New Blox Fruits Codes October 2025

Code Reward LIGHTNINGABUSE 20 minutes of 2× EXP KITT_RESET Free Stat Reset SUB2UNCLEKIZARU Free Stat Reset SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 Free Stat Reset SUB2FER999 20 minutes of 2× EXP ENYU_IS_PRO 20 minutes of 2× EXP JCWK 20 minutes of 2× EXP MAGICBUS 20 minutes of 2× EXP STARCODEHEO 20 minutes of 2× EXP KITTGAMING 20 minutes of 2× EXP SUB2CAPTAINMAUI 20 minutes of 2× EXP THEGREATACE 20 minutes of 2× EXP BIGNEWS In-Game Title FUDD10 1 Beli FUDD10_V2 2 Beli SUB2NOOBMASTER123 20 minutes of 2× EXP SUB2DAIGROCK 20 minutes of 2× EXP AXIORE 20 minutes of 2× EXP TANTAIGAMING 20 minutes of 2× EXP STRAWHATMAINE 20 minutes of 2× EXP SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE 20 minutes of 2× EXP SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 30 minutes of 2× EXP

Expired Codes

ADMIN_STRENGTH

DRAGONABUSE

NOOB2PRO

DEVSCOOKING

CODE_SERVICIO

E_SERVICIO

15B_BESTBROTHERS

NOOB_REFUND

TY_FOR_WATCHING

GAMER_ROBOT_1M

ADMINGIVEAWAY

SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET

GAMERROBOT_YT

RESET_5B

EXP_5B

3BVISITS

UPD16

1MLIKES_RESET

2BILLION

THIRDSEA

UPD15

UPD14

SHUTDOWNFIX2

1BILLION

XMASEXP

XMASRESET

UPDATE11

POINTSRESET

UPDATE10

CONTROL

YOUTUBER_SHIPBATTLE

STAFFBATTLE

JULYUPDATE_RESET

How To Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits

Redeeming game codes in Blox Fruits is a quick and simple process. The game includes a built-in coupon icon that allows players to enter promo codes directly from the main screen without navigating through multiple menus. This makes claiming Blox Fruits game codes fast and convenient for both PC and mobile players.

🔹 Steps to Redeem Codes

Launch Blox Fruits on Roblox directly or through the Blox Fruits main page at Roblox and enter the main world. Locate the blue gift or coupon icon on the left side of the screen. Click or tap it to open the Redeem Codes window. Type or paste any valid code into the text box labeled “Enter Code.” Press Redeem to activate the reward; successful codes instantly grant EXP boosts, stat resets, or Beli bonuses.

What Are Blox Fruits Codes?

Blox Fruits codes are special redeemable phrases released by the game’s developers that reward players with in-game perks such as double XP, free Beli, or stat resets. They serve as small bonuses that help new and experienced players level up faster, test new Devil Fruits, or fine-tune their character builds without spending Robux. These blox fruits game codes are typically shared during major updates, events, or community milestones to keep the player base engaged and rewarded.

Many fans look forward to new codes for Blox Fruits because they often coincide with exciting content drops—like new seas, bosses, or fruits. The most common types of rewards include Blox Fruits codes for Devil Fruits, stat refund codes Blox Fruits options, and time-limited XP boosts that make grinding smoother. Players who regularly check for active Blox Fruits codes can easily stay ahead of others, maximizing their efficiency during double-XP sessions or character stat resets.

The popularity of BF codes stems from their simplicity: anyone can enter them for instant, no-risk rewards. Whether you’re chasing power as a seasoned player or just learning to sail between islands, these free codes provide a reliable way to strengthen your character and enjoy the latest updates without needing in-game purchases.

How To Get More Blox Fruits Codes

Players can find new Blox Fruits codes in several official and community-run places. The developers frequently release them to celebrate updates, holidays, or major milestones, and fansites help keep track of every active Blox Fruits code in one place. Staying connected to these sources ensures you never miss a valuable boost or stat refund code in Blox Fruits, or other popular titles according to our reviews, like Dress to Impress, Blue Lock Rivals, and Basketball Zero.

Official Social Media: The best way to find codes for Blox Fruits is through the game’s verified social media accounts. The developers often post new codes on Twitter (X) and the Blox Fruits Discord whenever there’s an update or event. Most of these codes grant XP boosts or limited-time rewards, and they tend to appear around major patch notes or content expansions. Following these channels and turning on notifications is the easiest way to stay ahead of other players looking for active Blox Fruits codes. YouTubers & Streamers: Many well-known Roblox creators, such as Axiore and KittGaming, have their own BF codes that give players extra rewards. These are often shared during new video uploads or live event streams as part of collaborations with the developers. Watching these creators is a reliable way to discover new Blox Fruits codes early, since influencer codes are usually limited-time bonuses given out directly to their audiences. Fansites & Wikis: The trusted Roblox Blox Fruit Wiki and fansites maintain updated lists of every Blox Fruits game code, both active and expired. These lists are refreshed almost daily and include details like expiration dates and reward types, making them a go-to source for consistent updates. In-Game Events & Anniversaries: Seasonal events, anniversaries, and major game updates often include exclusive Blox Fruit codes for Devil Fruits, XP, or Beli. Keeping track of these events inside the game or through the update log can help you catch new codes as soon as they drop.

FAQs

Does Blox Fruits have codes? Yes, Blox Fruits regularly releases promotional codes that players can redeem for free rewards such as double XP, Beli, or stat resets. These Blox Fruits codes are shared by the developers to celebrate updates and community milestones.

How do I redeem Blox Fruits codes? To redeem Blox Fruits codes, open the game, click the blue Twitter icon on the left side of the screen, enter an active code, and press Redeem. Rewards like XP boosts or stat refunds will apply instantly if the code is valid.

What are the new codes in Blox Fruits for October 2025? The latest new codes for Blox Fruits this month include LIGHTNINGABUSE, KITT_RESET, and SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1, all offering XP boosts or stat resets. Check back often, as developers frequently add new codes after updates.

What codes reset stats in Blox Fruits? Current Blox Fruits codes reset stats options include KITT_RESET, SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1, and SUB2UNCLEKIZARU. These stat refund codes let players reallocate ability points for new builds without losing progress.

Do Blox Fruits codes expire? Yes, most Blox Fruits codes expire after a few weeks or once a new update releases. To avoid missing rewards, it’s best to redeem all active codes as soon as they’re announced.



