Top Quebec Sports Betting Sites for October, 2025

Best Sportsbooks in Quebec Reviewed

Choosing the right sportsbook for sports betting in Québec comes down to finding a site whose strengths match your betting preferences. Since we do not all like the same thing, we have picked three sportsbooks with different USPs to ensure we help as many readers as possible find the best place to bet.

Let’s examine the main features that helped Tooniebet, Rabona, and VegasHero place in the top three on our list.

Best Overall Québec Sports Betting Site for Exciting Bonuses Tooniebet Tooniebet, which launched late in 2024, is our top-rated sportsbook. The Malta Gaming Authority has licensed it, so you can be sure of a fair and secure gambling experience. You can choose from thousands of markets for over 35 sports, but where it excels for us is with its bonus offerings. + Show more Overall Verdict 10 /10 Welcome offer Up to $1,800 + 200 Bonus Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Tooniebet, which launched late in 2024, is our top-rated sportsbook. The Malta Gaming Authority has licensed it, so you can be sure of a fair and secure gambling experience. You can choose from thousands of markets for over 35 sports, but where it excels for us is with its bonus offerings. + Show more Pros Enticing bonuses for newcomers and regulars

Thousands of markets for a range of sports

Customer support is available in French Cons Maximum withdrawal caps can be restrictive

🎯 Why It's Best for Exciting Sports Bonuses Tooniebet provides new and regular players with a range of exciting bonuses with fair terms and conditions attached. If you open an account here, you can claim a deposit match of 100% up to C$150 that can be used on any sport you like. The wagering requirements are only 6x, while no winning cap is applied. Promos for regulars include a cashback of C$750, a parlay boost of up to 100%, and a free bet up to $75 for failed bet builders. We have highlighted Tooniebet's low wagering requirements, but we also liked the expiration time, minimum odds, and eligible markets. The T&Cs are clearly outlined for every promotion on offer, so you know what is required of you whenever you claim a promotion. Fair terms are essential as these dictate the true value of a bonus. 💸 Bonus Money Can Be Used on Your Favorite Sports The best online casinos must offer thousands of games to their players, and the same applies to sportsbooks and market variety. Tooniebet clearly received this message as it offers over 70,000 pre-match betting options and more than 80,000 monthly live bet markets. When you claim a free bet or match bonus at Tooniebet, the terms dictate that it can be used on whatever markets you want. 💡 Expert's Opinion New sportsbooks must stand out to survive in a dog-eat-dog industry. Tooniebet does that by pairing eye-catching bonuses with realistic, user-friendly terms. The promotions are designed to be practical and claimable, instead of just flashy offers that are nearly impossible to clear. Tooniebet shows that it wants customers to actually benefit from its deals. The bonuses on offer reflect Tooniebet's commitment to offering you top value. Many sports bettors have the detrimental habit of not paying attention to the T&Cs, but please do not skip the fine print as this is a fast track to frustration. License Malta Gaming Authority Sports Available Football, soccer, baseball, basketball, tennis, eSports, golf, MMA, and hockey Live Streaming ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal C$10/C$20 Withdrawal Time 1-7 business days, depending on the selected method Bank Options Cards, E-wallets, and bank transfer

Top Spot in QC for Live In-Play Betting Rabona Rabona, which opened its virtual doors in 2019, has much more experience than many of our recommended platforms for sports betting in Québec. It has a Curacao licence, which is one of the most respected in the industry. You will find market variety and competitive odds for more than 30 sports, but the live betting platform is where it excels. Supported by top technology, Rabona's live odds update in real time. Bettors who adjust their bets accordingly receive dynamic entertainment combined with competitive odds. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer 100% up to $150 Get Offer Quick Overview Rabona, which opened its virtual doors in 2019, has much more experience than many of our recommended platforms for sports betting in Québec. It has a Curacao licence, which is one of the most respected in the industry. You will find market variety and competitive odds for more than 30 sports, but the live betting platform is where it excels. Supported by top technology, Rabona's live odds update in real time. Bettors who adjust their bets accordingly receive dynamic entertainment combined with competitive odds. + Show more Pros Competitive odds for popular and niche sports

