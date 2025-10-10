Top NCAA Basketball Betting Sites List

Find the Best College Basketball Sportsbook for You

March Madness is a prominent American sporting event, which is why it’s unsurprising that several sportsbooks provide betting odds for college basketball. Read on to discover our reviews of the five best March Madness betting sites and why they’re ideal for betting on the NCAAB.

Best Sportsbook for Betting on College Basketball Futures BetNow BetNow routinely lists a wide variety of NCAAB futures and specialty props months in advance before March Madness kicks off, making it one of the best sites to lock in long-term predictions. The Anjouan-licensed sportsbook provides NCAAB Championship odds for all teams, allowing you to wager on your favorite college to win March Madness. + Show more Overall Verdict 10 /10 Welcome offer Sports Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $250 Get Offer Quick Overview BetNow routinely lists a wide variety of NCAAB futures and specialty props months in advance before March Madness kicks off, making it one of the best sites to lock in long-term predictions. The Anjouan-licensed sportsbook provides NCAAB Championship odds for all teams, allowing you to wager on your favorite college to win March Madness. + Show more Pros Early release of NCAAB Championship futures

Excellent variety of NCAAB futures markets

🧠 Why It's Best for NCAAB Futures Betting NCAAB futures odds typically move over time with roster changes and team news; however, BetNow ensures to release lines and markets several months before March Madness kicks off, so you can secure the best possible prices. That said, BetNow doesn't specify a maximum wager amount for its NCAAB futures, as this changes depending on the odds. But, in most cases, you are limited to betting under $1,000 on college basketball futures. 🏀 Futures Betting Markets BetNow has a dedicated futures section for NCAA men's basketball. Here, you can wager on standard long-term markets, such as who'll be crowned national champion, and other season-long options. NCAAB futures markets commonly provided by BetNow include the NCAA Tournament winner, conference champions, division winners, and the team to make the NCAA tournament final four. BetNow also occasionally lists prop college basketball futures, such as player and coach of the year winner, although this betting option isn't always available. 💡 Expert's Opinion BetNow's lines for NCAA basketball futures are priced average, with sites like BetOnline and BetUS often providing better odds for the same markets. However, one area where BetNow does hold an edge is in the early release of its NCAA championship futures. For instance, lines for the 2026 March Madness championship were released well over 6 months before the event date, allowing us to lock in attractive prices before odds dropped. License Anjouan Sports Available 10+ Live Streaming ❌ Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $20 / $20 Withdrawal Time Instant to 5 working days Bank Options Credit / Prepaid Card, Zelle, PayPal, Cash MG, ACH, Bank Draft, Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin, and 5+ cryptocurrencies

Regular Contests and March Madness Brackets for NCAAB Sports Betting BetOnline BetOnline comes alive during March Madness, with its free and paid contests providing opportunities for you to win cash prizes by accurately predicting NCAA tournament games. These contests are open to all users of the BetOnline platform and winnings are paid directly into the accounts of the top predictors as withdrawable cash. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 BetOnline Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer Up to $250 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview BetOnline comes alive during March Madness, with its free and paid contests providing opportunities for you to win cash prizes by accurately predicting NCAA tournament games. These contests are open to all users of the BetOnline platform and winnings are paid directly into the accounts of the top predictors as withdrawable cash. + Show more Pros Discounts for purchasing multiple contest entries

Contest winnings are paid as wager-free cash

📈 Range of Contests Available BetOnline regularly hosts sports betting contests; however, lovers of college basketball will be more interested in the sportsbook's Bracket Madness and Sweet 16 Bracket contests, which are typically held during March Madness season. BetOnline also occasionally runs a March Madness insurance contest that refunds your bet on the total score, up to $100, if your game goes into overtime. 📙 Contest Terms The Sweet 16 Bracket Contest is entirely free to enter, but you must purchase entries to participate in March Madness. Both contests have prize pools ranging from $50,000 to $200,000, depending on the sportsbook's terms. The Bracket Madness contest runs through the full tournament, and you're required to pick every game winner through the national championship. For the Sweet 16 contest, you only have to pick winners at the Sweet 16, Elite 8, Final Four, and National Championship stages. 💡 Expert's Opinion BetOnline's $200,000 Bracket Madness prize pool is bettered only by BetNow's $1 million contest. However, what we like most about the sportsbook's main contest is that prizes are awarded as cash with no rollover requirements. Also, we appreciate that players can make multiple entries to boost chances of winning, and the discount for multiple purchases is a generous touch. License Panama Gaming Commission Sports Available 30+ Live Streaming ✅ (esports) Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $10 / $20 Withdrawal Time Instant to 5 working days Bank Options VISA, Mastercard, Discover, Amex, Moneygram, Money Order, and 17+ cryptocurrencies (e.g. BTC, LTC, ETH, DOGE)

