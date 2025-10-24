Best Sites for Betting on Hockey in October, 2025
#1
#1
ToonieBet Sports
Up to $1,800 + 200 Bonus Spins
Up to $1,800 + 200 Bonus Spins
|ToonieBet Sports
#2
#2
Rabona Sports CA
100% up to $150
100% up to $150
|Rabona Sports CA
#3
#3
VegasHero Sports CA
100$ up to $150
100$ up to $150
|VegasHero Sports CA
#4
#4
Tikitaka Sports CA
100% up to $150
100% up to $150
|Tikitaka Sports CA
#5
#5
FunBet Sports CA
100% up to $150
100% up to $150
|FunBet Sports CA
#6
#6
BassBet Sports CA
100% up to 150%
100% up to 150%
|BassBet Sports CA
#7
#7
Bankonbet Sports CA
100% up to $150
100% up to $150
|Bankonbet Sports CA
#8
#8
BigClash Sports CA
100% up to $150
100% up to $150
|BigClash Sports CA
#9
#9
RTbet Sports CA
100% up to $150
100% up to $150
|RTbet Sports CA
#10
#10
Librabet Sports CA
100% up to $150
100% up to $150
|Librabet Sports CA
#11
#11
Crownplay Sports CA
100% up to $150
100% up to $150
|Crownplay Sports CA
#12
#12
Kingmaker Sports CA
100% up to $150
100% up to $150
|Kingmaker Sports CA
#13
#13
Instant Casino Sports CA
200% up to €7,500 + Weekly Cashback
200% up to €7,500 + Weekly Cashback
|Instant Casino Sports CA
#14
#14
WSM Casino Sports CA
200% up to $25,000 + Weekly Cashback
200% up to $25,000 + Weekly Cashback
|WSM Casino Sports CA
#15
#15
Discasino Sports CA
200% up to 10,000 USDT + Weekly Cashback
200% up to 10,000 USDT + Weekly Cashback
|Discasino Sports CA
#16
#16
Coin Poker Sports CA
150% up to $2,000
150% up to $2,000
|Coin Poker Sports CA
#17
#17
TG Casino Sports CA
200% Rakeback up to 10ETH
200% Rakeback up to 10ETH
|TG Casino Sports CA
#18
#18
Mega Dice Sports CA
200% up to 1BTC
200% up to 1BTC
|Mega Dice Sports CA
In This Article
- Best Sites for Betting on Hockey in October, 2025
- Reviews of the Top NHL Betting Sites
- How to Choose the Best Sites to Bet on NHL Hockey in Canada
- Canadian NHL Betting Regulations by Province
- How to Place a Bet on NHL Hockey in Canada
- Popular NHL Betting Lines
- NHL Futures Betting
- NHL Live Betting
- Best Ice Hockey Betting Promotions & Competitions
- Canadian Banking Options at the Top NHL Sportsbooks
- 5 NHL Betting Tips to Remember
- Best Times to Bet on the NHL
- Responsible Gambling
- Have You Found the Best NHL Betting Site in Canada?
Reviews of the Top NHL Betting Sites
In this section, we take a close-up look at our top three NHL betting sites, including their major upsides, areas for improvement, if any, and our expert opinion on them.
Best NHL Sportsbook Overall; Top Mobile App for NHL Parlays
ToonieBet
ToonieBet is quickly becoming one of Canada’s go-to options for NHL betting, especially for mobile bettors.
ToonieBet’s app is one of the most reliable in the market, with ratings of 4.4 on the Apple App Store and 4.1 on Google Play. During testing, it delivered an incredibly smooth parlay experience. We never ran into those frustrating pop-ups like “odds have changed, please review your wager,” which often force you to re-approve or reprice every leg. Payouts updated in real time as we added or removed selections, and the app handled multi-league parlays with ease. You can switch between markets fluidly without losing your previous picks or having to backtrack through multiple screens.
