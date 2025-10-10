Best WNBA Betting Sites 2025

Top Online WNBA Betting Sites in October, 2025
Find the Best WNBA Sportsbook For You
Whether you’re looking for live play betting, futures markets, quality bonuses, or something else, we’ve got you covered with our top picks. Check out our reviews of the top three WNBA betting sites below.
Best Bonuses of All WNBA Betting Sites
BetWhale
BetWhale leads the pack for WNBA betting bonuses, offering a 200% deposit match up to $6,000. It’s one of the biggest welcome deals available and gives new players plenty of funds to start wagering.
The site also keeps things interesting with reloads and loyalty perks. Regular deposit matches, cashback, and rewards for frequent play ensure bettors get value beyond their first deposit.
On top of that, BetWhale runs ongoing promotions like free bets and seasonal offers tied to major WNBA events, so there’s always something extra to claim.
Overall Verdict
10/10 BetWhale Review
Score reflects games, banking, UX and security
Welcome offer
Up to $6,000 Sports Betting Welcome BonusGet Offer
Quick Overview
BetWhale leads the pack for WNBA betting bonuses, offering a 200% deposit match up to $6,000. It’s one of the biggest welcome deals available and gives new players plenty of funds to start wagering.
The site also keeps things interesting with reloads and loyalty perks. Regular deposit matches, cashback, and rewards for frequent play ensure bettors get value beyond their first deposit.
On top of that, BetWhale runs ongoing promotions like free bets and seasonal offers tied to major WNBA events, so there’s always something extra to claim.
Pros
- Up to $6,000 for new players
- 200% deposit match means triple deposit
- Highly competitive WNBA betting odds
Cons
- $150 minimum payout is quite high
💰 Why it’s Best for Bonuses
We’ve compared the welcome offer here to a bunch of other promotions in the WNBA sports betting scene. To cut a long story short, we could not find a bonus that beat this one in terms of size or value ($6,000).
📉 Low Wagering Requirements
The BetWhale welcome offer stands out for its simple terms and low 10x rollover requirement, which is far more lenient than many similar promotions. This makes playthrough quicker and gives players a much better chance of holding onto their winnings.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
The 10x rollover for the BetWhale offer is about average for sports betting in general. But actually, the size of the bonus is more akin to that found at online casinos. There, you’d be looking at around a 40x playthrough. So, the combination is very easy for players here.
Key Features
💰 Why it’s Best for Bonuses
We’ve compared the welcome offer here to a bunch of other promotions in the WNBA sports betting scene. To cut a long story short, we could not find a bonus that beat this one in terms of size or value ($6,000).
📉 Low Wagering Requirements
The BetWhale welcome offer stands out for its simple terms and low 10x rollover requirement, which is far more lenient than many similar promotions. This makes playthrough quicker and gives players a much better chance of holding onto their winnings.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
The 10x rollover for the BetWhale offer is about average for sports betting in general. But actually, the size of the bonus is more akin to that found at online casinos. There, you’d be looking at around a 40x playthrough. So, the combination is very easy for players here.
Overall Verdict
10/10 BetWhale Review
Score reflects games, banking, UX and security
Welcome offer
Up to $6,000 Sports Betting Welcome BonusGet Offer
Key Features
Most Competitive WNBA Betting Odds
BetNow
BetNow is the top place to be for high-value odds for betting on the WNBA. Whether you’re betting on moneyline, spreads, totals, or futures, you’ll get more for your stake when your bets land here.
The odds are sharp, too. If a player gets injured, a team gets a bad result, or an environmental factor occurs, the odds will reflect this quickly. This allows you to get consistently strong value throughout each game week, during the Finals, and within each game for live lines.
Overall Verdict
9.9/10
Welcome offer
Sports Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $250Get Offer
Quick Overview
BetNow is the top place to be for high-value odds for betting on the WNBA. Whether you’re betting on moneyline, spreads, totals, or futures, you’ll get more for your stake when your bets land here.
The odds are sharp, too. If a player gets injured, a team gets a bad result, or an environmental factor occurs, the odds will reflect this quickly. This allows you to get consistently strong value throughout each game week, during the Finals, and within each game for live lines.
Pros
- Competitive odds for all WNBA markets
- Abundance of markets throughout the season
- Great selection of high value bonuses
Cons
- Design of website is a little out of date
- Some of the bonus rollovers are quite high
💰 Why it’s Best For Odds
BetNow has above-average odds for moneyline bets on actual match results. As these are the most common betting lines for the WNBA, they were the first thing it needed to get right. But BetNow takes things a whole lot further and offers strong odds for prop bets, parlays and all other types of WNBA bets.