Free Expert Predictions and Analysis for Betting on March Madness BetUS BetUS is the go-to if you’re an inexperienced college basketball bettor or an expert bettor looking for additional insight, thanks to its free NCAAB analysis and prediction resources. The site’s BetUS TV provides well-analyzed expert writeups and engaging video content discussing NCAAB matchups, with relevant context for accurate wagering. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.6 /10 BetUS Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer 125% Bonus on First 3 Deposits Get Offer Quick Overview BetUS is the go-to if you’re an inexperienced college basketball bettor or an expert bettor looking for additional insight, thanks to its free NCAAB analysis and prediction resources. The site’s BetUS TV provides well-analyzed expert writeups and engaging video content discussing NCAAB matchups, with relevant context for accurate wagering. + Show more Pros Free text and video analysis for NCAAB games

Content helps with smart betting decisions

📊 Why It's Best for Expert NCAAB Analysis BetUS focuses on March Madness fixtures with game-day betting lines and futures markets, such as which teams make the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight. However, the sportsbook goes beyond betting markets to provide expert analysis and insight into March Madness brackets with BetUS TV, completely for free. The BetUS website has free college basketball picks and March Madness analysis, including articles on which team is favored to win it all and potential dark horses. 🔎 Expert Analysis and Predictions BetUS's College Basketball Show streams live on the sportsbook's YouTube NCAAB channel, with a team of experts providing free picks and dissecting the latest team news. The best part is that there's a catalogue of NCAAB Show videos on the BetUS website, so you can return to watch previous shows as you want. 💡 Expert's Opinion BetUS's expert college basketball predictions aren't just fluff. We read several of the sportsbook's expert opinion pieces on why the Florida Gators were favored to win the 2025 March Madness edition, and were impressed with how the analyses used relevant season, player, and team stats to provide valuable context. License Comoros Union Sports Available 25+ Live Streaming ✅ (Top events) Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $10 / $20 Withdrawal Time Within 48 hours Bank Options VISA, Mastercard, Amex, Bank Transfer, Bank Wire, Check, and 4+ cryptocurrencies (BTC, LTC, ETH, BCH)

How to Choose the Best Betting Site for College Basketball

Selecting an NCAAB sportsbook goes beyond randomly using any site with college basketball betting odds; several essential features and qualities must be present to guarantee a smooth college basketball betting experience. Here are some features you must consider before choosing a sportsbook, and how our experts factor this in when reviewing NCAAB betting sites:

Number and Quality of NCAA Basketball Betting Markets

The availability of various NCAA betting lines helps you find value beyond the regular moneyline bets. The top gambling sites for NCAAB offer several ways to bet on college basketball, including player props, in-play game props, futures, and niche markets like team totals, alternate lines, and quarter/half markets.

For each sportsbook, we assess the count of NCAAB-specific markets per game and whether player props are available for most games, and not just marquee matchups. We also compare odds for NCAAB fixtures across college basketball betting sites and prioritize platforms with consistently higher prices.

Licensing

A valid gambling license from a reputable regulator, such as Curaçao or Anjouan, indicates that a sportsbook is supervised, has dispute-resolution systems, and must comply with certain user protection standards.

Therefore, when rating the best college basketball betting sites, we ensure that each site has a valid license number. We also cross-check each sportsbook’s regulatory history for enforcement actions and public warnings that may serve as a red flag for users.

Safety and Security

This is a crucial part of betting on March Madness, as you’re trusting the sportsbook with your funds and personal information. Top college basketball sportsbooks use encryption, continuous fraud monitoring, and two-factor authentication to protect users from theft, identity fraud, and leaks.

Before recommending any platform, our sportsbook experts conduct technical checks to ensure that TLS/SSL certificates are active. We also assess account security features, such as 2FA, and ensure that the sportsbook is transparent about its privacy policy and how it handles sensitive financial information.

Welcome Offers

A good welcome offer boosts your betting bankroll and ensures you have extra funds to wager on March Madness and other NCAAB games. However, the net value of any sportsbook’s welcome bonus hinges on several terms, including the wagering requirement, max bet limits, and qualifying markets.