Quick Overview
Pros
- Mobile app for iPhone and Android
- Early cashout feature
- Excellent odds on ice hockey parlays
Cons
- International hockey coverage could be improved
- No crypto banking options
🥇An Excellent Mobile NHL Betting Experience
The app loads pages quickly, runs without glitches or crashes, and keeps the bet slip neatly visible after you’ve made your parlay selections. When you tap the red “Live” icon at the top, it instantly opens all live events, organized by sport and league, making it easy to find and follow NHL games in real time. If you prefer to use the mobile website instead, you will still have access to the same markets and benefit from equally fast load times.
📈 Boosted NHL Parlay Odds up to 100%
ToonieBet also rewards players who like stacking parlays. It offers a Parlay Boost of up to 100%, which applies to any parlay with at least three selections at 1.40 odds or higher per leg. The extra winnings are added to your payout after settlement if the bet qualifies, and best of all, the bonus has no wagering requirements when placed with real funds.
💡 Expert's Opinion
For anyone who has spent time wrestling with laggy sportsbook apps or losing selections mid-build, ToonieBet feels refreshingly stable and well-designed. The absence of constant pop-ups or “odds changed” prompts when stacking parlays makes betting smoother and far less frustrating. On top of that is a generous 100% parlay boost with no wagering requirement.
Key Features
Extensive Market Coverage, Including the AHL
Rabona
Launched in 2018, Rabona Sportsbook boasts a license from the highly-regarded Curacao Gaming Authority, making it one of the safest sites for NHL sports betting in Canada. On visiting this site, you’ll feel like you’ve walked into a comic book full of sports legends, thanks to the cartoon and street mural vibe.
Rabona is home to all your favourite sports, but its extensive NHL selection deserves special recognition. Whether you’re looking to wager on the heated Battle of Canada or explore the minor leagues, this sportsbook has you covered.
Quick Overview
Pros
- Most extensive hockey market coverage
- Fast navigation with the search function
- 100% up to $150 welcome bonus
Cons
- No live streaming option for NHL
- No NHL-specific promotions
🏪 Why It’s Best for Deep Hockey Markets
Want to go beyond the obvious options? Rabona is your best bet. Alongside the full NHL lineup, you’ll find odds for leagues you rarely see elsewhere, like the PWHL, AHL, CHL, ECHL, and even college hockey. Not every Canada sportsbook gives you the chance to back rising stars or cheer on women’s teams like Toronto and Montreal, but Rabona does. It even goes global, covering European leagues, Asian competitions, the World Championship, and even Olympic hockey. All of these comfortably make it a dream spot for fans who know the game doesn’t end at the NHL.
🏒 Minor Leagues; Major Betting Options
At Rabona, you can bet on NCAA basketball, football, and hockey Division I and II matchups, including fan favourites like the UND Fighting Hawks, Minnesota Golden Gophers, and even Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, Canada’s only NCAA team. Available lines include options like Match Winner, Total Goals, Double Chance, and Correct Score. Rabona also allows you to bet on the NHL Draft, giving you a chance to predict the next Connor McDavid or Cale Makar, with some of the most competitive odds on display.
💡 Expert's Opinion
It’s the extra touches at Rabona that make the experience stand out. The search bar is a real time-saver for one. We typed in ‘McDavid’ and instantly pulled up a host of bets on the star forward and the Edmonton Oilers. Combine this with the range of lines, the overall value on the puck line, and how easy things are to find, and we had to include Rabona among our ranked sites.
Key Features
Best for Hockey-Eligible Promotions
VegasHero
If you’re looking for an NHL sportsbook with a range of lucrative bonuses and promotions, you’re in the right place at VegasHero. From welcome bonuses and reload offers to cashback deals, parlay boosts, and early payout promos, there’s plenty to keep things exciting and add extra value to your bets. You’ll also find enhanced odds on certain NHL games each week, giving you a chance to maximize your returns.
VegasHero is fully licensed by both the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, so you’re betting in safe hands.
