Best WNBA Betting Sites 2025

Best Bonuses of All WNBA Betting Sites BetWhale BetWhale leads the pack for WNBA betting bonuses, offering a 200% deposit match up to $6,000. It’s one of the biggest welcome deals available and gives new players plenty of funds to start wagering. The site also keeps things interesting with reloads and loyalty perks. Regular deposit matches, cashback, and rewards for frequent play ensure bettors get value beyond their first deposit. On top of that, BetWhale runs ongoing promotions like free bets and seasonal offers tied to major WNBA events, so there’s always something extra to claim. + Show more Overall Verdict 10 /10 BetWhale Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer Up to $6,000 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Get Offer Quick Overview BetWhale leads the pack for WNBA betting bonuses, offering a 200% deposit match up to $6,000. It’s one of the biggest welcome deals available and gives new players plenty of funds to start wagering. The site also keeps things interesting with reloads and loyalty perks. Regular deposit matches, cashback, and rewards for frequent play ensure bettors get value beyond their first deposit. On top of that, BetWhale runs ongoing promotions like free bets and seasonal offers tied to major WNBA events, so there’s always something extra to claim. + Show more Pros Up to $6,000 for new players

💰 Why it's Best for Bonuses We've compared the welcome offer here to a bunch of other promotions in the WNBA sports betting scene. To cut a long story short, we could not find a bonus that beat this one in terms of size or value ($6,000). 📉 Low Wagering Requirements The BetWhale welcome offer stands out for its simple terms and low 10x rollover requirement, which is far more lenient than many similar promotions. This makes playthrough quicker and gives players a much better chance of holding onto their winnings. 💡 Expert's Opinion The 10x rollover for the BetWhale offer is about average for sports betting in general. But actually, the size of the bonus is more akin to that found at online casinos. There, you'd be looking at around a 40x playthrough. So, the combination is very easy for players here. License Anjouan Union of the Comoros WNBA Betting Lines ✅ Live Betting ✅ Live Streaming ❌ WNBA Futures ✅ WNBA Team/Player Props ✅ WNBA Promotions ✅ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $10 / $150 Withdrawal Time 24-72 hours Bank Options Credit cards, crypto, eWallets, voucher

Most Competitive WNBA Betting Odds BetNow BetNow is the top place to be for high-value odds for betting on the WNBA. Whether you’re betting on moneyline, spreads, totals, or futures, you’ll get more for your stake when your bets land here. The odds are sharp, too. If a player gets injured, a team gets a bad result, or an environmental factor occurs, the odds will reflect this quickly. This allows you to get consistently strong value throughout each game week, during the Finals, and within each game for live lines. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Sports Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $250 Get Offer Quick Overview BetNow is the top place to be for high-value odds for betting on the WNBA. Whether you’re betting on moneyline, spreads, totals, or futures, you’ll get more for your stake when your bets land here. The odds are sharp, too. If a player gets injured, a team gets a bad result, or an environmental factor occurs, the odds will reflect this quickly. This allows you to get consistently strong value throughout each game week, during the Finals, and within each game for live lines. + Show more Pros Competitive odds for all WNBA markets

💰 Why it's Best For Odds BetNow has above-average odds for moneyline bets on actual match results. As these are the most common betting lines for the WNBA, they were the first thing it needed to get right. But BetNow takes things a whole lot further and offers strong odds for prop bets, parlays and all other types of WNBA bets. 📊 Range of Markets BetNow offers one of the widest ranges of WNBA markets, from standard moneylines, spreads, and totals to player props, quarter and half betting, and futures on season outcomes. This depth makes it a strong choice for both casual fans and bettors looking for niche angles. 💡 Expert's Opinion We tested the odds for dozens of BetNow's WNBA markets to see how they compare to the competition. Most of the time, the site came out above average for prop bets, moneyline, and futures. This aligns with our previous findings about the site, where their odds are extremely competitive, nearly across the board. License Anjouan Union of the Comoros WNBA Betting Lines ✅ Live Betting ✅ Live Streaming ❌ WNBA Futures ✅ WNBA Team/Player Props ✅ WNBA Promotions ✅ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $10 / Varies between states Withdrawal Time 24-48 hours Bank Options Credit cards, crypto, voucher

Best WNBA Sportsbook for Live Betting BetOnline At BetOnline, WNBA live odds instantly reflect game changes, such as points scored, time remaining, and player injuries, giving you the chance to place a bet whenever you spot value. To help you stay on top of the action, BetOnline also provides live graphics, stats views, and live streaming, along with calendar listings of the major events and a multi-view feature. No-sweat live wagers on in-play markets are an additional seasonal perk. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 BetOnline Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer Up to $250 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview At BetOnline, WNBA live odds instantly reflect game changes, such as points scored, time remaining, and player injuries, giving you the chance to place a bet whenever you spot value. To help you stay on top of the action, BetOnline also provides live graphics, stats views, and live streaming, along with calendar listings of the major events and a multi-view feature. No-sweat live wagers on in-play markets are an additional seasonal perk. + Show more Pros Super fast odds updated for live bets

