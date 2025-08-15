BetUS Promo Codes for August, 2025

What Is BetUS?

Established In: 1994

1994 Licensed In: Mwali, Comoros Union

Mwali, Comoros Union Restricted States: N/A

BetUS is one of the pioneers on the US gambling scene and one of the most well-trusted online casinos and sportsbooks, serving US bettors since 1994. It is licensed in Mwali, the Comoros Union. BetUS has built a rock-solid reputation by offering a safe, reliable, rewarding, and entertaining casino and sports betting platform.

BetUS offers an extensive selection of sports betting markets covering both niche and mainstream sports and events. Its online casino caters to everyone, whether you are interested in live dealer games, online slots, classic casino games, or specialty games.

Some features, like free play modes, may restrict casino access to unregistered players, and attempting playing ineligible casino games with a bonus can lead to forfeited winnings. The BetUS promo codes, unlocks generous casino bonuses, including bonus money and free money promotions.

What sets BetUS apart is its spotless reputation, longevity, and player-first approach. The platform is easy to navigate on all devices and is loaded with handy features, such as early cashouts for sports bettors.

BetUS Sportsbook Review

This offshore sportsbook has over 25 markets, covering everything from politics and entertainment to MMA, NBA, MLB, and NFL. Competitive odds and a wealth of prop bets give BetUS a strong edge over alternatives. While the sportsbook interface could use a modern update, the experience remains user-friendly and reliable.

BetUS Markets, Lines, and Odds

BetUS delivers a top-tier sports betting experience, thanks to a broad selection of markets, including over 25 of them, and competitive odds, especially on major events across US leagues. It caters to both seasoned and casual sports bettors who are interested in international and American sports, while also accepting wagers on novelty markets, such as politics and entertainment, and rivaling top competitors like Bovada. Covering both major leagues and niche markets, BetUS has made sure you never run out of options to bet on.

Some of the sports and markets you can bet on at BetUS include:

Golf

Tennis

Football

Soccer

Baseball

Hockey

Politics

eSports

Entertainment

Basketball

Martial Arts

Motor Sports

Rugby Union

Using a promo code means you have more flexibility and opportunities to explore different leagues and markets. With BetUS known for releasing early betting lines, you are also more likely to find the best value before the market shifts. Odds are especially competitive on NBA and NFL moneylines and futures.

Bet types include:

Moneylines

Point Spreads

Parlays

Teasers

Futures

Round Robins

Game and Player Props

Totals (Over/Unders)

BetUS Special Features

BetUS consistently goes the extra mile to enhance the user experience with features that give it an edge over competitors. Live betting is one of its major strengths, with a well-structured department and fast-updating odds across different leagues. While the platform does not yet include full-fledged live streaming, you will be kept in the loop with live scoreboards and play-by-play commentary at BetUS TV.

The Prop and Parlay Builder tool is essential for creating multi-leg bets. BetUS also offers early cashout options and same-game parlays. Sometimes, promo codes are associated with boosted odds on basketball, football, and baseball.

BetUS Promo Code – Sports Promotions

With the “JOIN125” BetUS code, newly registered bettors can claim a 100% match deposit bonus up to $2,000 on their first three deposits. To be eligible for this promo code, deposit at least $100.

Another reason to stick around is the BetUS welcome bonus of 150% up to $1,500 on crypto deposits. The promo code for the BetUS crypto sign-up offer is “JOIN200”. After you kick things off with the “JOIN125” or “JOIN200” BetUS promo code, you can claim:

10% cash reload bonus with the code “10CASH” on every deposit between $100 and $2,500

100% reload bonus up to $1,500 on your deposits of at least $100 with the code “CRYP2X”

The BetUS Loyalty Program encourages and rewards consistency with benefits such as free monthly tournament entries and bigger reload bonuses. You can also keep the excitement alive by participating in special sports contests, including Survivor Pools, Betting Squares, Parlay Challenge, and $25K Pro-Football Pick ‘Em.

BetUS Racebook Review

BetUS’ dedicated racebook offers betting lines on both domestic and international tracks. The odds are competitive, especially on exactas, trifectas, superfectas, and win/place/show bets. Using a bonus code does not unlock any horse racing-specific promotions, but the BetUS welcome bonus applies to racebook wagers. The interface is intuitive on both mobile and desktop devices.

BetUS Esports Review

Using the code “JOIN125” lets you explore eSports betting markets like League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant. BetUS offers wagers on handicaps/map spreads, futures, and totals, with live betting coverage for major events and live streaming on select matches.

BetUS Casino Review

The BetUS Casino features an intuitive, user-friendly layout, with slots, table games, and more loading quickly on mobile and desktop. Using BetUS promo codes unlocks casino-specific bonuses and promotions to explore its full game suite.

BetUS Games Library

BetUS takes great pride in its gaming library, which features over 700 games. While the variety is not the biggest compared to some other US-facing offshore casinos, it is more than enough to keep you entertained. Free play modes are available on all RNG-powered games for registered players.