Quick Overview
Pros
- Impressive bonus lineup
- Fair wagering requirements
- Get early payouts
Cons
- No live streaming
- No mobile app available
💰 Why It’s Best for NHL Promotions
VegasHero keeps things exciting with promos that add real value. There’s a 100% first deposit bonus up to $150 with a surprisingly fair 6x wagering requirement, making it one of the more player-friendly offers out there. Regulars can tap into a 50% weekly reload bonus up to $750 or take advantage of a 10% cashback bonus when things don’t go their way. If you’re building parlays, you’ll love the boosts of up to 100%, and NHL fans get extra perks like boosted odds and an early payout if your team goes 3 goals up.
💵 Early Payout If 3 Goals Ahead Promo
One of VegasHero’s best offers is the Early Payout promo. If your team goes 3 goals ahead in an NHL game, your bet is instantly settled as a win, even if the final result flips later. This applies to 1×2 pre-match bets, and works for single, parlay, system, and even Bet-Builder wagers. No need for you to sit through all three periods biting your nails. Once your team takes that solid lead, you’re paid out right away. Just look out for the “EP” symbol next to eligible matches.
💡 Expert's Opinion
VegasHero’s welcome bonus comes with a 6x wagering requirement on the deposit and bonus combined, making it one of the easiest promotions to clear that NHL betting sites in Canada offer, and it is a solid perk. Boost the odds in your favour further with the early payout promo, a personal favourite of ours, just for that fortified peace of mind. Once your team takes a commanding lead, you can just cash out without worrying about a late-game collapse. A simple feature, but one that can save your bet and nerves.
Key Features
How to Choose the Best Sites to Bet on NHL Hockey in Canada
Finding the best NHL betting site depends on more than flashy bonuses or a big brand name. You’ll want to look at how secure the site is, what online betting markets it offers, whether it supports live betting and streaming, and how fair its odds and bonuses are. These are the main factors we considered in our rankings.
- Safety and Security: A sportsbook’s license is the first thing we check. Every recommended site here is licensed and regulated by a trusted authority. We verified each license in official regulatory databases to ensure every operator is legitimate and safe to use.
- NHL Betting Markets: The best sportsbooks cover all types of NHL bets, from moneylines and puck lines to props, totals, and futures. We ranked sites higher if they offered a wide range of betting options for pre-season, regular-season, and post-season games.
- NHL Odds: We compared odds across sportsbooks to find those with the most competitive NHL lines. Sites that offer regular odds boosts or enhanced payouts for select games, in addition to value on the odds, were prioritized.
- NHL Live Betting and Streaming: All selected sites offer live betting on NHL games with smooth, easy-to-use interfaces. Some also provide built-in, high-quality video streams, letting you follow the action in real time while adjusting your bets.
- Welcome Bonuses: A big bonus isn’t always the best deal, and we know this. So, we reviewed each site’s welcome offer in its entirety, considering key details such as wagering requirements, expiry dates, and minimum deposits, before ranking them.
- NHL Promotions: Sportsbooks that feature NHL-specific promotions stand out. If a site doesn’t have one, we check whether its general ongoing bonuses can still be used for NHL betting.
- NHL-Themed Competitions: Some sportsbooks run seasonal NHL competitions around major events, such as the Stanley Cup. These often include leaderboards and prize pools. Even if no NHL competition is active, we still consider sites that run other sports-specific contests, as they usually launch NHL ones during big tournaments.
- Banking: All recommended sportsbooks support convenient banking methods, including credit/debit cards, Interac, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrency. Deposits are instant in most cases, and withdrawals are processed within competitive timeframes.
Canadian NHL Betting Regulations by Province
NHL betting in Canada is regulated at the provincial level, meaning each province decides whether to allow private sportsbooks or maintain a government-run monopoly. Since single-event sports betting was legalized in 2021, Ontario remains the only province to open its market to private operators. In most other provinces, bettors still rely on government platforms such as PlayNow and Mise-o-jeu.