An interface that is very simple to use

One of the best live betting platforms Cons Asian handicap betting is limited

🎯 Why It's Best for in-Play Sports Betting Rabona's in-play platform offers real-time odds that are adjusted quickly as significant events occur in the game. These fast changes allow you to take advantage of any shifting game dynamics you notice. You can choose from thousands of live events daily, so you have plenty of live betting opportunities no matter what sports you enjoy wagering on. While you will find live betting for all sports, not all have been treated equally. Rabona excels in live betting for basketball, hockey, baseball, American football, soccer, and tennis. If you enjoy these sports and like in-play betting, Rabona will not let you down with its market variety and top odds. 📺 Quality Live Streaming Service The live betting platform at Rabona is straightforward to use, offering seamless navigation and the option to follow multiple events at the same time. You will find live streaming for all the biggest sporting events, allowing you to take in the action as it plays out. By seeing everything unfold before your eyes, you can place more educated wagers. 💡 Expert's Opinion Rabona's in-play offering stands out because it mixes rapid, competitive pricing with a wide range of live markets and real-time data from streams and stats. With so many live options across mainstream and niche sports, we consistently found value when placing live wagers on the site. Even when a stream isn't available for an event, the platform supplies plenty of live metrics such as possession, recent attacks, expected goals, and serve speed to help you place informed bets. For Quebecers who bet on the move, the desktop site performs smoothly on mobile browsers, so you don't need an app to get a great live-betting experience. License Curacao eGaming Sports Available Football, soccer, baseball, basketball, hockey, tennis, MMA, boxing, motorsports, and horse racing Live Streaming ✅ Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal C$10/C$20 Withdrawal Time 1-5 business days, depending on the selected method Bank Options Cards, E-wallets, Crypto, and bank transfers

Great Choice for Prop Betting Odds VegasHero VegasHero is the most experienced platform of our top three, with over eight years of experience. It has been licensed in Anjouan, so you need not worry about safety or security levels. You will find competitive odds for 30+ sports, exciting promotions, and many popular banking options. However, VegasHero stands out in terms of its top prop betting odds. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 100$ up to $150 Get Offer Quick Overview VegasHero is the most experienced platform of our top three, with over eight years of experience. It has been licensed in Anjouan, so you need not worry about safety or security levels. You will find competitive odds for 30+ sports, exciting promotions, and many popular banking options. However, VegasHero stands out in terms of its top prop betting odds. + Show more Pros Bonuses have low wagering requirements

All popular banking methods are available

Top prop betting odds for all major sports Cons Slower withdrawals for some payment options

🎯 Why It's Best for Prop Betting VegasHero excels in prop betting as it offers a wide variety of markets supported by competitive odds and an intuitive interface. For major leagues like the NBA, NHL, MLB, and NFL, bettors can wager on individual player stats such as rebounds, points, assists, and yards gained. You can also bet on team bets such as first-half results, period results, margin of victory, and total points. If you are an eSports enthusiast who loves making prop bets, VegasHero caters to you. You will find a range of prop markets for exciting eSports like Dota 2, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike. Entertaining prop bets you can bet on include total maps played, first blood, total kills, and niche options such as total knife kills. 💰 The Prop Bet Odds Are Also Competitive Offering a large selection of prop bets is only worth talking about if the odds deliver true value. VegasHero certainly delivers on this front. After comparing the prop betting lines with its competitors, we found the odds to be consistently higher. There are few sportsbooks that can match the depth and value of eSports prop betting at VegasHero. 💡 Expert's Opinion We love prop betting as it adds an extra layer of excitement by letting you focus on individuals, key plays, or specific in-game events rather than only the final outcome. Wagering on how many touchdowns a player will make or how many points a team will score helps keep the action engaging from start to finish. VegasHero excels in this area with an extensive selection of prop markets spanning both major and lesser-known sports. The odds remain consistently strong, giving bettors solid value on every wager. Overall, it delivers a dynamic and immersive prop betting experience that keeps fans involved at all times. License Anjouan (Comoros) Sports Available Soccer, basketball, baseball, football, cricket, tennis, eSports, motorsport, golf, boxing, MMA, and virtual sports Live Streaming ✅ Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal C$10/C$20 Withdrawal Time 1-7 business days, depending on the selected method Bank Options Cards, E-wallets, Crypto, and bank transfer

Quebec Sports Betting At a Glance

Quebecers love betting on sports, and below is a snapshot of how sports betting works in this province.

