Battlefield 6 leaks suggest that EA could release game sooner than thought

The official announcement for Battlefield 6 is just around the corner and leaks have been dropping everywhere in the past month.

EA are reportedly planning an official reveal for the new Battlefield game on the 31st of July.

When will Battlefield 6 be announced?

It has been four years since the last Battlefield was released, with the initially underwhelming Battlefield 2042 dropping way back in 2021.

EA promised fans that an official announcement for the next game would come out this summer.

There haven’t been many clues about what the new Battlefield will include just yet, but one creator has shared a huge update on the potential upcoming release.

X user DooM49 posted an image of what appears to be a Battlefield 6 care package that they received.

Battlefield 6 care package

The post has since been taken down (presumably for breaching NDA) but it does tell us that the official game announcement is coming up soon.

Around the package were straps that said ‘Conquest’, ‘Breakthrough’, ‘PTFO’ and ‘Rush’, which are all presumably returning game modes in the unnamed Battlefield 6.

What do we know about the new Battlefield?

For the new game, EA is looking to make a return to something similar to Battlefield 3 and 4 when the project was at its very peak.

Concept artwork provided by EA early in 2025 showed that the game will be situated in a modern city which fans are theorising is in Europe somewhere.

The official Battlefield X account also teased a new feature that will be launching in the beta, with a post that further teased an upcoming announcement.

Open Weapons vs Closed Weapons Why not both? Starting at Open Beta players can choose official playlists with Signature Weapons locked to class, or not. More to come. — Battlefield (@Battlefield) July 21, 2025

EA has set a deadline of March 2026 for the official release of the next Battlefield but many gamers think that this care package indicates a much earlier date.