However, players in provinces without licensed private operators can still access offshore sportsbooks. These sites, licensed in jurisdictions like Malta, Curaçao, Panama, Mwali, and Anjouan, continue to welcome Canadian bettors and often offer more competitive odds, generous promotions, and broader betting options than their government-run counterparts.
|Province/Territory
|Online Sportsbook
|Retail Sportsbook
|Regulatory Body
|Legal Age
|Notes
|Alberta
|PlayAlberta
Sport Select
|❌
|Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC)
|18+
|The iGaming Alberta Act has been introduced to allow private operators, which are expected to come into the state around early to mid-2026
|British Columbia
|PlayNow
|Pro Line
|British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC)
|19+
|No licensed private sportsbooks
|Manitoba
|PlayNow
|❌
|Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL)
|18+
|No licensed private sportsbooks
|Newfoundland
|Pro Line
|❌
|Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC)
|19+
|No licensed private sportsbooks
|New Brunswick
|Pro Line
|❌
|Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC)
|19+
|No licensed private sportsbooks
|Northwest Territories (NWT)
|WCLC Sport Select
|❌
|Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC)
|19+
|No licensed private sportsbooks
|Nova Scotia
|Pro Line
|❌
|Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC)
|19+
|No licensed private sportsbooks
|Nunavut
|WCLC Sport Select
|❌
|Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC)
|19+
|No licensed private operators
|Ontario
|Private operators
|Great Canadian Entertainment
Caesars Sportsbook
|iGaming Ontario (iGO)
|19+
|Fully regulated markets with many licensed private sportsbooks
|Prince Edward Island (PEI)
|Pro Line
|❌
|Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC)
|19+
|No licensed private sportsbooks
|Québec
|Mise-o-jeu
|❌
|Loto-Québec
|18+
|Private sportsbook licensing is not permitted
|Saskatchewan
|PlayNow (operated by SIGA)
|❌
|Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA)
|19+
|No licensed private sportsbooks
|Yukon
|WCLC Sport Select
|❌
|Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC)
|19+
|No licensed private sportsbooks
How to Place a Bet on NHL Hockey in Canada
If you’re new to online betting, here’s a quick, practical guide to get your account up and running.
- Choose a trusted sportsbook: Select one of our recommended NHL sports betting sites, which are all accessible nationwide.
- Create an account: Click ‘Sign up’, ‘Register’, or ‘JOIN’, fill out the registration form with your personal details, and submit the form to complete the sign-up process.
- Credit account: Select a payment option and deposit at least the minimum required to unlock your welcome bonus.
- Browse NHL betting markets: Head to the sports section, open the NHL tab, and browse odds for regular-season games, playoffs, and the Stanley Cup.
- Place a bet: Choose a game, pick your market, enter your stake, and confirm your bet.
Popular NHL Betting Lines
Knowing the different betting types and how they work can help you make better betting decisions. Let’s break them down.
Moneyline
A moneyline bet is the simplest form of sports wager, where you’re just picking which team will win. Using the odds NY Rangers +100 and Montreal Canadiens -120: the plus sign means the Rangers are the underdog; a $100 wager would win $100 profit (decimal odds 2.00). The minus sign means the Canadiens are the favourite; you’d need to bet $120 to win $100 profit (decimal odds 1.83). It’s all about picking the outright winner of a particular game.
Puck Line
The puck line is hockey’s version of a point spread. It levels the playing field by giving the underdog extra points and the favourite a points handicap. If the Canadiens are -6.5 vs. the Panthers, they must win by 7 or more to cover the spread. If the Panthers are +6.5, they cover if they win outright or lose by 6 or less.
Total Points
Also known as the Over/Under, this line predicts whether the combined goals scored by both teams will go over or under a set number. It’s a great option if you prefer to bet on how high- or low-scoring a game will be rather than which team wins.
NHL Prop Betting
Prop bets focus on specific team or player performances instead of the game result. Some examples are:
- Total power play goals (Team props): Predict how many goals a team will score while on the power play.
- Which team will score first (Team props): Bet on which side will open the scoring in the game.
- Player to score anytime (Player props): Pick a player to score at any point during the game.
- Total assists (Player props): Wager on whether a player will record over or under a set number of assists.
NHL Parlays
A parlay combines multiple bets into one. Every selection (or “leg”) must win for the parlay to pay out. The risk is higher than single bets, but so is the potential payout. The more picks you add, the greater the reward if they all hit.