🗓️ Market Launch Single-event/single-game betting launched August 27, 2021, via amendment to the Criminal Code (Bill C-218). ⚖️ Legal Status Québec allows single-game betting under provincial control. Only the government’s sportsbook (Mise-o-jeu/Loto-Québec) is legally authorized. 🏦 Regulator The gambling sector is overseen by the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (RACJ). 📈 Number of Licensed Sportsbooks 1 provincially authorized sportsbook, but many offshore operators accept Québec residents. 💳 Common Payment Methods Bank transfer

MasterCard

Instadebit

Interact

Visa 🏒 Popular Sports NBA

NFL

NHL

MLB

MLS 💡 Offshore Betting Options Offshore betting is available, providing better odds, greater market variety, and more enticing bonuses. Use licensed, reputable brands if you go this route

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Quebec

Québec might not have as rich a sports culture as Ontario, but it is top in ice hockey and winter sports. Soccer is also rapidly increasing in popularity across the province. Some local franchises participate in the biggest sporting events in North America; you can see these in the table below.

No Québec franchises compete in the MLB or NBA, so we have provided a popular out-of-province team for each. Under the table, we explore how each franchise is doing and the best online sportsbooks to do some sports betting in Quebec.

🏒NHL 🏀NBA ⚾️MLB 🏈CFL ⚽️MLS 🏒AHL Montreal Canadiens Toronto Raptors Toronto Blue Jays Montreal Alouettes CF Montréal Laval Rocket

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are one of the oldest and most successful franchises in the National Hockey League. Founded in 1910, they have won 24 Stanley Cup titles, 11 more than the Toronto Maple Leafs in second place. The Habs have a legendary reputation in Québec, with many locals considering them to be Canada’s national team. Under Kent Hughes, they have been going through a rebuilding process, focusing on speed, creativity, and player development.

Some current stars who draw plenty of betting attention include Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach, and Jordan Harris. Due to the team’s popularity, you will find extensive pre-match and live-bet lines on top sportsbooks such as Rabona and VegasHero. There will be odds boosts and special props, such as player shot totals and power-play points, for high-interest Canadiens matches.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are the only NBA franchise based in Canada, and their recent success has attracted much attention from basketball fans in Québec. They were founded in 1995 and have since grown into a dominant presence in the league, even winning the championship in 2019. They finished last season strongly but lack experience for the upcoming season, so a play-off spot is probably the best they can hope to achieve.

Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram will be the main scoring option and leader on the court, making him a top option for prop betting. R.J. Barrett, Grady Dick, and Immanuel Quickly are also favorites with bettors. All major sportsbooks offer a variety of betting options for Raptors matches. At Tooniebet, you can increase your basketball betting entertainment with 100% parlay boosts.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are Canada’s only MLB franchise, so baseball fans across the country tend to have a soft spot for them. Founded in 1977, the Blue Jays won back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. They have been in fine form recently, winning the ALC East Division for the first time since 2015. In 2025, they made the American League Championship Series.

Those looking to bet on the Blue Jays will do themselves no harm by looking at the likes of George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The former posted 32 home runs in the regular season, while the latter added 23 more. Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and Jose Berrios are favorite Blue Jays pitchers for bettors, at least when betting on wins, losses, and strikeouts. With its high betting limits, Bassbet is a top sportsbook for betting on players with such potential.

Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes are the province’s lone CFL team and possess a loyal and big fan base. Established in 1946, they have won numerous Grey Cups and are the primary focus of Quebec’s domestic football scene. Games at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium are lively, drawing local supporters and college football enthusiasts. They are always contenders for the play-offs, but have not made it to the Championship Game since 2010.

For scoring-related CFL bets, Davis Alexander is the new starting quarterback and receiver Tyler Snead is a veteran star. Both regularly showcase their ability to break through the toughest of defences. If you want to bet on total tackles, passing yards, or interceptions, Darnell Sankey, Tyrice Beverette, and Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal are great choices. Tooniebet offers over a dozen markets for CFL matches.

CF Montréal

CF Montréal, formerly known as Montreal Impact, is one of three Canadian teams in the MLS. Formed in 1992, it has a strong local following despite a lack of real success. Soccer’s popularity across the province is growing rapidly, mostly thanks to the improvement of the men’s international team.

After sacking their head coach, Lauren Courtois, in March, CF Montréal is currently rebuilding. Prince Owusu is one of their most important players, as the German has been banging in the goals lately. Soccer betting is available at most sportsbooks, with moneyline, totals, and handicap bets offered on every match. Tikitaka provides unmatched soccer betting, offering top odds and soccer-specific promos.

Laval Rocket

The Laval Rocket are the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens and serve as Quebec’s primary professional hockey team outside the NHL. Founded in 2017, the Rocket develop young prospects, giving fans an early look at future NHL stars. While they haven’t won a Calder Cup yet, the team is critical to Quebec’s hockey ecosystem.