To ensure you’re getting the best welcome deal available, we dig into each sportsbook’s conditions. We look for playthrough requirements, check minimum odds for qualifying markets, observe any betting market restrictions, and also note the offer’s expiry window.

Games Library

Much of the value you can get from betting on the NCAAB depends on the betting features available at an online sportsbook. With the presence of multiple betting tools, you can go beyond simply wagering on the outcome of an NCAAB game to combining markets and betting on an ongoing event.

Our feature checklist for NCAAB betting includes bet builders, combo bets, live betting, cashout, and live streams for March Madness games. We also test the responsiveness of these features on mobile to confirm that you can enjoy betting on the go.

Payment Methods

The variety, speed, and fees associated with sportsbook payments directly affect your college basketball betting experience. To ensure a seamless betting experience, the top sites for NCAA basketball betting offer multiple payment options, low- or no-fee payments, and fast deposits.

We look at the number of supported banking methods on betting sites and compare withdrawal times across the available options. We also check for fees and ensure that the minimum/maximum payment limits suit different betting budgets, whether you’re a casual bettor or a high roller.

Recurring Promotions

Ongoing offers, like reload bonuses, odds boosters, and parlay insurances, ensure you’re rewarded long-term for betting on college basketball. More importantly, the frequency and fairness of these recurring promotions matter more than the size of the offers.

We prioritize sportsbooks with fair terms for their recurring promotions, including reasonable wagering and max win caps on bonuses. We also ensure that each site regularly runs NCAAB-specific promotions for college basketball enthusiasts, so you can get rewarded for doing what you enjoy.

Popular College Basketball Betting Lines

College basketball features most of the common bet options you can wager on with regular NBA/WNBA games at top NBA/WNBA betting sites. These include simple moneyline bets and complex proposition markets on player performance and in-game events.

Knowledge of the different types of NCAAB bets is important, as this helps you accurately wager on lines provided by college basketball betting sites. That said, here’s an overview of the popular NCAAB betting options at March Madness betting sites:

Moneyline

This is a simple wager on the outright winner of a college basketball game. Here, you simply back one NCAAB team over the other to win a one-off game. Moneyline bets typically involve a favored team and an underdog. Underdogs are denoted by positive (+) odds, while you can tell the team favored to win via negative (-) odds.

Point Spread

NCAAB sportsbooks level the playing ground between teams by assigning a point spread. With point spreads, the favorite team is given a negative point deficit to overcome, while the underdogs are assigned a positive point advantage to protect. For instance, Florida is given a -3 spread, while Duke is assigned a +3 spread in an NCAAB game between the two teams. Florida must win this game by more than three points for a bet on them to cash, while Duke must win outright or lose by less than three points.

Over/Under (Totals)

College basketball games are typically high scoring, and over/under bets let you capitalize on this. With this bet option, you wager on whether the total combined score of an NCAAB game will or won’t cross a line that’s specified by the sportsbook. If the total line is a whole number (ex., 245, 247…), and the final combined score exactly equals this number, the bet is typically settled as a push and refunded by college basketball betting sites.

Parlays: Same-Game Parlays (SGPs)

Parlay bets let you combine two or more NCAAB selections into a single ticket. These selections can be moneyline bets, totals, and point spreads. With SGPs, you can capitalize on your advanced read of an NCAAB game to combine multiple outcomes from the same match. SGPs can consist of a team to cover a -3.5 spread line, a player to score over 18.5 points, and the total score to be over 147.5 points, all from one match.

Prop Bets

Proposition bets are wagers on individual or team stats that don’t necessarily have a direct impact on the outcome of an NCAAB match. You can bet on player props, such as points scored, rebounds, and assists. Similarly, top college basketball betting sites offer team and game prop lines, including team totals, first team to score, three-pointers made, and more.

Futures

Early-season NCAAB lines can be overtly generous and mispriced. And with futures, you can tap into your insights and identify value markets to place bets that resolve much later. Common futures markets at March Madness betting sites include conference champs, NCAA tournament winner, conference tournament winner, and season awards, such as the Player of the Year.

College Basketball Betting Tips

College basketball is a largely technical sports betting market with several factors to consider when shopping for lines and placing bets. Upsets are frequent, rosters are frequently changed, and short schedules are packed with lots of games, all of which make it more difficult to analyze and wager on NCAAB games.