How Do NHL Betting Odds Work
These are some of the odds formats you expect to see on any top NHL sportsbook.
American
American odds are based on a $100 reference point. Negative odds (like -150) show how much you must wager to win $100, while positive odds (like +130) show how much you would win from a $100 bet.
🤔 Example: A bet at -150 means you must wager $150 to win $100. A bet at +130 means a $100 wager wins $130.
Canadian
Canadian sportsbooks often use decimal odds, which show your total payout, including your stake.
🤔 Example: Odds of 2.50 mean a $100 bet would return $250 total; that’s $150 profit plus your $100 stake back.
NHL Futures Betting
Futures betting is all about wagering on outcomes that will not be decided until well into or even after the season. In the NHL, this means placing bets on which team will hoist the Stanley Cup, which team will finish with the best regular-season record, and which player will take home the Hart Trophy. Look out for odds on these betting lines very early on sportsbooks like ToonieBet and Rabona.
Stanley Cup Winner
Here, you’re essentially predicting who will come out on top after a gruelling 82-game regular season and the playoff gauntlet. Early-season odds can shift dramatically due to injuries, trades, or hot streaks, making timing a key factor when betting on the Stanley Cup.
🥇Best Sportsbook for Stanley Cup Winner
Rtbet offers very competitive odds on the NHL Stanley Cup Winner. The site is also very mobile-friendly, which makes it easier to organize your betting slip and confirm your bet in quick, easy steps.
Division and Conference Champions
Futures bets aren’t limited to just the ultimate winner. You can wager on which team will dominate its division or conference. These bets often carry lower risk than the Cup winner but can still offer profitable returns if you spot a rising squad before the market reacts.
🥇Best Sportsbook for Division and Conference Champions
VegasHero is our favourite for betting on the division and conference champions. It not only covers these markets for the NHL but also for the CFL.
Award Winners
Player-specific futures let you predict who will earn individual accolades. Popular options include the Hart Trophy (MVP), Vezina Trophy (best goalie), or Calder Trophy (top rookie). This type of bet rewards deep knowledge of player stats, team roles, and injury reports.
🥇Best Sportsbook for Award Winners
ToonieBet offers very early betting lines on the Hart Trophy. We found odds on this category five months before the regular season began.
Points Leader
This is another popular futures option that involves betting on which player will lead the league in points by season’s end.
🥇Best Sportsbook for Points Leader
Rabona is a solid pick here, offering competitive betting odds and bonuses when you use its bet builder feature.
NHL Live Betting
Live betting, also known as in-play betting, lets you place wagers on games as they happen in real time. Unlike pre-match bets, live betting allows you to react to momentum swings, injuries, or unexpected plays. In the NHL, this could mean betting on the next goal scorer, which team will take the next penalty, or even who will win the period.
This has become a very popular betting option, especially for players who want to hedge their positions. For instance, if you placed a moneyline bet on the Maple Leafs to beat the Chicago Blackhawks but notice during the game that momentum is shifting in Chicago’s favour, live betting allows you to adjust your wager accordingly.
The experience is even better when the sportsbook offers an integrated live stream; you can watch the puck movement, track player performance, and tweak your bets on the fly without switching between sites.
🥇Best NHL Sportsbook for In-Play Betting
ToonieBet is by far our top pick for in-play betting. Live betting on its mobile apps is seamless, with fast-loading pages and intuitive navigation that make placing bets mid-game quick and hassle-free. Several generous in-play promotions, such as parlay boosts, early payouts, and reload bonuses, are also available.
