Blox Fruits Codes October, 2025

Discover the latest Blox Fruits codes for October 2025 and unlock free rewards like boosts, stat resets, and in-game cash. Stay up to date with all active and new codes for Blox Fruits so you never miss out on valuable bonuses. Show More

Blox Fruits codes let players claim valuable rewards such as double XP, free Beli, and stat resets without spending Robux. These time-limited codes are officially released by the developers to celebrate updates, milestones, and events, helping players progress faster in the world of Blox Fruits.

This guide lists every active Blox Fruits code, explains how to redeem them, and shows how to find new codes for Blox Fruits as soon as they’re released. Whether you’re hunting down Blox Fruit codes for Devil Fruits or simply looking for a stat refund code in Blox Fruits, you’ll find all the verified information below.

Keep checking back for updates, as BF codes frequently expire or get replaced by newer ones after major patches. We also cover how to use Blox Fruits codes to reset stats and where to locate official updates on social media to ensure you always have the latest working rewards.

Last Updated: October 14, 2025
New Blox Fruits Codes October 2025

Code Reward
LIGHTNINGABUSE 20 minutes of 2× EXP
KITT_RESET Free Stat Reset
SUB2UNCLEKIZARU Free Stat Reset
SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 Free Stat Reset
SUB2FER999 20 minutes of 2× EXP
ENYU_IS_PRO 20 minutes of 2× EXP
JCWK 20 minutes of 2× EXP
MAGICBUS 20 minutes of 2× EXP
STARCODEHEO 20 minutes of 2× EXP
KITTGAMING 20 minutes of 2× EXP
SUB2CAPTAINMAUI 20 minutes of 2× EXP
THEGREATACE 20 minutes of 2× EXP
BIGNEWS In-Game Title
FUDD10 1 Beli
FUDD10_V2 2 Beli
SUB2NOOBMASTER123 20 minutes of 2× EXP
SUB2DAIGROCK 20 minutes of 2× EXP
AXIORE 20 minutes of 2× EXP
TANTAIGAMING 20 minutes of 2× EXP
STRAWHATMAINE 20 minutes of 2× EXP
SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE 20 minutes of 2× EXP
SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 30 minutes of 2× EXP

Expired Codes

  • ADMIN_STRENGTH
  • DRAGONABUSE
  • NOOB2PRO
  • DEVSCOOKING
  • CODE_SERVICIO
  • E_SERVICIO
  • 15B_BESTBROTHERS
  • NOOB_REFUND
  • TY_FOR_WATCHING
  • GAMER_ROBOT_1M
  • ADMINGIVEAWAY
  • SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET
  • GAMERROBOT_YT
  • RESET_5B
  • EXP_5B
  • 3BVISITS
  • UPD16
  • 1MLIKES_RESET
  • 2BILLION
  • THIRDSEA
  • UPD15
  • UPD14
  • SHUTDOWNFIX2
  • 1BILLION
  • XMASEXP
  • XMASRESET
  • UPDATE11
  • POINTSRESET
  • UPDATE10
  • CONTROL
  • YOUTUBER_SHIPBATTLE
  • STAFFBATTLE
  • JULYUPDATE_RESET

How To Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits

Redeeming game codes in Blox Fruits is a quick and simple process. The game includes a built-in coupon icon that allows players to enter promo codes directly from the main screen without navigating through multiple menus. This makes claiming Blox Fruits game codes fast and convenient for both PC and mobile players.

🔹 Steps to Redeem Codes

  1. Launch Blox Fruits on Roblox directly or through the Blox Fruits main page at Roblox and enter the main world.
  2. Locate the blue gift or coupon icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Click or tap it to open the Redeem Codes window.
  4. Type or paste any valid code into the text box labeled “Enter Code.”
  5. Press Redeem to activate the reward; successful codes instantly grant EXP boosts, stat resets, or Beli bonuses.

A screenshot demonstrating Blox Fruits codes redemption.

What Are Blox Fruits Codes?

Blox Fruits codes are special redeemable phrases released by the game’s developers that reward players with in-game perks such as double XP, free Beli, or stat resets. They serve as small bonuses that help new and experienced players level up faster, test new Devil Fruits, or fine-tune their character builds without spending Robux. These blox fruits game codes are typically shared during major updates, events, or community milestones to keep the player base engaged and rewarded.

Many fans look forward to new codes for Blox Fruits because they often coincide with exciting content drops—like new seas, bosses, or fruits. The most common types of rewards include Blox Fruits codes for Devil Fruits, stat refund codes Blox Fruits options, and time-limited XP boosts that make grinding smoother. Players who regularly check for active Blox Fruits codes can easily stay ahead of others, maximizing their efficiency during double-XP sessions or character stat resets.

The popularity of BF codes stems from their simplicity: anyone can enter them for instant, no-risk rewards. Whether you’re chasing power as a seasoned player or just learning to sail between islands, these free codes provide a reliable way to strengthen your character and enjoy the latest updates without needing in-game purchases.

How To Get More Blox Fruits Codes

Players can find new Blox Fruits codes in several official and community-run places. The developers frequently release them to celebrate updates, holidays, or major milestones, and fansites help keep track of every active Blox Fruits code in one place. Staying connected to these sources ensures you never miss a valuable boost or stat refund code in Blox Fruits, or other popular titles according to our reviews, like Dress to Impress, Blue Lock Rivals, and Basketball Zero.

  1. Official Social Media: The best way to find codes for Blox Fruits is through the game’s verified social media accounts. The developers often post new codes on Twitter (X) and the Blox Fruits Discord whenever there’s an update or event. Most of these codes grant XP boosts or limited-time rewards, and they tend to appear around major patch notes or content expansions. Following these channels and turning on notifications is the easiest way to stay ahead of other players looking for active Blox Fruits codes.
  2. YouTubers & Streamers: Many well-known Roblox creators, such as Axiore and KittGaming, have their own BF codes that give players extra rewards. These are often shared during new video uploads or live event streams as part of collaborations with the developers. Watching these creators is a reliable way to discover new Blox Fruits codes early, since influencer codes are usually limited-time bonuses given out directly to their audiences.
  3. Fansites & Wikis: The trusted Roblox Blox Fruit Wiki and fansites maintain updated lists of every Blox Fruits game code, both active and expired. These lists are refreshed almost daily and include details like expiration dates and reward types, making them a go-to source for consistent updates.
  4. In-Game Events & Anniversaries: Seasonal events, anniversaries, and major game updates often include exclusive Blox Fruit codes for Devil Fruits, XP, or Beli. Keeping track of these events inside the game or through the update log can help you catch new codes as soon as they drop.

FAQs

Does Blox Fruits have codes?

How do I redeem Blox Fruits codes?

What are the new codes in Blox Fruits for October 2025?

What codes reset stats in Blox Fruits?

Do Blox Fruits codes expire?


Russell Simmons

Russell is a seasoned sports betting writer turned editor, with years of experience covering everything from major league matchups to emerging trends in the video game industry for GiveMeSport and SportsKeeda. He holds a Master’s degree in Creative Writing from Plymouth University, where he honed his storytelling skills and developed a sharp editorial eye.