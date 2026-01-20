The unique 8BitDo FlipPad mobile controller caught the eye at CES 2026. The compact controller fits into your phone via the USB-C port to offer the ultimate way to play retro games on your mobile.

The people at 8BitDo know how to make high-quality gaming controllers, and the FlipPad will join its vast library of gamepads in 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the 8BitDo FlipPad.

Love Letter to the Game Boy

The unique design of the 8BitDo FlipPad is a love letter to the Nintendo Game Boy, one of the best-selling handheld consoles of all time. The off-white body, purple buttons, and grey d-pad are reminiscent of the original Game Boy colours and design.

The 8BitDo FlipPad plugs into your device via the USB-C slot at the bottom and flips around to reveal the buttons. The hinge mechanism covers the bottom half of the screen to make it look and feel like a modern-day Game Boy device.

The controller has four (ABXY) buttons, a d-pad, start and select buttons, and additional shoulder buttons at the top. However, with the focus being on 8/16-bit games, there are no thumbsticks or rumble.

The flip design is convenient, as the controller doesn’t have to be completely removed to use your phone quickly to reply to a text or search the internet. Just flip down to use your phone as normal, then flip back up to start playing again.

The 8BitDo FlipPad is the perfect controller for gamers looking for a quick retro fix on their mobiles. Of course, there are better and more advanced controllers on the market, and the exceptional-looking GameSir X5 Alteron is coming soon. However, the FlipPad could be just right for many retro mobile gamers.

Vast Mobile Phone Compatibility

The 8BitDo FlipPad is compatible with a vast array of Android and iOS devices. Being officially supported by Apple, the controller will work with all USB-C iPhones, including the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The FlipPad will also work on Android phones from the likes of Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and others. Although specifically designed for slate phones, it can be connected to foldables. The controller might not sit flat against the screen, but it will still function as long as it’s connected via USB-C.

Price & Release Date

The 8BitDo FlipPad was unveiled at CES 2026 at the start of January. We are still waiting for an official release date, but summer 2026 is expected.

Many expensive mobile controllers are on the market or coming soon. Even 8BitDo offers premium controllers at high price points, but the FlipPad is designed to be affordable and comfortable. Although the price has yet to be confirmed, we are expecting the controller to be around the $20-$40 mark.