They have had plenty of success lately, picking up the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for the first time since joining the league in 2017. Alex Barre-Boulet and Lauent Dauphin, the team’s leading scorers, were key to this success. Cayden Primeau and Connor Hughes split duties as the main goaltenders. Sportsbooks, like Rabona, offer AHL lines for Rocket games, particularly in moneyline and total goals markets.

Main Types of Sportsbook Promos

The top Quebec betting apps offer various bonuses and promotions designed to attract new bettors and reward loyalty. Welcome offers are usually deposit matches, where your selected sportsbook will match a percentage of your first deposit up to a particular limit. You might also encounter risk-free bets, where your stake is refunded as bonus credit if your first wager loses.

When it comes to sports betting in Quebec, you will experience losses. No gambler has a 100% success rate. To help cushion the impact of a losing streak, many sportsbooks offer cashback promotions or rebates on net losses. You’ll also find odds boosts for enhanced payouts on selected markets, along with sport-specific promotions, like the following, to keep things exciting:

Bore Draw : Money back in the form of a free bet if the game ends in a draw.

: Money back in the form of a free bet if the game ends in a draw. One-Point Loss Refund : Receive money back if your NBA team loses by a point.

: Receive money back if your NBA team loses by a point. Extra Place : The sportsbook will add an extra payout spot in a horse race.

: The sportsbook will add an extra payout spot in a horse race. Early Payout : Bet is paid out early if your soccer team takes a 2-0 lead.

: Bet is paid out early if your soccer team takes a 2-0 lead. Profit Boost: Extra winnings will be added to a successful parlay.

Most top sports betting sites also have VIP and loyalty programs that reward regular bettors with bonus credits, free bets, cashback, and exclusive event invitations. While all the bonuses at our recommended platforms have T&Cs attached, they are fair and transparent, ensuring a fun and trustworthy betting experience.

How to Sign Up and Start Betting

Signing up for a sports betting site in QC is a simple process. Overall, it should take no longer than three to five minutes. The steps you need to follow have been outlined below, and they will be similar no matter what sportsbook you opt to sign up with.

Select Your Preferred Sportsbook: Go to the homepage of your preferred sportsbook and click “Join Now” or Sign Up” in the upper right. Create an Account: Fill out the registration form that pops up with the required personal information – name, email, home address, and phone number. Create a username, a strong password, and click “Submit.” Fund New Account: Log in to your new account and go to the banking section. Pick your preferred payment method and follow the easy instructions. Make the minimum deposit to claim the welcome bonus. Place Your First Bet: Browse the available sports and betting markets once you have money in your account. Click on the market that interests you, and it will be added to your betslip. Enter your stake, click “Place Bet,” and confirm.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Quebec?

Sports betting in Québec is legal, but it is provincially regulated rather than open to private Canadian operators. In 2021, parliament amended Bill C-218 to decriminalize single-event betting and allow provinces to license single-game bets. This ultimately cleared the way for provincially run sportsbooks.

Loto-Québec regulates sports betting in the province via its online platform Mise-o-jeu, while offshore sportsbooks continue to accept Québecers under international licences. Betting at offshore platforms is legal as no laws specifically prohibit it. They operate outside the jurisdiction of the Quebec government.

There is active political discussion about whether Québec should open its market to private operators, and the issue has gained momentum ahead of the next provincial election. However, as of now, the province has kept Loto-Québec as the sole regulated operator. Expect debate to continue, while any change would require lengthy provincial policy decisions.

Timeline of Quebec Sports Betting Legislation

Quebec sports betting has a long history. Now that we have answered the question of whether sports betting The following timeline aims to give you a brief glimpse into the province’s sports gambling legislation.

June 26th, 2025 : Loto-Québec publishes its yearly report, highlighting growth in online gambling. This reaffirms the popularity of Mise-o-jeu+.

: Loto-Québec publishes its yearly report, highlighting growth in online gambling. This reaffirms the popularity of Mise-o-jeu+. April 23rd, 2024 : The Québec Online Gaming Coalition calls for a new licensing model and renewed public debate about opening the market.

: The Québec Online Gaming Coalition calls for a new licensing model and renewed public debate about opening the market. February 15th, 2024 : The Québec finance minister’s office opposes opening the market to private licensed operators.

