Best NFL Betting Apps 2025

Best NFL Apps for October 2025

Find the Best NFL Betting App for You

There are a lot of football betting apps you could use to place wagers, but not all offer the same level of service or provide the same value to players. Take a look below at our top picks and why we recommend them.

Best for NFL Prop Builders BetUS BetUS is an experienced sports betting site, having launched in 1994. It makes our list of the best NFL betting apps for offering a solid betting experience, with more than 20 sports available, including football, baseball, basketball, hockey, and more. There is also a dedicated racebook tab for fans of the ponies, and players can even bet on politics, financials, and entertainment markets, from US Presidential elections to whether or not Apple will release a foldable iPhone by the end of the year. + Show more Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 BetUS Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer 125% Bonus on First 3 Deposits Get Offer Quick Overview BetUS is an experienced sports betting site, having launched in 1994. It makes our list of the best NFL betting apps for offering a solid betting experience, with more than 20 sports available, including football, baseball, basketball, hockey, and more. There is also a dedicated racebook tab for fans of the ponies, and players can even bet on politics, financials, and entertainment markets, from US Presidential elections to whether or not Apple will release a foldable iPhone by the end of the year. + Show more Pros 20+ sports available

Cons 25% of the welcome bonus is for casino, not sports 👨 Why It's Best for NFL Prop Bets BetUS offers a wide range of NFL prop bets, from passing yards to pass completions, rushing yards, carries, passing touchdowns, and more. There is a dedicated Prop Builder tab to make betting your way as easy as possible, allowing you to combine multiple lines into a parlay of your choice. 🎁 Boost Your Prop Bets with the Welcome Bonus This NFL betting app allows you to boost your bankroll with a welcome bonus of 125% up to $2,625. This is divided into a 100% deposit match up to $2,000 for sports and 25% up to $625 for its online casino. There is a 14x wagering requirement for sports with fiat deposits, and you must use the promo code JOIN125 when making a deposit to unlock the offer. 💡 Expert Opinion There is very little to fault BetUS as an NFL betting app. Players can bet on games across all conferences, with lines ranging from simple moneylines to prop bets. Each game is organised by NFL game week, date, and time, and there are shortcuts for the most popular bets. You can also expand each game to review the 20+ markets (on average) per match-up. If we had to pick one fault, it's that the welcome bonus includes a mandatory portion dedicated to casino gambling, and we would have preferred to get that 25% up to $625 as an extra slice towards sports betting. At this point though, that's just nitpicking. Launched 1994 License Anjouan Number of Sports 20+ Live Betting Yes Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Withdrawal $50 Banking Options American Express, Bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, MasterCard, Visa

Best for NFL Parlay Bets BetWhale Next on our list of the best betting apps for football is BetWhale, a newer site established in 2023. Don’t let having less experience than a name like BetUS fool you though: BetWhale carries the same Anjouan license and also boasts 20+ sports betting options across baseball, soccer, tennis, hockey, basketball, and, of course, football. You even have the choice to bet on niche sports, such as chess. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 BetWhale Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer Up to $6,000 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Get Offer Quick Overview Next on our list of the best betting apps for football is BetWhale, a newer site established in 2023. Don’t let having less experience than a name like BetUS fool you though: BetWhale carries the same Anjouan license and also boasts 20+ sports betting options across baseball, soccer, tennis, hockey, basketball, and, of course, football. You even have the choice to bet on niche sports, such as chess. + Show more Pros More than 20 sports betting options

Cons Minimum withdrawal of $150 🧮 Why Its Best for NFL Parlay Bets BetWhale stands out for parlay bettors, because its NFL coverage is broad, with consistent moneyline, spread, and total options, plus an array of player and team props. Odds are released early in the week and are regularly updated to allow them to stay competitive. Plus, the betting slip is intuitive, with clear options for how you can structure your parlays. 🎁 Special Offers that Can Be Combined into Parlays The site also provides special betting options, such as Super Bowl futures available as early as the preseason. While some of these are standalone promotions, BetWhale allows certain futures and seasonal markets to be combined into multi-leg parlays, letting bettors place bespoke wagers on current or upcoming NFL seasons at almost any time of the year. 💡 Expert Opinion BetWhale covers more than 20 sports, including extensive NFL coverage. You get everything you need in terms of betting options, from moneylines to spreads, props, and more. Futures are also available early, meaning bettors can place Super Bowl or seasonal bets at almost any time. The biggest limitation we found is that the minimum withdrawal threshold is $150. That's a lot of money to have in your account at any one time, so it may make BetWhale less appealing to small bettors. Nonetheless, if you are happy to accept this, the competitive odds and range of betting lines more than make up for it. Launched 2023 License Anjouan Number of Sports 20+ Live Betting Yes Minimum Deposit $20 Minimum Withdrawal $150 Banking Options American Express, Binance Coin, Bitcoin, Discover, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Flexepin, Litecoin, Mastercard, Neosurf, PayPal, Ripple, Solana, Tether, USDC, Visa