⚡ Why it's Best for Live Betting You can place a bet in-play or cash out in the blink of an eye, for a start. This is backed up by live graphics that keep you up to date with every moment of the action for every game. It's also possible to check out live stats for each game, which could help you to get a feel for how it's turning out. 🎨 Superb Design The live betting tools are made all the better by the way they look and feel to use. BetOnline has clearly invested a significant amount of time in refining the design of both the live betting section and the site as a whole. Everything looks classic, a nod to their history and prestige as a brand. 💡 Expert's Opinion You'll get great value for your bets throughout each game at BetOnline consistently. When we compared the live odds to those of its competitors, we found that BetOnline offered better value most of the time. License Gaming Commission of Panama WNBA Betting Lines ✅ Live Betting ✅ Live Streaming ✅ WNBA Futures ✅ WNBA Team/Player Props ✅ WNBA Promotions ✅ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $10 / $20 Withdrawal Time Instant Bank Options Credit cards, crypto, e-wallets, voucher

How to Choose the Best Sites for WNBA Sports Betting

We vetted all of our top 10 online WNBA betting sites to ensure they meet GamesHub’s checklist of key criteria. These are all crucial factors in ensuring a site’s quality.

Licensing : It’s important to use a correctly licensed sportsbook, as licensing ensures third-party regulation, protects against foul play, and gives you an authority to turn to if the operator can’t resolve your concerns.

: It’s important to use a correctly licensed sportsbook, as licensing ensures third-party regulation, protects against foul play, and gives you an authority to turn to if the operator can’t resolve your concerns. Safety & Support : Other factors we’ve been checking for your safety include each site’s encryption and the level of customer support. Encryption helps to keep your data safe, and support is crucial if you ever run into an issue.

: Other factors we’ve been checking for your safety include each site’s encryption and the level of customer support. Encryption helps to keep your data safe, and support is crucial if you ever run into an issue. WNBA Betting Markets : The more betting markets, the better. It’s important for us to be able to place WNBA point spread bets, parlays, player futures, etc. It’s also useful to have plenty of markets for other sports, such as the NFL, for when the WNBA signs off over the winter months.

: The more betting markets, the better. It’s important for us to be able to place WNBA point spread bets, parlays, player futures, etc. It’s also useful to have plenty of markets for other sports, such as the NFL, for when the WNBA signs off over the winter months. Live WNBA Betting & Streaming : A quality live setting for WNBA in-play betting is key at any given site. The selection and quality of live streams and graphics are important factors here, too, as are calendar options and clear navigation tools. Sites that have all the aforementioned features rank higher with us.

: A quality live setting for WNBA in-play betting is key at any given site. The selection and quality of live streams and graphics are important factors here, too, as are calendar options and clear navigation tools. Sites that have all the aforementioned features rank higher with us. Odds : We tested the odds across dozens of WNBA betting markets on each site we reviewed to find the sharpest sportsbooks offering the best value.

: We tested the odds across dozens of WNBA betting markets on each site we reviewed to find the sharpest sportsbooks offering the best value. Welcome Bonuses : The more you can get out of a betting site’s

: The more you can get out of a betting Recurring Promotions : We want to see plenty of extra offers at any given WNBA betting site. These might include free bets, reload deposit matches, boosted odds, and much more. We also sift through the terms and conditions on behalf of our readers, ensuring the promotions are available for WNBA (i.e., not specific to college football, etc.), so you don’t have to.

: We want to see plenty of extra offers at any given WNBA betting site. These might include free bets, reload deposit matches, boosted odds, and much more. We also sift through the terms and conditions on behalf of our readers, ensuring the promotions are available for WNBA (i.e., not specific to college football, etc.), so you don’t have to. Payment Methods: Our team ensures each WNBA sportsbook offers a wide range of payment methods. Expect to see cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and cards, among other options. Additionally, we aim to minimize fees and seek the fastest payouts.

Legalities of Betting on WNBA in the USA

The legal landscape of online sports betting in the U.S. is complex. Every state has its own rules. The fact that the federal ban on all sports betting was only overturned back in 2018 means that there’s still a lot of dust to settle.

State by state, lawmakers have been working to implement sports betting. However, some states are significantly further ahead than others in this regard.

When it comes to online betting, players in some states currently have only offshore sportsbooks as options. No law exists banning their use anywhere in the country. So, you can access any of our top picks in any state. However, there are laws about state-licensed sportsbooks. Check out the rules in each state in the table below.