Slots & Video Poker

The collection features 400+ slots, from video slots to classic fruit machines, including Buffalo Billion Hold & Win, Top Diamond, Big Payday, Enchanted Trail, and Coins of Alkemor Extreme Magic. Video poker options include Double Bonus Poker, Deuces Wild, Aces & Eights, Jacks or Better, and Jokers Wild.

Table Games

Use the “JOIN125” code to play poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and craps variants like Pai Gow Poker, Caribbean Poker, Oasis Poker, Red Dog, Three Card Rummy, High Roller Roulette, Zoom Roulette, European Roulette, and Baccarat. A dedicated blackjack section is also available.

Specialty Games

Over 40 unique titles include Aviator-style crash games, Keno, Plinko, bingo, and scratch cards. Some BetUS promo codes at BetUs are restricted to slots and table games, while others also cover specialty games.

BetUS Live Casino

BetUS features 40+ live dealer tables for baccarat, blackjack, poker, and roulette from FreshDeck Studios and Visionary iGaming. Blackjack and roulette come in several formats, with limits from $1 to $5,000, while Super Charged Auto Roulette allows stakes up to $12,500. Baccarat offers multiple variants with stakes up to $1,000. Other options include Tri-Card Poker and Super 6.

BetUS Casino Promotions

BetUS bonuses apply to most games in its extensive lobby. New players can claim a 25% match up to $625 with the “JOIN125” promo code or a 50% crypto match up to $1,250 using “JOIN200.” Other top offers include:

20% reload bonus on deposits of $100–$2,500 with “10CAS”

250% crypto welcome bonus up to $5,000 (40x wagering on slots) with “CAS250”

200% match bonus up to $5,000 for deposits of $50+ with “CAS200”

100% reload bonus up to $1,000 with “CASINO100”

Daily promos keep play exciting, including Money Back Mondays, Tuesday’s Special, Game of the Week, Happy Hours, and New Game weekends.

Is BetUS Legit?

BetUS is a reputable and legitimate online sportsbook, racebook, and casino that has been serving US gamblers since 1994. While not licensed by any of the US-based iGaming regulatory agencies, BetUS has a valid license issued in Mwali, the Union of Comoros. With over three decades of experience, BetUS has grown into one of the most trusted online gambling operators in the USA, famed for offering consistently generous bonuses, extensive betting coverage, and top-tier online casino games.

While BetUS falls into the category of offshore gambling sites, you can rest assured that using any of the featured BetUS promo code offers will not result in any legal consequences. There are no US federal or state laws in place that will get you in trouble for playing casino games or betting at offshore sites, including the longest-standing online gambling brand in the USA. Although it prohibits banks and payment processors from enabling illicit gambling to offshore operators, the US Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA) does not make it illegal for US residents to place bets at offshore gambling sites.

Welcome Offers & More

The promo codes At BetUS help you make the most out of your online gambling experience, whether you are a newcomer or an experienced player. They apply to both BetUS Sportsbook and casino, come with favorable terms and conditions, and apply to a range of games and sports betting markets.

BetUS Sportsbook Promo Codes & Bonuses

If you enjoy sports betting, rest assured that BetUS has got you covered with an impressive roster of promo codes applicable to a variety of sports betting markets, available to both new and existing bettors. Each promo code featured in the table below has been carefully designed to give your bankroll a significant boost, allowing you to join in on the action with extra money in your pocket.

BetUS Sportsbook Offer BetUS Sportsbook Promo Code 100% Sign-Up Bonus up to $2,000 JOIN125 150% Crypto Sign-Up Bonus up to $1,500 JOIN200 10% Cash Reload Bonus 10CASH 100% Crypto Reload Bonus up to $1,500 CRYP2X

100% Sign-Up Bonus up to $2,000

With “JOIN125”, you can qualify for a 100% match deposit bonus up to $2,000 if you deposit $100 or more. The bonus is spread across your first three deposits and comes with a 14x wagering requirement. Once you meet the requirement, your bonus money will be converted into withdrawable cash.

150% Crypto Sign-Up Bonus up to $1,500

The promo code “JOIN200” unlocks a 150% crypto sign up bonus with a maximum cashout of $1,500. It’s available to newcomers who deposit $100 or more using supported cryptocurrencies. The wagering requirement is 18x on all sports betting markets.

10% Cash Reload Bonus

Every time you fund your account with between $100 and $2,500, you qualify for a 10% cash reload bonus if you use the “10CASH” promo code. This comes with a low 3x wagering requirement.

100% Crypto Reload Bonus up to $1,500

The “CRYP2X” BetUS bonus code unlocks a 100% crypto reload bonus with a maximum cashout of $1,500. This is only available if you claimed “FIRST200” or “JOIN200.” The minimum deposit is $100 and the wagering requirement is 14x.