📊 Range of Markets
BetNow offers one of the widest ranges of WNBA markets, from standard moneylines, spreads, and totals to player props, quarter and half betting, and futures on season outcomes. This depth makes it a strong choice for both casual fans and bettors looking for niche angles.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
We tested the odds for dozens of BetNow’s WNBA markets to see how they compare to the competition. Most of the time, the site came out above average for prop bets, moneyline, and futures. This aligns with our previous findings about the site, where their odds are extremely competitive, nearly across the board.
Key Features
💰 Why it’s Best For Odds
BetNow has above-average odds for moneyline bets on actual match results. As these are the most common betting lines for the WNBA, they were the first thing it needed to get right. But BetNow takes things a whole lot further and offers strong odds for prop bets, parlays and all other types of WNBA bets.
📊 Range of Markets
BetNow offers one of the widest ranges of WNBA markets, from standard moneylines, spreads, and totals to player props, quarter and half betting, and futures on season outcomes. This depth makes it a strong choice for both casual fans and bettors looking for niche angles.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
We tested the odds for dozens of BetNow’s WNBA markets to see how they compare to the competition. Most of the time, the site came out above average for prop bets, moneyline, and futures. This aligns with our previous findings about the site, where their odds are extremely competitive, nearly across the board.
Overall Verdict
9.9/10
Welcome offer
Sports Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $250Get Offer
Key Features
Best WNBA Sportsbook for Live Betting
BetOnline
At BetOnline, WNBA live odds instantly reflect game changes, such as points scored, time remaining, and player injuries, giving you the chance to place a bet whenever you spot value.
To help you stay on top of the action, BetOnline also provides live graphics, stats views, and live streaming, along with calendar listings of the major events and a multi-view feature. No-sweat live wagers on in-play markets are an additional seasonal perk.
Overall Verdict
9.8/10 BetOnline Review
Score reflects games, banking, UX and security
Welcome offer
Up to $250 in Free BetsGet Offer
Quick Overview
At BetOnline, WNBA live odds instantly reflect game changes, such as points scored, time remaining, and player injuries, giving you the chance to place a bet whenever you spot value.
To help you stay on top of the action, BetOnline also provides live graphics, stats views, and live streaming, along with calendar listings of the major events and a multi-view feature. No-sweat live wagers on in-play markets are an additional seasonal perk.
Pros
- Super fast odds updated for live bets
- Quality live graphics and streaming for all games
- Very low rollover on the welcome offer
Cons
- Charges fees for instant payouts
- No mobile betting app
⚡ Why it’s Best for Live Betting
You can place a bet in-play or cash out in the blink of an eye, for a start. This is backed up by live graphics that keep you up to date with every moment of the action for every game. It’s also possible to check out live stats for each game, which could help you to get a feel for how it’s turning out.
🎨 Superb Design
The live betting tools are made all the better by the way they look and feel to use. BetOnline has clearly invested a significant amount of time in refining the design of both the live betting section and the site as a whole. Everything looks classic, a nod to their history and prestige as a brand.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
You’ll get great value for your bets throughout each game at BetOnline consistently. When we compared the live odds to those of its competitors, we found that BetOnline offered better value most of the time.
Key Features
⚡ Why it’s Best for Live Betting
You can place a bet in-play or cash out in the blink of an eye, for a start. This is backed up by live graphics that keep you up to date with every moment of the action for every game. It’s also possible to check out live stats for each game, which could help you to get a feel for how it’s turning out.
🎨 Superb Design
The live betting tools are made all the better by the way they look and feel to use. BetOnline has clearly invested a significant amount of time in refining the design of both the live betting section and the site as a whole. Everything looks classic, a nod to their history and prestige as a brand.
💡 Expert’s Opinion
You’ll get great value for your bets throughout each game at BetOnline consistently. When we compared the live odds to those of its competitors, we found that BetOnline offered better value most of the time.
Overall Verdict
9.8/10 BetOnline Review
Score reflects games, banking, UX and security
Welcome offer
Up to $250 in Free BetsGet Offer
Key Features
How to Choose the Best Sites for WNBA Sports Betting
We vetted all of our top 10 online WNBA betting sites to ensure they meet GamesHub’s checklist of key criteria. These are all crucial factors in ensuring a site’s quality.
