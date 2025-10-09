Blue Lock Rivals Codes October, 2025

Blue Lock Rivals is the hit game based on the best-selling football manga series of 2023, Blue Lock.

Blue Lock Rivals is the hit game based on the best-selling football manga series of 2023, Blue Lock. The game first took Roblox by storm in early 2025, right after season two of the anime adaptation finished airing, and hasn’t let up since. It did quite the opposite, actually, gaining over a million concurrent players and featuring characters that the show has yet to cover.

The game is completely free to play, but by staying up to date with new Blue Lock Rivals codes, you can get extra rewards that’ll boost your odds of getting Mythic, World Class, Generational, and Master styles and flows. However, you’ll need to be quick, because codes go out of circulation quickly.

Below, we’ll take a look at all the codes you can use right now, as well as which ones have expired. We’ll also explain how they work and how to redeem them, so keep reading to learn everything you need to know.

New Blue Lock Rivals Codes October

Currently, there are four working Blue Lock Rivals codes you can use to gain free spins:

Code Reward
ZOMBIETIME 10 Lucky Style and Lucky Flow Spins
YoMichael 8 Lucky Spins
THEDON 4 Lucky Spins
LASTWEEKSORRY 5 Lucky Spins

Expired Codes

As you’ll clearly see below, there have been quite a few codes in the past. On the one hand, it can be a bit of a chore to keep checking back for new ones. But on the other hand, these expired Blue Lock Rivals codes go to show how active the game is and how often the developers reward players with new bonuses:

  • WIROWIROWIRO
  • ISAGIWINS
  • RINLOSES
  • MiroMiroMiro
  • UPDATEHYPE3
  • PRODIGYBALANCE
  • BRAZILMAN
  • BACHIRADAD
  • OPUPDATE
  • DANCERHYPE
  • SORRYFORDELAY
  • BUNNYPEAK
  • LAVINHONEXTWEEK
  • YUKIGLASSES
  • YUKIEVENTGOAL
  • 8V8HYPE
  • WEWANTSPINS
  • 2MINTERESTED!
  • CHARLESTIME
  • DELAYSORRY
  • 1.5MGOALHIT
  • TONGUESOUT
  • SAEXSHIDOU
  • ISAGISHOES
  • GOALMET
  • CHEMREACTW
  • WTEAMWORK
  • MCNAGIHYPE
  • OOPSDELAY
  • LAZYLUCKYGENIUS
  • WEHIT2M
  • WMIRO
  • SUMMERPT1!
  • NELREO!
  • MASTEROFALLTRADES!
  • KINGOVERHAUL!
  • KINGAUTHORITY!
  • MASSIVEBUGFIXES!
  • KINGAWAKENING!
  • LUCKY7!
  • MASTERS!
  • GODSPEED!
  • JULIANLOKI!
  • CAREPACKAGE!
  • THEGODSPRINTER!
  • RANKED!
  • LOKISOON!
  • AIKUREWORK!
  • SNAKEDEFENCE!
  • AIKU1.15M!
  • NEWHIORI!
  • 3BILLIONVISITS!
  • NELSUMMER!
  • NEWCHEM1.1M!
  • 4HOURS!
  • 1MILLIONCCU!!
  • Rin999K!
  • NeoEgoistRIN!
  • TheDestroyer!
  • OTOYA!!
  • CHEMREACTION!
  • BACHIRA!!
  • REVAMP!
  • EASTER25!
  • EGGHunt!!!
  • Sry4Delay
  • 2BVISITS!
  • THEMONK!
  • IGAGOAT1.8M!
  • KING1.5M
  • KINGREWORK
  • GOALRUSH
  • KAISER2M
  • LUCKYCODE10
  • KaiserFIX
  • MIRO1MCCU
  • KAISERSOON
  • SHARKBOY
  • NELISAGI
  • SORRYDELAYGGS
  • KURONATOMORROW
  • KURONANOW
  • FINE1M
  • CHROLLOCAREPACKAGE
  • CHROLLO4AM
  • SORRY4DELAY
  • 100KCHRO
  • 10KDEVS
  • 1BVISITS
  • DONLORENZO
  • 300KCHROLLO
  • 1MEVENT
  • 20KCHANNEL
  • 40KCHANNEL
  • CHROLLO100K
  • 40KAGAIN
  • THECODE
  • 40KKUNIGAMI
  • 200KSUB
  • KUNIGAMIUPD
  • THX40KAGAIN
  • KARASU
  • 200KSUB
  • THX40KLIKES
  • 50KTATLIS
  • MONST3R
  • THX30KLIKES
  • DRAGON
  • 60KFOLLOWERS
  • 30KLIKES
  • 20KLIKESPT2
  • TRAILER20K
  • THANKYOU
  • 300KREO
  • 35KCHROLLO
  • 5KVID
  • 20KCHROLLO
  • 5KTATLIS
  • MRSPAX
  • CHRISTMAS
  • HOORAY
  • 1MLIKES
  • AIKU
  • 700KLIKES
  • 400KLIKES
  • 300KLIKES
  • 250KLIKES
  • 200CRAZY
  • 150KWOW
  • 100KLIKES
  • 70KLIKES
  • 600KCRAZY
  • GAGAMARU
  • THANKSGIVING
  • 40KLIKES
  • 6KLIKES
  • 3KLIKES
  • 1KLIKES
  • FORGIVEME
  • RELEASED