Best NFL Live Betting BetNow BetNow has been providing NFL betting services since 2015, and operates under an Anjouan license. It offers less total sports, with around ten available, but players still get plenty of market coverage and a full live betting experience. Football, basketball, baseball, and hockey are the primary options, but players can also wager on tennis, golf, and a few international markets. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Sports Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $250 Get Offer Quick Overview BetNow has been providing NFL betting services since 2015, and operates under an Anjouan license. It offers less total sports, with around ten available, but players still get plenty of market coverage and a full live betting experience. Football, basketball, baseball, and hockey are the primary options, but players can also wager on tennis, golf, and a few international markets. + Show more Pros Dedicated Live Betting tab

Cons Only 10+ sports available 📡 Why It's Best for Live Betting BetNow's Live Betting tab makes in-play betting straightforward and practical. Head to the page, and you will see every game underway, organised in order by sport and when a game started. From there, players can make one or more selections and place their bets in no time. 🎁 Reup Bonuses for Live Betting For those players that may want to place multiple live bets on the NFL, there are four options for reup bonuses to boost your bankroll, available with every deposit. The main option for those that wish to deposit with fiat currency is 100% up to $2,500 with the promo code PROMOBUCKS. Be aware that this comes with a 10x rollover requirement in order to withdraw winnings. 💡 Expert Opinion BetNow is a small but mighty NFL betting app that best suits those that like placing bets as all the action takes place. The Live Betting tab is the main reason for this, allowing players to jump to in-play games in an instant, rather than having to navigate through a list of sports and then find which games have started. BetNow is on the smaller side, with only 10+ sports available, but it is still a great option for those that are only interested in the NFL and mainly US sports. Launched 2015 License Anjouan Number of Sports 10+ Live Betting Yes Minimum Deposit $20 Minimal Withdrawal $50 Banking Options American Express, BTC, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, MasterCard, MoneyGram, USDT, Visa, Zelle

How to Choose the Best NFL Betting Apps

Looking at our top picks, you might be wondering how we rate football gambling apps. Our experienced review team has a deep understanding of what makes a quality betting app and spends a lot of time analyzing those properties, often looking beyond what’s on the surface. Their detailed review process ensures only the best make it to our recommended list.

Sports and Leagues Covered

High-quality coverage of relevant sports and leagues is essential for a betting app. This ensures players have access to action year-round, and you want your selected sportsbook to offer all you need. This saves you time and trouble of switching between different sites and apps.

For football betting apps, this means covering not only the main NFL season, but also preseason games, college football, and even the UFL. Different apps vary greatly in this particular segment, and our experts look for ones that understand just how important good coverage is. It is not the most important factor in the rating system, but it is certainly up there.

Quality of Odds

Quality of odds offered by a bookmaker is one of the key elements when choosing a betting app you want to stick with for a long time. Even small differences can add up quickly if you place many bets.

Our experts compare odds and lines for NFL and football betting markets across many different platforms. Some bookmakers may offer better odds for props, while others could have better offers for straight bets or over/under markets. We try to give you all the info and let you choose based on your preferences.

If you are new to NFL betting, it can be really hard to notice these subtle differences, so we do the hard work for you. There are certain betting markets where odds discrepancies are more common, and we know exactly where to look to find them.

Licensing

With the online sports betting industry booming, there are hundreds of betting sites and apps available, but not all of them should be trusted. One of the best ways to tell if a bookmaker is trustworthy is by checking if they have a proper iGaming license issued by a reputable organization.

This is one of the most important things that our review team looks for in the best NFL betting apps. We don’t recommend any offshore bookmakers that don’t have a valid license issued by a reputable entity, such as Anjouan or Curacao. Sites licensed by such organizations offer a much safer environment and take much better care of their customers compared to unlicensed platforms.

Safety and Security

While it’s important to have fun and enjoy your betting experience, safety and security should always be at the top of your list of concerns when gambling online. The reality is that there are many dangers that you expose yourself to, and it’s essential that you minimize the risks as much as possible.

