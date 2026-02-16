The latest PlayStation State of Play has delivered a licensed gaming bombshell. IO Interactive, the masters of the stealth genre behind the Hitman series, has finally pulled back the curtain on its highly anticipated James Bond project. Titled 007 First Light, the new story trailer gives fans their first real look at a younger, untested Bond as he navigates the high-stakes world of international espionage.

Forget the seasoned veteran of Skyfall or GoldenEye; this is an origin story built from the ground up. In 007 First Light, players step into the shoes of a Bond before the tuxedos and the iconic “00” status.

Explore the 007 First Light Setting and Story

The trailer confirms that 007 First Light is set during the early days of Bond’s career. The narrative kicks off in Iceland, where a series of exploits puts a reckless young Bond on MI6’s radar. The story follows his recruitment into the newly revived 00 programme, where his impulsive nature immediately causes friction with the established order.

Unlike previous Bond games that often followed movie plots, IO Interactive is crafting a completely original narrative. Players will travel from the snowy peaks of the Carpathian Mountains to the dangerous black markets of Aleph. Along the way, Bond will face off against Bawma, a criminal mastermind portrayed by legendary musician Lenny Kravitz.

Iconic Characters: M and John Greenway

The story trailer highlights the internal conflict within MI6. While a younger M recognizes Bond’s potential as a “blunt instrument” capable of completing impossible objectives, he finds an adversary in John Greenway. A former 00 agent and the programme’s lead instructor, Greenway represents the “by-the-book” philosophy that Bond’s improvisational style threatens to dismantle.

The primary threat of the game has also been revealed: 009. A former British operative turned rogue, 009 serves as the first major test for the new 00 programme, forcing Bond and Greenway into an uneasy alliance to stop a global catastrophe.

007 First Light Gameplay Features and Mechanics

Building on their success with the Hitman franchise, IO Interactive is blending tight, narrative-driven segments with expansive, open-ended missions. This “player agency” focus allows gamers to choose their approach – whether it’s a silent infiltration or a more explosive confrontation.

The game is being developed specifically for current-gen hardware, with the trailer showcasing stunning visuals optimized for the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro. Expect high-octane gadgets, refined gunplay, and the signature tension that defines the Bond legacy.

007 First Light Release Date and Pre-Order Bonuses

Mark your calendars: 007 First Light launches on May 27, 2026.

PlayStation fans who pre-order the game will receive an automatic upgrade to the Deluxe Edition at no extra cost, which includes exclusive cosmetic items and digital bonuses. With the pedigree of IO Interactive behind the wheel, 007 First Light is shaping up to be the definitive James Bond gaming experience for a new generation.