How to Redeem Blue Lock Rivals Codes

Redeeming game codes in Blue Lock Rivals works a little differently from other Roblox games like Basketball Zero or Dress to Impress. Before you start entering them, make sure you’ve completed all the necessary steps:

1. Find Their Page – First, make your way to the Blue Lock Rivals page on Roblox.

A screenshot of the main Blue Lock Rivals page on Roblox.

2. Join the Group – Underneath the name of the game, click “Blue Lock Rivals Unofficial Fans“, then click “View Community”, and join.

Image highlighting where players need to go to join the game's group and qualify for Blue Lock Rivals codes.

3. Hit That Like Button – Next, go back to the main page, scroll down to the thumbs up icon, and click the up arrow to like the game.

A closer look at where players need to go in order to upvote Blue Lock Rivals and qualify for promos.

4. Redeem – Lastly, launch the game and click the “Codes” button found at the bottom of the screen while you’re in the lobby. Then, input any relevant Roblox Blue Lock Rivals promo codes you have and hit redeem.

An overview of where you can input working Blue Lock Rivals codes to earn free rewards.

What Are Blue Lock Rivals Codes?

Blue Lock Rivals codes are special freebies you can redeem for in-game rewards like currency, Lucky Style Spins, and Lucky Flow Spins. They’re usually released during updates, especially when new players are added to the game, giving everyone a better shot at pulling the latest characters.

These Blue Lock Rivals free spins are especially important because Blue Lock Rivals is a free-to-play (F2P) game with optional purchases. Normally, players can spend real money to buy spins and boost their chances of unlocking top-tier characters like Sae, Bunny, or Lavinho.

Because of this, codes give F2P players a way to grab the same rewards on the top games based on our reviews, without spending money. They change pretty often, so keeping up with the latest Blue Lock Rivals codes in 2025 is important if you want to stay competitive or get the players and flows you’re after.

How To Get More Blue Lock Rivals Codes

Now that you know what these codes are and how to use them, the next important bit of information is how to get more when new active Blue Lock Rivals codes drop:

  • Official Social Media: While the owner uses both Instagram and YouTube to inform fans of updates, you’ll only find codes on the official Blue Lock Rivals Discord.
  • YouTubers & Streamers: Seeing how popular the game is, and definitely will continue to be once the third season of the anime is out, there are a bunch of YouTubers who cover all updates and Blue Lock Rivals code rewards in detail.
  • Fansites & Wikis: Dedicated fans often keep track of every code, both active and expired. The official Rivals Wiki is one of the most reliable places to check, with its updated Blue Lock Rivals code list.
  • In-Game Coupon Code Section: The code redemption menu usually displays one of the biggest active codes, though it won’t list every single one available.
  • Events & Anniversaries: Special occasions like Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Christmas, New Year, and other major events often come with exclusive limited-time Blue Lock Rivals redeem codes, so keep an eye out during these periods.

FAQs

How do I redeem codes in Blue Lock Rivals?

Why aren’t my Blue Lock Rivals codes working?

How often are new Blue Lock Rivals codes released?

Where can I find the latest Blue Lock Rivals codes?

What rewards can I get from Blue Lock Rivals codes?

