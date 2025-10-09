Dress to Impress Codes October, 2025

This page provides a complete, up-to-date list of working Dress to Impress codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them in-game. Expired codes are also tracked, and tips for finding new codes are included to help you get the most out of your gaming experience! Show More

Dress to Impress is the ultimate Roblox game where fashion meets a little friendly competition. The gameplay loop is simple, but your options are limitless: you’re given a theme and a timer, then race to assemble an outfit that’s topical, fashionable, and most of all, distinct. Once time’s up, you’ll hit the runway to be judged by other players—and return the favor by scoring their looks too.

As you play, you’ll find that Dress to Impress codes are crucial to your game. When redeemed, these codes unlock completely free in-game cosmetics that’ll give you an edge over those without them. And, once you’ve unlocked them, they’ll be permanently added to your wardrobe so you can use them in whatever scenario you’d like.

However, these codes are constantly changing as the game gets updated, making staying up-to-date crucial. To help you, we’ve listed all the currently working codes and their rewards below. In addition, we’ll cover how to redeem them and where to get more in the future. If any of that interests you, make sure to read on!

Featured image for Dress to Impress codes page.

New Dress to Impress Codes October

Right now, you’re in luck, because there are quite a few Dress to Impress free items up for grabs. Copy and paste any of these to get rewarded, and make sure to keep a note of which you’ve used and which you’ve yet to try out:

Code Reward
CH00P1E_1S_B4CK Choo’s Edgy Jacket
Choo’s Edgy Skirt/Shorts
Choo’s Edgy Shoes
PIXIIUWU Pixiiuwu’s Iridescent Dress
ITSJUSTNICHOLAS Nicholas’ Jacket
D1ORST4R Dior’s Star Bow
Dior’s Star Purse
LABOOTS Leah’s Boots
BELALASLAY Belala’s Jacket
ANGELT4NKED Biker Helmet
LANABOW Lana’s Bow
MEGANPLAYSBOOTS MeganPlays’ Boots
IBELLASLAY IBella’s Hair
ELLA Ella’s Skirt
C4LLMEHH4LEY Haley’s Bear Ears
Haley’s Bear Dress
S3M_0W3N_Y4Y Motoprincess’ Axe
UMOYAE Umoyae’s Dress
LANATUTU Lana’s Tutu
KREEK Kreek’s Hat
SUBM15CY Submiscy’s Elegant Lashes
Submiscy’s Elegant Necklace
ASHLEYBUNNI Ashley’s Bunny Slippers
LEAHASHE Leah’s Sweater

Leah’s Sweatpants
1CON1CF4TMA Iconicfatma’s School Clothing
M3RM4ID Mermaid Tail
Mermaid Top
LANA Lana Rae’s Top
Lana Rae’s Shorts
Lana Rae’s Leg Warmers
TEKKYOOZ Misstekk’s Purse
KITTYUUHH Caseoh’s Kitty
3NCHANTEDD1ZZY Izzy’s Wand

Expired Codes

Below, we’ve listed some of the many expired Dress to Impress codes. As you’ll notice, a lot of these come either from new updates, important milestones, or major events like New Year’s or Valentine’s Day:

  • RDC2025
  • B3APL4YS_D0L1E
  • LNY2025
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR
  • BADDIE4LIFE
  • FASHION
  • M0T0PRINCESSWAV
  • CUPIDSCLOUD
  • YEAROFTHESNAKE
  • SWEETHEART
  • NY2025
  • 4BILLION
  • WINTERUPDATE
  • CHOOPIE10K
  • THEGAMES
  • REWARD4CLASS1C
  • DOLLISTA
  • DOLLISTAGRAM
  • VALENTINESDAY
  • CHERRY

How To Redeem Dress to Impress Codes

Thankfully, Dress to Impress doesn’t ask anything extra of its players when it comes to redeeming codes, unlike Blue Lock Rivals or Basketball: Zero. Here’s how you can fill up your wardrobe with new cosmetics right now on one of the top games based on our reviews:

1. Launch the Game – Start up Roblox, find any Dress to Impress lobby, and join.

2. Enter Codes – Hit the bag icon that says “Code” on it, and copy and paste any active Dress to Impress codes.

A closer look at where players can input their Dress to Impress codes and unlock freebies.

3. Get Rewarded – Redeem your promo code to earn whatever free cosmetic items it entails

A sneak peek at the kinds of cosmetic items you can grab by using Dress to Impress codes.

4. Dress to Impress – Last, but certainly not least, use your freebies to create new fits and watch as you get five-star after five-star coming your way.

On the off chance that a code isn’t working for you, it could be because it’s expired. If you’re 100% sure that’s not the case, then make sure you copied correctly.

What Are Dress to Impress Codes?

The whole point of Dress to Impress codes is to give you more variety without spending any real money. They unlock cosmetic items of every kind that you can use freely to create fits that you think will wow other players.

These game codes are constantly changing because new items are always being added. Most codes come with updates, like WINTERUPDATE, or major events, like NY2025 and VALENTINESDAY. There’s also codes centered around celebrities and popular streamers in the community.

It’s important not to confuse these codes with DLC ones that come with physical merchandise from the official Dress to Impress store. The Dress to Impress codes list we’ve given you above is available to all players, regardless of how long you’ve played or whether you’ve spent any money.

How To Get More Dress to Impress Codes

Staying up-to-date is important because Dress to Impress codes are limited and disappear quickly. To help you keep track, we’ve listed the main ways to find new codes.

  • Official Social Media: The game’s devs always post teasers for upcoming updates on their Instagram and TikTok pages, but none of these come with codes. Still, checking their social media can be useful because codes tend to drop when new updates go live.
  • YouTubers & Streamers: There are loads of YouTubers and streamers out there with channels dedicated exclusively to DTI. Find a few that you like and trust, and you’ll have easy access to the latest codes.
  • Fansites & Wikis: There’s no group more dedicated than the fans themselves. Your best bet for the latest Dress to Impress codes in 2025 is definitely with fan-run sites and platforms like the DTI Wiki and the DTI Discord, as most other sources take all their info from there to begin with.
  • In-Game Coupon Code Section: Whenever you enter a DTI game, you’ll be met with a pop-up window that has info on the next update. Like the devs’ socials, you won’t find a Dress to Impress redeem code here, but it still serves as a heads-up for when you should start searching for them.
  • Events & Anniversaries: Codes are often released around major in-game events or global holidays. Checking during these times ensures you don’t miss new rewards.

Dress to Impress Codes FAQs

How Do You Redeem Codes In Dress To Impress?

Why Isn’t My Dress to Impress Code Working?

When Do New Codes Usually Come Out?

Where’s The Best Place To Find New DTI Codes?

What Kind Of Dress to Impress Code Rewards Can You Get?

