Basketball Zero Codes October, 2025

This page lists all active Basketball Zero codes and explains exactly how to redeem them in-game. You'll also learn where to find new codes as they drop, ensuring you never miss free rewards like Lucky Style Spins, Lucky Zone Spins, and in-game cash.

Basketball Zero codes are the missing piece you need to shine in this competitive 5v5 Roblox basketball game. Every match is about combining your raw gaming ability with real team sport know-how to outplay your opponents. However, by using Styles and Zones unlocked through codes, you can alter how you play and push your squad toward victory against tougher challengers.

Now, they say lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place, but Basketball Zero proves that it can. This game was created by Chrollo, the original dev behind Blue Lock Rivals. As such, it shares many similarities, including the many unique abilities you can possess. This time around, they’re mainly inspired by the players found in the Kuroko no Basket animanga.

Through Basketball Zero promo codes, players like yourself can enjoy free rewards, such as in-game cash and Lucky Spins, which help unlock those Mythic and Miracle Styles and Zones. But, since codes are updated so often, older ones can quickly lose their worth. To save you time, we’ve listed the newest working code alongside more useful info, like how to redeem it and where to find future codes.

Last Updated: October 9, 2025
New Basketball Zero Codes October

As of right now, there’s only one new working Basketball Zero redeem code available as part of the new rework update and release of the Referee Style:

Code Reward
REFEREE 20 Lucky Style Spins and 20 Lucky Zone Spins

Expired Codes

When we said that codes go out of date fast, we meant it. In less than a year since it was created, the game has gone through over 100 different expired Basketball Zero codes:

  • GREATREBALANCEUPD
  • VAMPIREOP
  • VAMPIRE
  • CHROLLOBIRTHDAY
  • BBZ2025
  • BESTSPORTSGAME2025
  • CHROLLODROP
  • 5.5MLIKES
  • FRIENDLYEVENT
  • SYMBIOTE
  • SPIDER300K
  • RUBBER250K
  • HIPALS
  • PSYCHIC
  • CYBER250K
  • CYBERVSPSYCHIC
  • LCLANKERS
  • ONEMORECODEAGAIN
  • THERETURN
  • BIGEVENTNEXTWEEK
  • CONSOLESUCKS
  • ONEMORECODE
  • SWITCHERSTYLE
  • NEWCHAPTER
  • SORRY4RESTARTAGAIN
  • SEASON2COSMETICS
  • SEASON2TODAY
  • sabotageisshameful
  • UNCLESAM
  • OIL
  • VERYSRRYDELAY
  • GOODWEEKEND
  • CHROLLODROPHOORAY
  • TEAMTATLISHOORAY
  • LAZYWORKER
  • LEWIWASHEREAGAIN
  • LEWISAYSSORRY
  • CHROLLO700KSUBS
  • BONUSCHROLLO
  • 4.5MLIKES
  • SUMMERFIXES
  • CHROLLO1MTT
  • ANOTHERGIFT
  • 10KFOLLOWERSTY
  • STOPBEGGING
  • CHROTATCAREPACKAGE
  • TEAMCHROLLO
  • TEAMTATLIS
  • DOBETTERM
  • TATLISBETTER
  • CHROLLOSOLOS
  • TOOEZ
  • GOLD
  • ACEREWORK
  • CHROLLOBOREDRN
  • BOOSTEDCODE
  • BASKETBALLGOD
  • 3.5MLIKES
  • CHROLLO600KSUBS
  • CHROLLOSBACK
  • CHROLLOSGIFTTY
  • EMPERORUPD
  • 300KEMPEROR
  • 10KLIKESYTS
  • ACCIDENTS
  • EMPERORSOON
  • STARREWORK
  • HISRRY
  • RANKEDCODE
  • rankedsoon
  • chrollohi
  • PERFECTION
  • 200KPERFECT
  • 2.5MLIKES
  • TATLISPATCHWOW
  • 300KINTERESTED
  • CHROLLOGIFT
  • 200KLOCK
  • 10klikesyt
  • 150KLOCK
  • 1.5MLIKES
  • NEWCODESRRY
  • SUNDAYPATCH
  • wowforgotcode
  • YIPPEE3V3
  • SORRY4DELAY
  • 200KINTERESTED
  • 150KINTERESTED2
  • 15KLIKESYT
  • 100KINTERESTED
  • TATLISBUGOOPS
  • SRRYFORCRASH
  • JACKPOT
  • 10KLIKES
  • JACKPOTTOMORROW
  • CHROLLOFORGOT
  • CHROLLOMVP
  • TATLISCODE
  • 150kevent
  • WOW100K
  • 1MLIKES
  • 400KWOW
  • 100KW
  • WCHROLLO
  • RELEASE
  • 500KLIKES
  • 350KLIKES
  • 150KLIKES
  • 50KLIKES