- Licensing: It’s important to use a correctly licensed sportsbook, as licensing ensures third-party regulation, protects against foul play, and gives you an authority to turn to if the operator can’t resolve your concerns.
- Safety & Support: Other factors we’ve been checking for your safety include each site’s encryption and the level of customer support. Encryption helps to keep your data safe, and support is crucial if you ever run into an issue.
- WNBA Betting Markets: The more betting markets, the better. It’s important for us to be able to place WNBA point spread bets, parlays, player futures, etc. It’s also useful to have plenty of markets for other sports, such as the NFL, for when the WNBA signs off over the winter months.
- Live WNBA Betting & Streaming: A quality live setting for WNBA in-play betting is key at any given site. The selection and quality of live streams and graphics are important factors here, too, as are calendar options and clear navigation tools. Sites that have all the aforementioned features rank higher with us.
- Odds: We tested the odds across dozens of WNBA betting markets on each site we reviewed to find the sharpest sportsbooks offering the best value.
- Welcome Bonuses: The more you can get out of a betting site’s welcome offer, the better. But that’s only true if the terms and conditions are fair, including low rollovers and fair bet limits or win caps. Ideally, we’d like to find offers that you can use to bet on the WNBA as well, of course.
- Recurring Promotions: We want to see plenty of extra offers at any given WNBA betting site. These might include free bets, reload deposit matches, boosted odds, and much more. We also sift through the terms and conditions on behalf of our readers, ensuring the promotions are available for WNBA (i.e., not specific to college football, etc.), so you don’t have to.
- Payment Methods: Our team ensures each WNBA sportsbook offers a wide range of payment methods. Expect to see cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and cards, among other options. Additionally, we aim to minimize fees and seek the fastest payouts.
Legalities of Betting on WNBA in the USA
The legal landscape of online sports betting in the U.S. is complex. Every state has its own rules. The fact that the federal ban on all sports betting was only overturned back in 2018 means that there’s still a lot of dust to settle.
State by state, lawmakers have been working to implement sports betting. However, some states are significantly further ahead than others in this regard.
When it comes to online betting, players in some states currently have only offshore sportsbooks as options. No law exists banning their use anywhere in the country. So, you can access any of our top picks in any state. However, there are laws about state-licensed sportsbooks. Check out the rules in each state in the table below.
It’s important to understand the different types of WNBA betting lines to maximize the number of bets you can make and the winning opportunities you can create. To help you understand what’s available, we’ve listed and provided examples of the most popular options below: A moneyline bet is a simple wager on who wins the game. There are only two possible outcomes to a moneyline bet, and those are the two teams taking part in the game. You could bet on the Las Vegas Aces to beat the Phoenix Mercury at odds of -139. This means you’d win $100 from a $139 wager if the bet came in, plus your original stake. Negative value moneyline bets, therefore, indicate the favorite. A slightly more advanced wager is a spread bet, where the underdog is given a points advantage (Mercury: +3; -107) and the favorite begins with a deficit (Aces: -3; -113). If you back the Mercury in this instance, you just need them to either win the game or lose by less than three points (+3) for your $107 wager to win $100. Backing the Aces, on the other hand, would require them to win by three points or more (-3) for your $113 wager to win $100. The name of this type of bet speaks for itself. It allows you to bet on the total number of points for the game as a whole. In the example image, for instance, you could back the Aces O 163 at odds of -105, meaning you expect the combined number of points in the game to go over 163. Every type of WNBA bet that is not directly related to the outcome of the game as a whole is called a prop bet. An example of this could be a bet on an individual player to score a certain number of points in a game. You could also bet on team props, such as which team will be the first to hit 20 points. Here, we’re looking at combinations of bets. In a parlay bet, you’ll pick two or more lines, and both or all of them will have to come in for you to win. You’ll get exponentially better odds for these types of bets, so the wins can be big. But of course, the chances of winning are a lot lower, so it’s best to keep your stakes small. You could combine a number of bets in a single parlay for a ‘same game parlay’ (i.e, a spread bet and a ‘total points’ bet combined). Or, you could combine a number of moneyline bets across a variety of different games, basketball leagues, or even sports. Betting on the