For these reasons, we thoroughly test various features provided by safe betting sites. From high-level encryption protocols to two-factor authentication options, we appreciate NFL betting apps that invest time and effort in security features.

The importance of staying safe while gambling online can’t be overstated. As a player, you should be aware of the risks and do all you can to protect against those risks. However, we firmly believe that bookmakers have to put in resources to create a safe and secure environment, minimizing user exposure to such risks to begin with.

Welcome Offers

Betting apps use welcome offers as a way to attract new customers. These can give you a nice start and significantly boost your first deposit either through a simple cash match or by providing you with some free bets to try your luck without any additional risk.

The best football betting apps usually have welcome offers that are focused on NFL betting. It could be something along the lines of free bets to use on upcoming games or special bets for events like the Super Bowl. These bonuses can be quite generous, and if you use a bit of strategy with them, they can add significant value to your bankroll.

On top of looking at what kind of welcome offers are available, our experts also dig into related terms and conditions. Bonus terms can make all the difference in the world when it comes to determining a true value of the offer. At the very minimum, welcome offer rules need to be clearly stated and explained in simple terms.

Variety of Sports Betting Markets

A good variety of sports betting markets within your preferred sport and/or league is very important, whether you enjoy betting just for fun or you’re actually looking for good value opportunities. A solid number of markets allows you to spread your bankroll and find the type of bets you like.

This is the kind of variety our experts look for in NFL betting apps. From the traditional straight bets, over/under markets, and touchdowns to a variety of game and player props, the best sportsbooks will have a bunch of options available for every game. Plus, when the time comes for events like the Super Bowl, they’ll offer all sorts of specialty wagers, such as the length of the national anthem performance.

This variety is important to casual bettors and sharps alike. If you are only betting for fun, you may want to test your luck with some long odds. For experienced bettors, a quality selection of betting markets provides more opportunities to hedge their bets and lower their exposure.

Payment Methods

The best way for an NFL betting app to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted betting experience is by offering a variety of payment methods. That way, you’ll have no problems funding your account to place your bets in a timely manner. Likewise, and perhaps most importantly, it will be easy to cash out your winnings.

With this in mind, we look for bookmakers that offer a good variety in their banking department. Ideally, a betting app will accept crypto payments, credit and debit cards, popular e-wallets, and more. This kind of variety makes it easier on the players if they ever want to switch to a different payment method and it also allows them to pick the one that’s right for them in terms of speed and any potential transaction costs.

The best football betting apps have really upped their game in this particular area, understanding that players want to keep things simple. You shouldn’t need to be a professional bettor just to place a wager on your favorite team. It is the sportsbook’s job to make things as easy as possible, and if they can’t do that, they don’t deserve the place among the top picks.

Recurring Promotions

Recurring promotions help bettors get that bit of extra value when placing their wagers. Whether they are deposit bonuses, free bets, boosted odds, or anything else, these promos can go a long way toward keeping your betting bankroll in good shape.

When it comes to NFL betting apps, we look specifically for recurring promotions that have to do with football. You’ll be able to look forward to things like regular deposit bonuses on big match days, boosted odds for certain betting markets, money-back promos for your NFL parlays, and more. Playing on a site with quality promotions that you can count on can make a big difference.

Once again, our experts always go a step further and look into underlying terms and conditions for these promotions. An offer can look great at first glance, but if wagering requirements are too high or general terms are too restrictive, it won’t add any value to your bankroll or your overall experience. In fact, a promotion with bad terms can do exactly the opposite.

Although this page strives to provide all the information you need to quickly find the best football betting apps, there is nothing wrong with going out there and shopping around for yourself. Things change quickly in the betting space and new apps pop up all the time, and some of them could offer great deals.

That said, if you do decide to go on the hunt, there are certain things you should be aware of to help you avoid risky bookmakers.

One of the biggest red flags is a missing license. If you come across a sportsbook that seems to offer great promotions and odds but doesn’t have a license, you should be very careful. It is highly likely that this is an operator looking to make a quick buck that will eventually leave you stranded. Serious betting sites take the time to get a proper license and they don’t mind the oversight that comes with it, because they do things by the book and aren’t trying to scam their users.

Before you sign up, you should also check the terms of use as well as bonus terms and conditions. If the language seems convoluted and hard to understand, it is a bad sign. Usually, shady operators use this type of language so that they can interpret terms in a way that’s favorable to them in the event of any disputes.

