Another popular gaming franchise is being adapted into a tabletop game, with Hitman: The Board Game launching soon on Kickstarter. The Hitman game will offer a physical tabletop experience, unlike the digital-only Hitman Go.

Coming soon on Kickstarter, Hitman: The Board Game promises the ultimate Hitman tabletop experience. Choose your contracts, use the right weapons, and eliminate your target in the best time to win the payout.

Hitman: The Board Game Gameplay & Features

Hitman: The Board Game is currently in its early stages on Kickstarter, but plenty of information has been released. Just like in the video games, players will take on high-profile assassination contracts, using various methods to succeed.

The competitive board game can be enjoyed solo or with up to four players, with each mission offering a variety of ways to take down your target. Use a vast selection of weapons, including Agent 47’s 1911 Silverballers, or take a more strategic approach with poisons and disguises.

The Hitman video games are all about finding the right approach to get the job done. Plan accordingly, use distractions, and outsmart your opponents in Hitman: The Board Game. With IO involved, the tabletop game will no doubt live up to the Hitman legacy.

Hitman: The Board Game will have sandbox elements, offering many locations with patrols, exploitable routines, and hidden weapons to unlock along the way. Race against your rivals on the same map, with the quickest and most efficient Hitman getting the payout.

Gaming-themed board games are becoming increasingly popular. The Witcher: Legacy Board Game achieved its crowdfunding goal in minutes, and Hitman: The Board Game is looking to do the same on Kickstarter. Many other game-themed tabletop titles have come before, and more are on the way.

Hitman: The Board Game vs. Hitman Go

Hitman Go has gained a huge cult following since its 2014 release. After coming out on iOS first, the turn-based puzzle game was later released on Android, Windows, PS4, and PS Vita.

Hitman Go is a digital puzzle game, with players moving Agent 47 on a grid. The game focuses on single-move planning, with players completing objectives and tasks to reach their goal. The mini tabletop design is unique, and the digital puzzle game offers hours of fun.

Hitman: The Board Game is a standard physical tabletop game with various cards and tokens. Both are set in the Hitman world and have many similarities, and if you are a fan of Hitman Go, chances are you will enjoy Hitman: The Board Game.