Regardless, you can gain an edge when betting on college football by taking time to consider and analyze several factors, including team form and more. Here are some expert-recommended tips you should follow to start betting on NCAAB matchups like a pro:

🏡 Capitalize on Home Court Advantage : Home support and familiarity with the court play a significant role in college basketball matchups, with crowds often fiercely supportive of their local players. According to ESPN research, the typical home-court advantage in NCAAB Division I men’s games is about 4 points. Therefore, when betting on the NCAAB, consider this home advantage, as it regularly fires up underdogs to pull off upsets.

: Home support and familiarity with the court play a significant role in college basketball matchups, with crowds often fiercely supportive of their local players. According to ESPN research, the typical home-court advantage in NCAAB Division I men’s games is about 4 points. Therefore, when betting on the NCAAB, consider this home advantage, as it regularly fires up underdogs to pull off upsets. 🧑🏾‍🏫 Be Disciplined with Parlay Bets: Parlays offer the opportunity to combine multiple outcomes to secure bigger payouts; however, they have high variance, and outcomes depend on several factors. Keep your parlay bet amounts reasonable and avoid too many similar options when betting on SGPs.

Parlays offer the opportunity to combine multiple outcomes to secure bigger payouts; however, they have high variance, and outcomes depend on several factors. Keep your parlay bet amounts reasonable and avoid too many similar options when betting on SGPs. 🏀 Focus on Smaller Conferences: Sportsbooks often pay less attention to smaller NCAAB conferences, leading to mispriced odds. To capitalize on this, pick and study specific mid-major NCAAB conferences, observe team and player patterns, and regularly track lines so you can be ready to take advantage of mispriced lines.

Sportsbooks often pay less attention to smaller NCAAB conferences, leading to mispriced odds. To capitalize on this, pick and study specific mid-major NCAAB conferences, observe team and player patterns, and regularly track lines so you can be ready to take advantage of mispriced lines. 🖥️ Monitor Matchup Information: Before placing your NCAAB bets, check for player injuries, suspensions, and potential rotations. The absence of a single key player can significantly switch momentum and turn an NCAAB match from an expected beatdown to a keenly contested game.

Before placing your NCAAB bets, check for player injuries, suspensions, and potential rotations. The absence of a single key player can significantly switch momentum and turn an NCAAB match from an expected beatdown to a keenly contested game. 🎥 Prioritize In-Play Betting: College basketball matches are highly volatile, with short rotations and fast starts commonly affecting game momentum. You can take advantage of this by watching live streams or following a play-by-play tracker to instantly spot these momentum shifts and place value live bets.

College basketball matches are highly volatile, with short rotations and fast starts commonly affecting game momentum. You can take advantage of this by watching live streams or following a play-by-play tracker to instantly spot these momentum shifts and place value live bets. 🏬 Shop for the Best Odds: NCAAB odds vary across top sportsbooks, and even a few cents difference on successful moneyline bets adds up in the long run. Compare spreads, lines, and odds across 3 to 4 college basketball betting sites and take the best price. As discussed earlier, choosing an NCAAB betting site depends on several factors, but shopping for odds is equally important.

🚩 Things to Avoid When Searching for College Basketball Betting Sites

The first thing to avoid when betting on NCAAB games online is using unlicensed sites. The lack of a license signals that a sportsbook is unregulated and, therefore, can’t guarantee transparency or your protection. Similarly, don’t play at college basketball betting sites with a history of bad reviews from previous users. These reviews expose real problems, such as delayed payouts, shady bonuses, and nonexistent support, that you shouldn’t take lightly.

Sportsbook bonuses are essentially worthless if they come with huge wagering requirements, high minimum betting odds, and significant deposit limits. Consequently, don’t claim any NCAAB bonus without first clarifying offer terms. Also, don’t ignore the lack of basic security features, such as HTTPS encryption, 2FA, or vague privacy policies. These indicate that a sportsbook can’t guarantee account safety or prevent data leaks.

The absence of responsible gambling tools at an online sportsbook is another red flag you shouldn’t overlook. Top NCAAF betting sites and NCAAB sportsbooks provide these safety tools to protect you from overspending and developing a gambling addiction. Many scam sportsbooks are simply after your money, with no intention of protecting your personal info or funds. However, you can stay safe by using our recommended college basketball betting sites, as we’ve extensively tested them to ensure you get the best possible experience.

