

Quality Improvements: Bug fixes and tweaks (full patch notes incoming).

The extension maintains the Season 1 Battle Pass, letting players grind alongside Frostfire for max rewards.

Season 2: Polish Over Haste

REDSEC-themed Season 2 gets extra dev time for “further polish and refinement.” Battlefield Labs continues as a public preview for late-stage content testing.

“Both the Season 1 extension and the use of Battlefield Labs will set the foundation for new and exciting content throughout our live seasons, including what will come in Season 2.”

Full Season 2 reveal and a broader 2026 roadmap for Battlefield 6/REDSEC drop in February.

Battlefield 6’s Rocky Road

Launched October 10, 2025, to critical acclaim (83/100 OpenCritic), Season 1 brought the first Battle Pass, new maps, weapons, and free-to-play REDSEC. But player retention struggles persist as competitors thrive, can this delay turn the tide?