You should also check the bookmaker’s responsible gambling policies, as these will tell you a lot about what type of business you’re dealing with. For example, sites that make you go through hoops only to set a deposit limit are usually a risky proposition. A responsible operator cares about its users and strives to ensure players have deposit limits, self-exclusion tools, and more.

Finally, search for user reviews online, as these will give you a good idea of how a particular app treats its customers. While the odd bad review isn’t a cause for concern, a bookmaker that has consistent bad reviews with players complaining about being ripped off isn’t the one you want to trust with your money or your personal information.

We created this page to make it easy for you to find the best NFL betting apps out there with as little effort as possible. You have all the information about odds, bonuses, payment methods, and everything else you need to know. Once you decide what the best bookmaker is for you personally, signing up and getting started is super easy:

Click the link to go straight to the app download page.

Download the app & sign up for your betting account.

Make a deposit using your preferred payment method & get your welcome bonus.

Open the NFL betting section to start placing your wagers.

Real Money NFL Betting Apps vs. Retail Sportsbooks

In most US states, bettors can place their NFL bets using betting apps and retail sportsbooks. The choice usually boils down to personal preferences, but it is important to understand some of the biggest similarities and differences between the two options. The table below highlights some of the most important ones.

Betting Apps Retail Sportsbooks ✅ Wide coverage of NFL and football betting options ✅ Solid but usually more limited coverage of football events. ✅ Extensive selection of betting markets. ✅ Good selection of main betting markets, but limited choices for more niche ones. ✅ Quality in-play betting options ❌ Live betting is very limited or not available at all. ❌ You can’t place bets using cash. ✅ All retail sportsbooks accept cash to place your bets.

States Where NFL Betting Apps Are Legal

As of October 2025, there are 38 US states where sports betting is legal, available, and regulated on the state level in one way or another (i.e., online, retail, or both). Those living in one of the states where these options aren’t available can still place their NFL bets using offshore betting sites that accept users from the USA, but please check state laws prior to signing up.

State Online Sports Betting Retail Sportsbooks Alabama ❌ ❌ Alaska ❌ ❌ Arizona ✅ ✅ Arkansas ✅ ✅ California ❌ ❌ Colorado ✅ ✅ Connecticut ✅ ✅ Delaware ✅ ✅ Florida ✅ ✅ Georgia ❌ ❌ Hawaii ❌ ❌ Idaho ❌ ❌ Illinois ✅ ✅ Indiana ✅ ✅ Iowa ✅ ✅ Kansas ✅ ✅ Kentucky ✅ ✅ Louisiana ✅ ✅ Maine ✅ ✅ Maryland ✅ ✅ Massachusetts ✅ ✅ Michigan ✅ ✅ Minnesota ❌ ❌ Mississippi ❌ ✅ Missouri ❌ ❌ Montana ✅ ✅ Nebraska ❌ ✅ Nevada ✅ ✅ New Hampshire ✅ ✅ New Jersey ✅ ✅ New Mexico ❌ ✅ New York ✅ ✅ North Carolina ✅ ✅ North Dakota ❌ ✅ Ohio ✅ ✅ Oklahoma ❌ ❌ Oregon ✅ ✅ Pennsylvania ✅ ✅ Rhode Island ✅ ✅ South Carolina ❌ ❌ South Dakota ❌ ✅ Tennessee ✅ ❌ Texas ❌ ❌ Utah ❌ ❌ Vermont ✅ ❌ Virginia ✅ ✅ Washington ❌ ✅ Washington, DC ✅ ✅ West Virginia ✅ ✅ Wisconsin ❌ ✅ Wyoming ✅ ❌

The importance of responsible gambling can never be overstated. Your betting should always be a fun activity, done in moderation, and be within your means.

Things can get out of hand, leading to financial and other difficulties. Quality bookmakers that care about their users have tools in place to minimize that risk, offering options to limit your deposits on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, put a cap on your losses, and even exclude you from the app for a certain amount of time upon request.

We encourage everyone to use these tools and take full advantage of all the benefits they provide. However, if things do get out of control or you start displaying signs of gambling addiction, there are many free resources out there to help. Here are a few examples:

We’ve shown you how the best NFL apps offer deep league coverage, competitive odds, proper licensing, security of personal details and financial transactions, generous welcome bonuses and recurring offers, a variety of markets, and fast and flexible payments. BetUS hits all of those, which is why it makes it to the top of our recommended list. With coverage of all games in the NFL main season, preseason, and the Super Bowl, combined with a dedicated prop builder to help you create your own custom bets, it’s no wonder why many of our readers are big fans of the site.