How To Redeem Basketball Zero Codes

Some Roblox games, like Dress to Impress, let you input your code and redeem it immediately without any extra steps. However, Basketball Zero, just like Blue Lock Rivals before it, requires a few additional actions to claim your rewards:

1. Find the Game – Start by making it to the main Basketball Zero page on Roblox.

Overview of the main Basketball Zero homepage on Roblox.

2. Join the Group – Click on the “Current” community page right beneath the name of the game.

A screenshot indicating how you can join the game's community to start benefitting from Basketball Zero codes.

3. Hit the Like Button – While still on the main page, scroll slightly lower to the thumbs up icon. Once there, click on the up arrow to like the game.

A quick look at where players need to go in order to like and qualify for Basketball Zero promo codes.

4. Input Your Code – With the previous steps out the way, enter any Basketball Zero lobby, click on the “Codes” icon at the bottom of the screen, then copy and paste any relevant promo from our Basketball Zero codes list.

A look at the redeem section where you can input Basketball Zero codes and earn back free rewards.

5. Start Pulling – After hitting redeem, make the most out of your new spins by pulling for rare Styles and Flows. Don’t forget to click on the one you want on the right-hand side of the menu for a slight boost in odds.

A screenshot displaying a code in use, with 20 Lucky Zone spins and 20 Lucky Style spins being awarded.

If you’re struggling at any stage of these steps, make sure you’ve properly followed the community and liked the game. In addition, double-check that you copied the latest Basketball Zero codes of 2025 correctly.

What Are Basketball Zero Codes?

The more consistently you play, the more Basketball Zero free spins you’ll start to amass through completing challenges and grabbing daily login rewards. However, the quickest and easiest way to get the Styles and Zones you see all the best players using is to jump on every chance you get to use codes.

Basketball Zero codes, as we’ve seen above, are plentiful, but the best part about them is that anyone can use them. So long as you’ve liked the game and joined the group, you can redeem as many unexpired ones as you like. They’re a free way to boost your in-game progress, grab rare Styles and Flows, and give your team an edge on the court without spending a single Robux.

New Basketball Zero code rewards keep the game exciting. They appear with updates, events, or when the game hits milestones. Even if you missed older codes, there is always something new to claim.

How To Get More Basketball Zero Codes

Now that you know what these codes do and how to redeem them, the next step is learning how to find more later down the line:

  • Official Social Media: While the community page is great for keeping track of upcoming updates, you’ll want to head on over to the official Basketball Zero Discord to find relevant codes shared by moderators or other players like yourself.
  • YouTubers & Streamers: You’ll also come across loads of YouTubers and streamers jumping at the bit to be the first to share new codes.
  • Fansites & Wikis: By far the best place to get working Basketball Zero codes is through the official Wiki. It’s the place that the majority of other sources cite for their info.
  • Coupon Code Section: With each new update, one of the most prominent active codes is often displayed in the redeem section. It’s an easy way to grab a code, but it usually doesn’t show all available options.
  • Events & Anniversaries: Developers often release special active Basketball Zero codes during in-game events, seasonal celebrations, or milestones like reaching a certain number of players or likes.

Basketball Zero Codes FAQs

How Do I Redeem Codes in Basketball Zero?

Why Aren’t My Basketball Zero Codes Working?

How Often Are New Basketball Zero Codes Released?

Where Can I Find the Latest Basketball Zero Codes?

What Rewards Do Basketball Zero Codes Give?

