New Blue Lock Rivals Codes October

Currently, there are four working Blue Lock Rivals codes you can use to gain free spins:

Code Reward ZOMBIETIME 10 Lucky Style and Lucky Flow Spins YoMichael 8 Lucky Spins THEDON 4 Lucky Spins LASTWEEKSORRY 5 Lucky Spins

Expired Codes

As you'll clearly see below, there have been quite a few codes in the past. On the one hand, it can be a bit of a chore to keep checking back for new ones. But on the other hand, these expired Blue Lock Rivals codes go to show how active the game is and how often the developers reward players with new bonuses:

How to Redeem Blue Lock Rivals Codes

Redeeming game codes in Blue Lock Rivals works a little differently from other Roblox games like Basketball Zero or Dress to Impress. Before you start entering them, make sure you’ve completed all the necessary steps:

1. Find Their Page – First, make your way to the Blue Lock Rivals page on Roblox.

2. Join the Group – Underneath the name of the game, click “Blue Lock Rivals Unofficial Fans“, then click “View Community”, and join.

3. Hit That Like Button – Next, go back to the main page, scroll down to the thumbs up icon, and click the up arrow to like the game.

4. Redeem – Lastly, launch the game and click the “Codes” button found at the bottom of the screen while you’re in the lobby. Then, input any relevant Roblox Blue Lock Rivals promo codes you have and hit redeem.

What Are Blue Lock Rivals Codes?

Blue Lock Rivals codes are special freebies you can redeem for in-game rewards like currency, Lucky Style Spins, and Lucky Flow Spins. They’re usually released during updates, especially when new players are added to the game, giving everyone a better shot at pulling the latest characters.

These Blue Lock Rivals free spins are especially important because Blue Lock Rivals is a free-to-play (F2P) game with optional purchases. Normally, players can spend real money to buy spins and boost their chances of unlocking top-tier characters like Sae, Bunny, or Lavinho.

Because of this, codes give F2P players a way to grab the same rewards on the top games based on our reviews, without spending money. They change pretty often, so keeping up with the latest Blue Lock Rivals codes in 2025 is important if you want to stay competitive or get the players and flows you’re after.

How To Get More Blue Lock Rivals Codes

Now that you know what these codes are and how to use them, the next important bit of information is how to get more when new active Blue Lock Rivals codes drop:

Official Social Media : While the owner uses both Instagram and YouTube to inform fans of updates, you’ll only find codes on the official Blue Lock Rivals Discord.

: While the owner uses both Instagram and YouTube to inform fans of updates, you’ll only find codes on the official Blue Lock Rivals Discord. YouTubers & Streamers : Seeing how popular the game is, and definitely will continue to be once the third season of the anime is out, there are a bunch of YouTubers who cover all updates and Blue Lock Rivals code rewards in detail.

: Seeing how popular the game is, and definitely will continue to be once the third season of the anime is out, there are a bunch of YouTubers who cover all updates and Blue Lock Rivals code rewards in detail. Fansites & Wikis : Dedicated fans often keep track of every code, both active and expired. The official Rivals Wiki is one of the most reliable places to check, with its updated Blue Lock Rivals code list.

: Dedicated fans often keep track of every code, both active and expired. The official Rivals Wiki is one of the most reliable places to check, with its updated Blue Lock Rivals code list. In-Game Coupon Code Section : The code redemption menu usually displays one of the biggest active codes, though it won’t list every single one available.

: The code redemption menu usually displays one of the biggest active codes, though it won’t list every single one available. Events & Anniversaries: Special occasions like Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Christmas, New Year, and other major events often come with exclusive limited-time Blue Lock Rivals redeem codes, so keep an eye out during these periods.

FAQs

How do I redeem codes in Blue Lock Rivals? To redeem codes in Blue Lock Rivals, open the main menu and find the “Code” or “Gift” option. Enter your active code exactly as shown, then confirm to claim your reward. If the code is valid, your prizes will appear instantly in your account or inbox.

Why aren’t my Blue Lock Rivals codes working? Your Blue Lock Rivals code might be expired or entered incorrectly. Make sure you’ve typed it exactly as shown, including capital letters and symbols. If it still doesn’t work, the code may have already been used or is limited to certain regions or events.

How often are new Blue Lock Rivals codes released? New Blue Lock Rivals codes are usually released during special events, collaborations, or major updates. Developers often drop fresh codes every few weeks to keep players engaged. Keep an eye out during seasonal or milestone celebrations for the biggest rewards.

Where can I find the latest Blue Lock Rivals codes? You can find the latest Blue Lock Rivals codes on the game’s official social media accounts like Twitter, Discord, or Facebook. Many gaming fan sites and YouTubers also share new codes as soon as they drop. Checking daily ensures you don’t miss limited-time rewards.