WNBA isn’t limited to game-by-game action; the real edge often lies in predicting how the season will unfold. WNBA futures betting lets you wager on long-term outcomes like championship winners, MVPs, or playoff finishes. The earlier you place your bet, the higher the potential value, as odds tend to tighten once the season takes shape. If you enjoy spotting trends early and backing your instincts, WNBA futures offer one of the most exciting ways to stay invested all season long. With all the razzle-dazzle and advertising, it’s little wonder that the most popular futures bet is on the Finals winner. In fact, in 2025, Game 1 drew the most viewers since the sport’s inaugural season, likely translating into a record betting handle. The WNBA Finals are in full swing at the time of writing, and BetOnline is locked in, offering a superb live betting suite with full live streaming for every game of the series. In addition, players can get boosted odds on their parlay bets and take advantage of the site’s re-bet functionality, meaning you can place the same wager more than once when your confidence is up. Player-focused futures are some of the most exciting WNBA bets you can make. Last season, A’ja Wilson opened as the favorite for MVP and delivered, rewarding bettors who backed her early with better odds. Rookie of the Year markets spotlight emerging stars like Cameron Brink and Angel Reese, giving fans a chance to spot future legends before the rest of the league catches on. Whether you’re betting on proven greatness or rising talent, MVP and Rookie wagers keep every stat and storyline meaningful all season. The sites that have traditionally offered the best odds for betting on the WNBA MVP and Rookie of the Year awards are BetNow and BetOnline. The latter also gives new customers a $250 free bet with no wagering requirements, meaning if you have a hunch that Lauren Betts will win RotY next season, it’s a good bet. You could get a bit more technical with your WNBA futures betting, focusing on statistical or player futures. A good example of this would be a bet on a team’s total points scored for the season. You’ll generally find the best odds and the most markets for statistical and player futures at BetOnline. Regular-season futures go beyond simply picking a conference winner. These bets let you target season-long stats, like how many three-pointers a star will hit or how many rebounds a dominant team will collect. It’s a fun way to stay invested week after week and profit from consistency instead of single-game chaos. BetNow pips BetOnline to the post here because it tends to provide marginally better odds on its futures. In addition, BetNow players can claim a small percentage of their losses back. This means that if your speculative outright on Kelsey Mitchell to go over/under 100 3-pointers on the season goes wrong, you will at least receive a cash rebate, albeit a small one. When we talk about live betting on the WNBA, we’re referring to placing bets in play or cashing them out. You can put money on a game that’s already started, with odds that update in real time based on what’s going on in the match. For example, points scored or players injured will immediately update the odds to reflect the likelihood of any given outcome. Live betting on the WNBA can bring an extra level of excitement to your WNBA betting experience if it’s done right. It’s dynamic, immersive, and feels more like playing than just placing a regular bet. BetOnline is the place to be for WNBA live betting. Fast odds, live graphics, and detailed stats ensure that. You can switch between live stats or live graphics mode to really customize your experience, and seasonal in-play no-sweat bets are typically available. The more you know about WNBA betting bonuses, the more attuned you’ll be to get the most out of them. Hence, this next section compares the types of sports promos available at our featured WNBA sportsbooks, explains how they work, and where to find them. If you want to bet on the WNBA, the first thing you should be looking for is a good welcome bonus. This is the first bonus you’ll get at a new bookmaker. It’s used as an advertising tool to bring in new players. As such, it tends to be the largest offer at any given bookmaker. BetWhale’s $6,000 welcome promotion reigns supreme in 2025. You won’t find many sites offering such a sum to new players, especially not with very achievable 10x rollover requirements. A reload bonus is typically a matched deposit, but it can also include other types of promotions. Reload offers are typically smaller than welcome offers, but the fact that you can get them regularly makes them highly appealing. MyBookie offers a 50% deposit match reload for all players every single week. This means that if you deposited $100 to bet on Game 1 of Mercury vs Aces, you’ll get $50 that could be used to bet on Game 2. A free bet is a specific amount of money for a specific market given to you by a sports betting site. It’s rare to see specific free bets for the WNBA, admittedly. But then again, if you do win one, you could use your winnings to place some more bets on the WNBA! If you sign up for the email newsletter, you’ll get a