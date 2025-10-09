New Dress to Impress Codes October

Right now, you’re in luck, because there are quite a few Dress to Impress free items up for grabs. Copy and paste any of these to get rewarded, and make sure to keep a note of which you’ve used and which you’ve yet to try out:

Code Reward CH00P1E_1S_B4CK Choo’s Edgy Jacket

Choo’s Edgy Skirt/Shorts

Choo’s Edgy Shoes PIXIIUWU Pixiiuwu’s Iridescent Dress ITSJUSTNICHOLAS Nicholas’ Jacket D1ORST4R Dior’s Star Bow

Dior’s Star Purse LABOOTS Leah’s Boots BELALASLAY Belala’s Jacket ANGELT4NKED Biker Helmet LANABOW Lana’s Bow MEGANPLAYSBOOTS MeganPlays’ Boots IBELLASLAY IBella’s Hair ELLA Ella’s Skirt C4LLMEHH4LEY Haley’s Bear Ears

Haley’s Bear Dress S3M_0W3N_Y4Y Motoprincess’ Axe UMOYAE Umoyae’s Dress LANATUTU Lana’s Tutu KREEK Kreek’s Hat SUBM15CY Submiscy’s Elegant Lashes

Submiscy’s Elegant Necklace ASHLEYBUNNI Ashley’s Bunny Slippers LEAHASHE Leah’s Sweater Leah’s Sweatpants 1CON1CF4TMA Iconicfatma’s School Clothing M3RM4ID Mermaid Tail

Mermaid Top LANA Lana Rae’s Top

Lana Rae’s Shorts

Lana Rae’s Leg Warmers TEKKYOOZ Misstekk’s Purse KITTYUUHH Caseoh’s Kitty 3NCHANTEDD1ZZY Izzy’s Wand

Expired Codes

Below, we’ve listed some of the many expired Dress to Impress codes. As you’ll notice, a lot of these come either from new updates, important milestones, or major events like New Year’s or Valentine’s Day:

RDC2025

B3APL4YS_D0L1E

LNY2025

HAPPYNEWYEAR

BADDIE4LIFE

FASHION

M0T0PRINCESSWAV

CUPIDSCLOUD

YEAROFTHESNAKE

SWEETHEART

NY2025

4BILLION

WINTERUPDATE

CHOOPIE10K

THEGAMES

REWARD4CLASS1C

DOLLISTA

DOLLISTAGRAM

VALENTINESDAY

CHERRY

How To Redeem Dress to Impress Codes

Thankfully, Dress to Impress doesn’t ask anything extra of its players when it comes to redeeming codes, unlike Blue Lock Rivals or Basketball: Zero. Here’s how you can fill up your wardrobe with new cosmetics right now on one of the top games based on our reviews:

1. Launch the Game – Start up Roblox, find any Dress to Impress lobby, and join.

2. Enter Codes – Hit the bag icon that says “Code” on it, and copy and paste any active Dress to Impress codes.

3. Get Rewarded – Redeem your promo code to earn whatever free cosmetic items it entails

4. Dress to Impress – Last, but certainly not least, use your freebies to create new fits and watch as you get five-star after five-star coming your way.

On the off chance that a code isn’t working for you, it could be because it’s expired. If you’re 100% sure that’s not the case, then make sure you copied correctly.

What Are Dress to Impress Codes?

The whole point of Dress to Impress codes is to give you more variety without spending any real money. They unlock cosmetic items of every kind that you can use freely to create fits that you think will wow other players.

These game codes are constantly changing because new items are always being added. Most codes come with updates, like WINTERUPDATE, or major events, like NY2025 and VALENTINESDAY. There’s also codes centered around celebrities and popular streamers in the community.

It’s important not to confuse these codes with DLC ones that come with physical merchandise from the official Dress to Impress store. The Dress to Impress codes list we’ve given you above is available to all players, regardless of how long you’ve played or whether you’ve spent any money.

How To Get More Dress to Impress Codes

Staying up-to-date is important because Dress to Impress codes are limited and disappear quickly. To help you keep track, we’ve listed the main ways to find new codes.

Official Social Media : The game’s devs always post teasers for upcoming updates on their Instagram and TikTok pages, but none of these come with codes. Still, checking their social media can be useful because codes tend to drop when new updates go live.

: The game’s devs always post teasers for upcoming updates on their Instagram and TikTok pages, but none of these come with codes. Still, checking their social media can be useful because codes tend to drop when new updates go live. YouTubers & Streamers : There are loads of YouTubers and streamers out there with channels dedicated exclusively to DTI. Find a few that you like and trust, and you’ll have easy access to the latest codes.

: There are loads of YouTubers and streamers out there with channels dedicated exclusively to DTI. Find a few that you like and trust, and you’ll have easy access to the latest codes. Fansites & Wikis : There’s no group more dedicated than the fans themselves. Your best bet for the latest Dress to Impress codes in 2025 is definitely with fan-run sites and platforms like the DTI Wiki and the DTI Discord, as most other sources take all their info from there to begin with.

: There’s no group more dedicated than the fans themselves. Your best bet for the latest Dress to Impress codes in 2025 is definitely with fan-run sites and platforms like the DTI Wiki and the DTI Discord, as most other sources take all their info from there to begin with. In-Game Coupon Code Section : Whenever you enter a DTI game, you’ll be met with a pop-up window that has info on the next update. Like the devs’ socials, you won’t find a Dress to Impress redeem code here, but it still serves as a heads-up for when you should start searching for them.

: Whenever you enter a DTI game, you’ll be met with a pop-up window that has info on the next update. Like the devs’ socials, you won’t find a Dress to Impress redeem code here, but it still serves as a heads-up for when you should start searching for them. Events & Anniversaries: Codes are often released around major in-game events or global holidays. Checking during these times ensures you don’t miss new rewards.

Dress to Impress Codes FAQs

How Do You Redeem Codes In Dress To Impress? Open Roblox, hop into any Dress To Impress server, and look on the left side of your screen. There you’ll find a little bag icon that says “Code.” Click that, type your working Dress to Impress codes carefully or paste them in, and hit redeem. If it’s valid, your rewards will drop straight into your account.

Why Isn’t My Dress to Impress Code Working? The issue is likely that the code has expired, or you’ve already used it without realizing. Typos are another big one, especially if the code is long, but copying and pasting it usually solves most problems.

When Do New Codes Usually Come Out? There isn’t a set schedule; however, Dress to Impress promo codes always drop whenever there’s an update or major holiday to accompany any new themes and cosmetic items added.

Where’s The Best Place To Find New DTI Codes? Your best bet is the official Discord or Wiki. Both get updated pretty fast whenever new codes go live. Otherwise, you can always check back here for all the most recent game codes and game reviews.