Best Ice Hockey Betting Promotions & Competitions
These are some of the best promotions to look out for and claim if you are ice hockey betting in Canada.
|Sportsbook
|Welcome Bonus
|Reload Bonus
|Free Bets
|VIP Program
|Other
|ToonieBet
|100% up to $150
|❌
|❌
|Higher withdrawal limits;
On-site promotions
Cashback
Personalized offers
|Boosted odds;
2 Goals Ahead Early Payout;
Bore Draw 100% Refund;
Parlay boost up to 100%
10% up to $750 cashback bonus
|Rabona
|100% up to $150 (fiat)
100% up to 200 USDT (crypto)
|50% up to $750
50% up to 500 USDT
|❌
|Higher withdrawal limits;
On-site promotions
Cashback
Personalized offers
|10% up to $750 cashback bonus
Up to 10% parlay boost
2 Goals Ahead Payout
100% refund bore draw
|VegasHero
|100% up to $150
|50% up to $750
|❌
|Higher withdrawal limits;
On-site promotions
Cashback
Personalized offers
|Parlay boost up to 100%
10% up to $750 bonus
2 Goals Ahead Payout
Boosted Odds
|Tikitaka
|100% up to $150
|50% up to $750
|❌
|Higher withdrawal limits;
On-site promotions
Cashback
Personalized offers
|Parlay boost up to 100%
10% up to $750 bonus
2 Goals Ahead Payout
|Funbet
|100% up to €100
|50% up to €500
|❌
|Higher withdrawal limits;
On-site promotions
Cashback
Personalized offers
|10% up to €500 cashback bonus
Boosted odds
2 Goals Head Early Payout
|Bassbet
|100% up to $150
|50% up to $750
|❌
|Higher withdrawal limits;
On-site promotions
Cashback
Personalized offers
|10% up to $750 cashback bonus
Up to 10% parlay boost
2 Goals Ahead Payout
100% refund bore draw
|Bankonbet
|100% up to $150
|❌
|❌
|Higher withdrawal limits;
On-site promotions
Cashback
Personalized offers
|❌
|BigClash
|100% up to $150
|❌
|❌
|Higher withdrawal limits;
On-site promotions
Cashback
Personalized offers
|❌
|Rtbet
|100% up to $150
|50% up to $750
|❌
|Higher withdrawal limits;
On-site promotions
Cashback
Personalized offers
|100% refund bore draw
|Librabet
|100% up to $150
|❌
|❌
|Higher withdrawal limits;
On-site promotions
Cashback
Personalized offers
|10% up to $750 cashback bonus
Welcome Bonus
A welcome bonus is a sportsbook incentive, usually in the form of free bets or cash, offered to new users upon signing up (no-deposit bonus) or making their first deposit (deposit bonus).
🥇Best for Welcome Bonus
New VegasHero‘s players receive a 100% match up to $150 on their first deposit. While the bonus amount may be smaller than competitors like Big Clash, its 1x wagering requirement and $30 minimum deposit make it much easier to claim and use. The bonus is fast to activate and applies to all NHL betting markets.
Reload Bonus
A reload bonus rewards existing players for topping up their accounts after the welcome offer. It’s a bonus you get for deposits beyond your initial deposit.
🥇Best for Reload Bonus Offers
Rabona offers some of the best reload bonuses in the market. Players can get a 50% weekly reload bonus up to 500 USDT for crypto or 50% up to $750 for fiat deposits. Both bonuses come with a fair 8x wagering requirement.
Free Bets
A free bet is a sportsbook promotion that lets you place a bet without using your own money. If your bet wins, you usually receive only the winnings, not the stake itself.
🥇Best for Free Bets
Rabona is also our top pick for free bets. If your first qualifying bet builder of the day loses, you’ll get 50% of your stake back up to $75 CAD as a free bet. The bonus carries a modest 3x wagering requirement, making it easy to claim.
VIP Program
Many sportsbooks offer VIP or loyalty programs to reward their most dedicated players. Some programs place you at Level 1 as soon as you sign up, letting you start earning points immediately, while others are invite-only and require meeting specific criteria to join. Being part of a VIP program gives you access to rewards and experiences that make your NHL betting journey more exciting and exclusive.
🥇Best for Rewarding VIP Program
ToonieBet’s point-based VIP program lets players climb through tiers and unlock exclusive perks. As you advance, you’ll enjoy benefits like on-site promotions, enhanced cashback, 24/7 live chat support, dedicated VIP management, and a personalized betting experience.
Competitions
Some sportsbooks run NHL-specific competitions during major events, such as the Stanley Cup. These contests usually feature a leaderboard and a prize pool, with prizes often paid in cash. The rewards are distributed based on your position on the leaderboard, so the higher you rank, the bigger your prize.