: The Québec finance minister’s office opposes opening the market to private licensed operators. December 7th, 2023 : The Québec Online Gaming Coalition announces GeoComply as a partner to support its advocacy and data efforts.

: The Québec Online Gaming Coalition announces GeoComply as a partner to support its advocacy and data efforts. September 19th, 2023 : The MLS, NBA, and CFL publicly support allowing private betting operators in Québec.

: The MLS, NBA, and CFL publicly support allowing private betting operators in Québec. September 5th, 2021 : Loto-Québec launches single-event betting on its Mise-o-jeu platform and begins promoting the Mire-o-jeu+ online experience to Quebecers.

: Loto-Québec launches single-event betting on its Mise-o-jeu platform and begins promoting the Mire-o-jeu+ online experience to Quebecers. June 29th, 2021 : Bill C-218 receives royal assent, amending the Criminal Code to allow provinces to regulate single-game sports betting.

: Bill C-218 receives royal assent, amending the Criminal Code to allow provinces to regulate single-game sports betting. September 21, 2016: Bill C-221, which seeks to legalize single-event betting, fails in the House, illustrating the long road to the 2021 reform.

The current sports betting landscape of Québec was born from the 2021 federal change that legalized single-event wagering. Bill C-218 allows the province to run the market through its crown corporation. Loto-Québec rolled out single-game products online and at retail via Mise-o-jeu/Mise-o-jeu+ following these amendments, and its recent annual report highlights a continuous growth in online gambling.

Since 2023, the Québec Online Gaming Coalition, in partnership with GeoComply, have campaigned to let private operators in, while numerous pro leagues have publicly backed opening the market. The Finance Minister has also signaled his wish to end Loto-Québec’s monopoly. As a result, the debate has turned political and will play out over the next election cycle.

An Overview of Legal Betting Options in Quebec

Let us now provide you with a table highlighting the legal betting options available to Quebecers.

Betting Options Is It Legal in Quebec? Online Sports Betting ✅Provincially regulated online single-game betting is offered by Loto-Québec, while many offshore sportsbooks continue to accept Québecers. Land-Based Sportsbooks ✅Retail betting is available through authorised Loto-Québec outlets and terminals. There is no private commercial sportsbook chain. Indigenous Casinos ❌ First Nations tribes in Canada operate casinos. The Kahnawàke Gaming Commission, across the river from Montreal, issues interactive gaming permits. Horse Racing ✅ Pari-mutuel horse-race wagering is a regulated activity across Canada. eSports Betting ✅ The single-event change in Bill C-218 covers Esports, and provinces may offer esports markets through their platforms. Politics Betting ✅ Loto-Québec has previously offered political markets, and offshore sportsbooks routinely list political betting options. Entertainment Betting ✅ Awards ceremonies and other novelty markets appear on Mise-o-jeu and offshore sites.

Land-Based Sports Betting Options in Quebec

Land-based sports betting is legal, but only via the province’s system. Loto-Québec runs Mise-o-jeu+ retail outlets, which are licensed points of sale in convenience stores and gaming areas across the province. Using betting terminals or kiosks, you can place single-game or combo bets in person.

There are no privately-run brick-and-mortar sportsbooks, but the following land-based casinos have Mise-o-jeu sports betting terminals. Therefore, you can head to these premises to place single-game or parlay bets in a legal, land-based environment.

Brick and Mortar Sportsbook Address Casino de Montréal 1 Avenue du Casino, Montréal, QC H3C 4W7 Casino du Lac-Leamy 1 Boulevard du Casino, Gatineau, QC J8Y 6W3 Casino de Charlevoix 2030 Boulevard de Comporté, La Malbaie, QC G5A 1S7 Casino de Mont-Tremblant 300 Chemin Scott, Mont-Tremblant, QC J8E 1E2

First Nations-Owned Casinos Offering Sportsbooks

Québec is home to the Mohawk Tribe of Kahnawake, which operates the Playground Poker Club. The casino is home to 1,000 electronic gaming devices, along with blackjack, roulette, and baccarat tables. It does not house a retail sportsbook, though. Indigenous communities participate in the broader gaming sector in advisory or partnership roles.

Esports Betting

eSports betting is legal and regulated, both online and at brick-and-mortar locations. This is thanks to Bill C-218, which was passed in June 2021 and came into effect at the end of August that same year.

Daily Fantasy Sports

Daily Fantast Sports operate in a legal gray area. While they are not regulated by Loto-Québec, DFS platforms remain accessible to residents via major national operators. With this platforms, you build a fantasy team and earn points based on real-world player performances. Although popular, DFS platforms are not subjected to the same regulatory oversight as other online gambling forms.

