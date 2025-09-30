The Battlefield 6 download size has been revealed on the game’s Steam page, coming in at significantly smaller than other AAA titles.

The filesize is broadly in line with the smaller size that was suggested by leaks in August, which said the minimum would be 55GB. This is also listed as the minimum on the Steam page, although this would only allow for multiplayer.

Battlefield 6 Download Size Confirmed on Steam

The base game will take up 48.88 GB of space, with the multiplayer taking up 5 GB and the single-player 15 GB. Adding in HD packs for both will take the total size for what most people would consider to be the full game to 75.97 GB.

In addition, while the vast majority of players will want to access both single player and multiplayer modes, the added flexibility does leave some room for players wanting to finish the solo campaign before primarily playing online modes, such as the upcoming Battlefield 6 battle royale mode.

There may also be smaller download sizes for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game.

When Does Battlefield 6 Come Out?

While it’s not quite as low as pitched, it’s still significantly smaller than many other AAA titles. 100 GB and more has been the standard for many years now, with many taking up double the amount of Battlefield 6’s requirements. Currently, the Xbox store has its main competitor, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, listed at over 200 GB download size, although that’s yet to be confirmed ahead of the open beta.

The beta has now concluded to overwhelmingly positive reviews, with the global Battlefield 6 release date slated for October 10 at 5:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PT.

Pre-loading will be available from October 3rd, also at 5:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PT.