bunch of free bets sent out to you at BetOnline. A few are listed on the site itself, but most are sent to your inbox. It’s worth ticking to agree to receive communications from them if you do choose to sign up. If you’ll be playing on the same site fairly regularly, it’s worth checking out a loyalty program. This typically involves a selection of tiers that you work through the more you bet on a site. As you go through those tiers, you might pick up prizes like free bets, or even faster payouts or higher cashout limits. We found a really strong VIP program at SportsBetting.ag. Their multi-tier system has all kinds of perks to pick up. These include monthly cash boosts and reload bonuses that could help boost your bankroll to bet on the WNBA. And, you don’t have to play too much to work your way through the levels, at least for the lower ones. A competition, or tournament, in WNBA sports betting pits bettors against one another. A typical format involves getting points for when you win a bet, and those points put you into a leaderboard. If you get to the top of that leaderboard, you’ll win a prize, which could be cash or something else. BetUS has a bunch of competitions to enter. And because of the number of players on the site, there are large prize pools to win. The competitions may not be specifically for WNBA betting, but you can play through the NCAA and the NBA, or take part in more general contests. We’ve put together a list of tips that you can use to get a little more out of your WNBA online betting experience. You’ll win more money from your WNBA bets (if they come in, of course) by finding the most competitive odds. You can compare the odds for NBA lines at odds comparison sites to find the best prices. Or, if you want to save a little time, you could just sign up for one of our picks. Each of them has been vetted to ensure that they offer the best odds for WNBA markets. And on the subject of markets, it’s important to know exactly what you’re betting on and what the available range is. The more you know about WNBA betting lines, the more you’ll be able to finesse your betting experience. For a betting line like ‘Total Points’, the outcomes change a lot based on the pace of a game, so think about things like this when deciding which markets to bet on. One of the best ways to give yourself a chance to win some bets on the WNBA is to actually keep up to date with it. The more you know about recent results, the more you’ll be able to predict team and player performances. Consider that the WNBA is a smaller league, so travel fatigue can have a greater effect. WNBA games are shorter than NBA games (40 minutes vs. 48 in the NBA). They also tend to be lower scoring. Teams average around 82 points per game compared to the NBA’s 112. Because of that, large spread bet wins are less likely. Perhaps the most important piece of advice we could give about WNBA online betting as a whole is to do so safely. We’ve put together a few tips that you can use to get help with this, and you can check them out in a couple of sections’ time. Have you decided which one of the best WNBA betting sites to sign up for first? Here’s a look at how to do that. Remember, you can sign up for as many of these sites as you want. Staying safe while you bet on the WNBA is key! There are several ways to do this, and we recommend considering all of them. First things first, it’s worth setting a deposit limit for each week, month, year, etc., if the bookmaker offers this facility. The same can be said for time limits, which can stop you from spending more time betting than you intended to. Plus, there’s also the matter of self-exclusion or cool-off periods. These are enforced breaks that can give you the time you need to reset your relationship with betting. And if you still feel like you need a little help after you’ve done all that, there are further options. Consider reaching out to any of the following gambling support organizations if you need more assistance. So, now that you have an idea of what WNBA betting is all about and which sites are best for it, it’s over to you. Pick the right one, and you could have access to some epic live betting tools, a bunch of generous offers, and all kinds of markets to bet on. BetWhale optimizes each of those things and more. It offers the best bonus in the business, to start. But it also goes above and beyond with its WNBA lines and odds value. So, all in all, it’s the place to be.
State
Online Sportsbooks
Retail Sportsbooks
Alabama
❌
❌
Alaska
❌
❌
Arizona
✅
✅
Arkansas
✅
✅
California
❌
❌
Colorado
✅
✅
Delaware
✅
✅
Florida
❌
✅
Georgia
❌
❌
Hawaii
❌
❌
Idaho
❌
❌
Illinois
✅
✅
Indiana
✅
✅
Iowa
✅
✅
Kansas
✅
✅
Kentucky
✅
✅
Louisiana
✅
✅
Maine
✅
✅
Maryland
✅
✅
Massachusetts
✅
✅
Michigan
✅
✅
Minnesota
❌
❌
Mississippi
❌
✅
Missouri
– Expected December 2025
– Expected December 2025
Montana
✅
✅
Nebraska
❌
✅
Nevada
✅
✅
New Hampshire
✅
✅
New Jersey
✅
✅
New Mexico
❌
✅
New York
✅
✅
North Carolina
✅
✅
North Dakota
❌
✅
Ohio
✅
✅
Oklahoma
❌
❌
Oregon
✅
✅
Pennsylvania
✅
✅
Rhode Island
✅
✅
South Carolina
❌
❌
South Dakota
❌
✅
Tennessee
✅
❌
Texas
❌
❌
Utah
❌
❌
Vermont
✅
✅
Virginia
✅
✅
Washington
❌
✅
West Virginia
✅
✅
Wisconsin
❌
✅
Wyoming
✅
✅