Offshore Sports Betting in Quebec

Offshore sports betting sites are online gambling platforms based outside of the province, but are happy to accept bets from Quebecers. Unlike province-licensed sportsbooks, they are not regulated by Loto-Québec. However, they are still reputable sites that are licensed by top gambling regulators such as the Curacao Gaming Control Board and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Many opt for offshore sportsbooks to improve their overall betting experience. Although the province’s sportsbook is safe and highly regulated, international platforms can offer numerous benefits, as highlighted below:

Wider market coverage : More sports, leagues, and niche events available than at provincial options.

: More sports, leagues, and niche events available than at provincial options. More flexible banking : Multiple deposit and withdrawal options, including e-wallets and crypto.

: Multiple deposit and withdrawal options, including e-wallets and crypto. Multiple language support : Customer support available in multiple languages such as French.

: Customer support available in multiple languages such as French. Generous bonuses : Large welcome offers, risk-free bets, and ongoing loyalty rewards.

: Large welcome offers, risk-free bets, and ongoing loyalty rewards. Higher odds: Better odds are available, giving bettors better value for their bets.

How Quebec’s Sports Betting Market Compares to Other Provinces

So, you know all about the sports betting scene in Québec, but how does it compare to other provinces across Canada? Do Quebecers have it better or worse when it comes to legalities and georestrictions? Let’s dive in and see.

Ontario

Ontario launched its private operator market on April 4th, 2022. Gambling platforms that want to offer services to Ontarians must register with the AGCO and operate under iGaming Ontario. Those who want to do some online sports betting in Ontario have dozens of sportsbooks available to them, which is more than in any other province.

British Columbia

Online sports betting in British Columbia is run by the government via the BCLC. PlayNow is the only legal online gambling site available to residents of this province. However, it is a top-quality platform with competitive odds and market variety for all the sports Canadians enjoy betting on.

Manitoba

The LGCA is responsible for regulating sports betting in Manitoba. At this moment, PlayNow Manitoba is the only regulated sportsbook in the province. Geolocation is used to limit play to in-province users, while offshore sites are an option for those seeking more variety.

Alberta

Alberta sports betting is moving towards a commercial model thanks to the iGaming Alberta Act. This act creates a pathway for private operators to offer regulated online sports betting. Once it has been implemented, Alberta will offer a hybrid/competitive market similar to Ontario’s, with geolocation enforcement still required. The AGCL enforces gambling laws and ensures fairness.

Quebec Betting Apps and Mobile Betting Options

Mise-o-jeu+ has its own fully regulated mobile betting app, allowing you to place bets on your favorite sports wherever you are. However, keep in mind that users must be over the age of 18 and physically present within the province.

Many Canadians enjoy using apps now due to their convenience. However, they are signing up with offshore sports betting apps for a wider sports coverage, better odds, and enticing bonuses. As mentioned earlier, sports betting in Québec at offshore sites is not illegal as they sit in a gray zone.

From our recommended sportsbooks, ToonieBet and BigClash have dedicated mobile betting apps available. The other platforms do not have a dedicated app, but use the latest HTML5 technology to provide a quality betting experience from a mobile browser.

Responsible Gambling

Whenever you are online sports betting in Québec, you must always gamble responsibly. Always establish a budget for your betting activities and follow it strictly. It can be tempting to try to recover losses, but in most cases, this only results in losing even more. Leading sportsbooks offer features like deposit limits, session time reminders, and self-exclusion options. We suggest you take advantage of these tools to keep your gambling under control.

Gambling should be a fun experience; when the fun stops, you should also stop. If you feel you are no longer in control of your gambling habits, there are plenty of professional organizations that can provide the help you need. We have listed some below for you:

Final Verdict: Best Quebec Sports Betting Sites in 2025

Sports betting in Québec is thriving as bettors have more options than ever before. Yes, there is just the one regulated online sportsbook in the province, but there are many reputable offshore platforms that provide greater market variety, better odds, and more enticing bonuses. We carried out extensive research to reveal the ten best options currently available to you.

While all our recommendations offer a quality sports betting experience, the sportsbook that came out on top was Tooniebet. It offers newcomers and regulars a whole variety of enticing bonuses that allow you to take advantage of the thousands of markets and high odds. The terms attached to all bonuses are fair and transparent, ensuring you know what is needed to turn the bonus or winnings into real money.