How to Sign Up at a College Basketball Sports Betting Site & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Here are four quick steps you can follow to register with your preferred college basketball betting site:

Choose an NCAAB sportsbook: Pick a sportsbook from our list of recommended sites for betting on college basketball. Open an Account: Visit the sportsbook website, click ‘sign up’, then provide personal info, like your name and address, to register a betting account. Make a Deposit: After opening an account, head to the sportsbook cashier, choose from the listed banking options, and follow on-screen prompts to complete your first deposit. Bet on the NCAAB: Return to the sportsbook, locate the college basketball section, browse through the listed pre-match and live NCAAB games, add betting markets to the slip, enter a wager amount, and confirm your bet.

Real Money Online NCAAB Betting Sites vs. Retail Sportsbooks

Several U.S. states have physical sportsbook locations where residents can visit to wager on college basketball; however, it’s hardly surprising that online offshore sportsbooks are the preferred choice for NCAAB betting. Besides being hugely convenient, NCAAB betting sites offer several other benefits over retail sportsbooks, as outlined below:

Real Money NCAAB Betting Sites Retail Sportsbooks ✅ Betting is done online on sportsbook websites, through desktop and mobile devices ✅ You must visit a physical sportsbook location to bet on NCAAB games ✅ Usually offshore betting sites that international regulators license ✅ Restricted to state-regulated sportsbook operators governed by local gambling laws ✅ Provide a wider variety of NCAAB betting options, including spreads, as well as game and player props ❌ Usually restrict prop wagers on college basketball games ✅ You can access multiple banking options, including crypto, card, e-wallets, and bank transfer ❌ Payment methods are mostly limited to card or cash

States Where Betting Sites Are Legal

Legal sports betting in the United States has experienced significant growth since the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018. Currently, 38 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, have legalized sports betting, including college basketball.

Here’s an overview of the status of online and retail betting across the United States:

State Online Sports Betting Retail Sportsbooks Alabama ❌ ✅ Arizona ✅ ✅ Arkansas ✅ ✅ Colorado ✅ ✅ Connecticut ✅ ✅ Delaware ✅ ✅ Florida ✅ ✅ Illinois ✅ ✅ Indiana ✅ ✅ Iowa ✅ ✅ Kansas ✅ ✅ Kentucky ✅ ✅ Louisiana ✅ ✅ Maine ✅ ❌ Maryland ✅ ✅ Massachusetts ✅ ✅ Michigan ✅ ✅ Mississippi ❌ ✅ Montana ❌ ✅ Nebraska ❌ ✅ Nevada ✅ ✅ New Hampshire ✅ ✅ New Jersey ✅ ✅ New Mexico ❌ ✅ New York ✅ ✅ North Carolina ✅ ✅ North Dakota ❌ ✅ Ohio ✅ ✅ Oregon ✅ ✅ Pennsylvania ✅ ✅ Rhode Island ✅ ✅ South Dakota ❌ ✅ Tennessee ✅ ❌ Vermont ✅ ❌ Virginia ✅ ✅ Washington ✅ ✅ West Virginia ✅ ✅ Wisconsin ✅ ✅ Wyoming ✅ ❌ Washington DC ✅ ✅ Puerto Rico ✅ ❌

Responsible Gambling While Betting on College Basketball

Remaining levelheaded and in control of your emotions is crucial while betting on college basketball, as this prevents you from overspending and, worst still, developing a gambling addiction. The best college basketball betting sites offer responsible gambling tools, and the American Gaming Association reports that more than 75% of gamblers find them effective. Some of these features that you can use to control your betting include deposit/wager limits, reality checks, timeouts, and self-exclusion.

College basketball betting sites also display contact information for organizations that provide free and confidential problem gambling support, such as:

National Council on Problem Gambling : call or text 1-800-522-4700

: call or text Gamblers Anonymous

Gam Anon

GamTalk

Have You Found the Best NCAA Basketball Betting Site?

You’re not short of options when it comes to March Madness betting, with lots of college basketball betting sites providing detailed coverage of NCAAB games. Whether you’re a long-term bettor or you prefer the fast-paced action of in-play college basketball betting, you’re certain to get a site to match your specific NCAAB betting needs.

We’ve recommended 10 of the finest college basketball betting sites; however, BetNow stands out as our number one platform for March Madness betting. The sportsbook hosts a free annual Bracket Madness Contest with total prizes up to $1,000,000, and you can wager live or pre-match on all NCAAB tournament games. Register with BetNow today to get a 100% welcome bonus, up to $2,500, and a weekly 2% rebate on college basketball bets.