🥇Best for Sports Competitions & Challenges
TikiTaka has regular system and multi-bet challenges that run alongside the NHL, NGL, NBA, and WNBA betting seasons. Away from sports, TikiTaka doubles up as a top online casino in Canada, and several other slot-themed and table game challenges and tournaments are listed.
🔔 Don’t Forget to Read the Terms & Conditions!
Remember that not all bonuses are for the taking. Read the bonus’s terms and conditions to determine if it is truly worth a go at. Some of the terms to pay particular attention to are:
- Wagering Requirements: Wagering requirements are the number of times you must bet your deposit plus bonus, usually between 5x and 10x, before withdrawing.
- Expiry Dates: Most free bets you will find expire within 7 to 14 days after claiming. Sportsbooks typically give you slightly more time to clear the wagering requirements on deposit-match welcome offers: 30 days or more.
- Minimum Odds: Many free bet offers require you to bet at odds of at least 1.5.
Canadian Banking Options at the Top NHL Sportsbooks
Every bettor loves a win, but getting your money in and out easily is just as important. Here are the most popular and trusted ways to deposit and withdraw at NHL betting sites in Canada.
Common Deposit & Withdrawal Options
- Interac: One of the easiest ways to fund Canadian sportsbooks, but withdrawals are not always available, and where available, may take a bit longer to process
- Credit/Debit Cards: Widely accepted for quick deposits, but some banks may block betting payments
- E-Wallets: Ideal for players who do not want to enter their banking information on betting sites. However, it sometimes doesn’t qualify for bonuses
- Bank Transfers: Great option for high rollers, but withdrawals can take a bit longer compared to other banking methods
- Crypto: Quick and anonymous, but value can be volatile, especially with meme coins
Processing Times & Limits
|Method
|Deposit Time
|Withdrawal Time
|Fees
|Limits
|Interac
|Instant
|1 – 3 business days
|$1 – $3
|$10 – $10,000
|Credit/Debit Cards
|Instant
|2 – 5 business days
|$3 – $5
|$10 – $5,000
|E-Wallets
|Instant
|1 – 2 business days
|2 – 5% of the amount
|$20 – $10,000
|Bank Transfer
|1 – 2 business days
|3 – 5 business days
|$5 – $20
|$50 – unlimited
|Crypto
|Instant
|Instant – 24 hours
|Free
|$5 – $1,000,000 (depending on the sportsbook)
5 NHL Betting Tips to Remember
Based on our years of experience betting on the NHL, we’ve compiled some of our top tips for anyone looking to improve their chances of success. While these strategies aren’t foolproof and won’t guarantee wins, they can help you make smarter decisions and stay profitable over the long run.
🤕 Check Injury Reports
Injuries swing games more than almost anything else. A top forward missing, a starting goalie out, or a key defenseman sidelined can completely change both game outcomes and betting lines. Suppose the Winnipeg Jets are facing the Calgary Flames. If the Jets’ star defenseman Neal Pionk is out, the Flames’ high-powered offence suddenly has a better chance to score multiple goals. This is what it means for you as a bettor. You may choose to approach the game by:
- Betting the Flames on the moneyline due to weakened defensive coverage
- Considering an over on total goals, knowing the Jets’ penalty kill is less effective without their top defender
- Looking at prop bets like Calgary’s top scorer or first goals, capitalizing on the mismatch
🧮 Diversify NHL Bets
Relying on a single type of wager (like just moneyline bets) can limit profitability. Diversifying bets across different types: moneyline, puck lines, totals, period bets, and player props, spreads risk and will help you stay in the green in the long run. Live bets are especially good options to consider if you need to hedge a failing bet, for instance.
🏠 Home Ice Advantage
Some teams perform noticeably better at home than on the road. We encourage studying each team you want to bet on to see if they have particular home advantages vs do poorly well on the road.
During the 2023–24 season, several Canadian teams clearly demonstrated how playing at home could provide a tangible edge. The Toronto Maple Leafs, for instance, were strong both at Scotiabank Arena and on the road, but their home games consistently showcased greater scoring consistency and defensive stability. The familiar environment, combined with the roar of local fans, often gave Toronto that extra push in close contests, making their home games very profitable for bettors.
🏬 Shop Around for the Best Lines and Odds
Even a small difference in odds can add up over time. Always compare multiple sportsbooks before placing a bet.
Suppose the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the Montreal Canadiens. One sportsbook lists Toronto at -140, while another lists it at -150. Betting $100 at -140 wins you about $71.43, versus $66.67 at -150. You can easily see how much you could be losing, over time, if you bet at a sportsbook with lower odds
Best Times to Bet on the NHL
These are some of the best times to bet on the NHL if you are looking for good value:
NHL Draft
Whether you are betting on the NBA, NFL, or NHL, the draft is when pro teams select players from junior, college, or European leagues to join their rosters. They offer good value in the offseason. You can place bets on which team will pick first, who goes first overall, or where specific players may be selected.
Rabona stands out for draft betting thanks to its deep markets and niche options. You can easily place bets on top picks, player positions, and team-specific strategies. The platform supports multiple currencies, including crypto, and its fast deposits and withdrawals make it easy to act quickly when the odds look favourable.
NHL Regular Season
The regular season sets the stage for the playoffs and is the period with the most betting activity. Early-season lines are often soft, especially during opening week, because teams are still adjusting to roster changes, new coaches, and preseason form. In our experience, this is a prime time to find mispriced odds. Watching trends such as power-play success or goalie performance can help you spot value before the lines stabilize.
ToonieBet provides one of the most mobile-friendly platforms for regular-season betting. Its intuitive apps for Android and iOS let you place bets quickly, track live odds, and receive real-time notifications on your wagers. You also get a 100% parlay boost when you stack bets.
NHL Playoffs
The playoffs determine which teams advance from each conference to the Stanley Cup. You can bet on individual games, series outcomes, or even player and team props. Momentum plays a huge role, especially after Game 3 or 4, when teams adapt to each other’s style. When casually playing, we like fading heavily backed favourites, which works out for us in 3 out of every 6 games. We recommend focusing on game flow, hot goaltenders, and matchup trends rather than blindly following public sentiment.
FunBet is a standout NHL playoff option for its competitive odds, early cashout options, and accumulator boosts that enhance your potential returns. While live streaming is limited, the smooth interface and robust market selection make it easy to follow the action and place informed bets.
Stanley Cup Finals
The Stanley Cup Finals are played between the winners of each conference and attract the most attention and betting activity. Sportsbooks often offer boosted odds, same-game parlays, and props on everything from series MVP to total shots per period. Betting early in the series can give you better value before public money shifts the lines.
Rtbet is our top recommendation for Finals betting. It offers competitive odds across Stanley Cup markets, including Series Winner, player props, and the Conn Smythe Trophy Winner.
Responsible Gambling
Responsible gambling means knowing when to pause, even when on a winning streak. If you find yourself chasing losses, spending more than you planned, or borrowing money to keep betting, it is time to take a step back.
Realizing this is already a positive first move, and it’s okay if you’ve tried tools like deposit limits, time-outs, or self-exclusion, but still find it hard to stay in control. You don’t have to deal with it on your own. Below are trusted organizations in Canada that offer free, confidential help and peer support:
- Canada Safety Council
- Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction
- The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health
- Responsible Gambling Council
Have You Found the Best NHL Betting Site in Canada?
If a smooth, mobile-friendly experience is your top priority, ToonieBet is our top pick for NHL betting in Canada. Its website loads quickly and runs seamlessly on mobile, and if you prefer apps, ToonieBet has you covered with fully optimized versions available on both the Google Play Store and the App Store. You can explore betting markets, make selections, and place bets conveniently from anywhere.
ToonieBet also packs a punch when it comes to promotions, offering reload bonuses, early payout options, and parlay boosts of up to 100%. Sign up today to claim its 100% bonus up to $150 with just a 1x wagering requirement.