BetUS Casino Bonuses & Promo Codes

Now, we get to offers that unlock welcome bonuses, reloads, and more to kickstart your online casino adventure. They have been carefully tailored to provide casino players with extra value on their standard and crypto deposits. Whether you are interested in playing slots, classic games, or table games, these bonuses will keep you coming back for more.

Casino Offer Casino Bonus Code 200% Sign-Up Bonus up to $5,000 CAS200 250% Crypto Sign-Up Bonus up to $5,000 CAS250 20% Cash Reload Bonus 10CASH 100% Reload Bonus up to $1,000 CASINO100 50% Reload Bonus up to $500 CASINO50

200% Sign-Up Bonus up to $5,000

If you join BetUS, make a minimum deposit of $50, and use the “CAS200” code, you qualify for a 200% bonus up to $5,000. The bonus is valid for 7 days and comes with 30x wagering requirements on both the bonus and deposit. All unused casino bonuses are removed when a payout is requested.

250% Crypto Sign-Up Bonus up to $5,000

Newcomers who deposit at least $100 in crypto and apply the “CAS250” BetUS bonus code get a 250% crypto sign up bonus with a maximum cashout of $5,000. The bonus has a 7-day expiration and a 40x rollover requirement on both deposit and bonus.

20% Cash Reload Bonus

The BetUS 20% cash reload bonus is available to all casino players who use the “10CASH” promo code after depositing at least $100. The bonus is redeemable on deposits up to $2,500, and a 30x wagering requirement applies.

100% Reload Bonus up to $1,000

With “CASINO100”, registered players can claim a 100% reload bonus up to $1,000. This bonus has a 7-day expiration, 30x rollover, and a minimum deposit of $100.

50% Reload Bonus up to $500

With a minimum deposit of $50, the code “CASINO50” unlocks a 50% reload bonus up to $500. The 30x rollover applies to both bonus and deposit, and the bonus excludes live dealer titles.

Additional Sportsbook Promotions

Apart from offers discussed in previous sections, this renowned bookie has a few other offers. More specifically, its ongoing sports contests with their generous prize pools promise to sweeten the deal regardless of which major US league you are interested in.

Pro‑Football $25,000 Pick ’Em: This is a weekly spread-picking contest featuring a prize pool of $2,500, and winners get a $1,000 prize in free play.

This is a weekly spread-picking contest featuring a prize pool of $2,500, and winners get a $1,000 prize in free play. Power Play: This is an NHL monthly prediction contest that offers members the most correct picks a $500 free play.

This is an NHL monthly prediction contest that offers members the most correct picks a $500 free play. Home Plate: This contest is tied to selected MLB games and offers fixed rewards in the form of $500 free play.

This contest is tied to selected MLB games and offers fixed rewards in the form of $500 free play. Beat the Streak: This MLB contest rewards BetUS bettors with up to $2,500 for longer correct pick streaks across 15 to 25 games.

This MLB contest rewards BetUS bettors with up to $2,500 for longer correct pick streaks across 15 to 25 games. Gridiron Guru: This is a popular NFL contest that rewards bettors for winning 15, 20, or 25 consecutive bets, with a potential payout of up to $10,000.

This is a popular NFL contest that rewards bettors for winning 15, 20, or 25 consecutive bets, with a potential payout of up to $10,000. Survivor Pool: The most popular NFL contest at BetUS boasts a total prize pool of $246,348 and rewards the last-standing NFL player.

The most popular NFL contest at BetUS boasts a total prize pool of $246,348 and rewards the last-standing NFL player. Referral Contest: BetUS sports bettors receive between 1 and 7 raffle entries for inviting their friends to join the bookie’s ranks.

BetUS sports bettors receive between 1 and 7 raffle entries for inviting their friends to join the bookie’s ranks. Seasonal Odds Boosts: The longest-standing US bookie also offers seasonal odds boosts and boosted parlays around mainstream events, like March Madness.

The longest-standing US bookie also offers seasonal odds boosts and boosted parlays around mainstream events, like March Madness. Parlay Challenge: This is a popular entry-based parlay competition with buy-ins ranging from $5 to $10.

This is a popular entry-based parlay competition with buy-ins ranging from $5 to $10. Betting Squares: With the Betting Squares contest, you get NFL game squares and win every quarter according to the score digits.

With the Betting Squares contest, you get NFL game squares and win every quarter according to the score digits. Man of the Match: This soccer contest grants free play rewards between $100 and $500 to players with the most winning soccer bets.

Additional Casino Promotions

BetUS offers much more than the casino bonuses and promotions discussed in an earlier section. From slot-specific bonuses to special reloads, BetUS has something for everyone to help them squeeze more value from every deposit they make.

Money Back Mondays: This is a popular cashback promotion that grants up to $500 in bonus money depending on your weekly net losses.

This is a popular cashback promotion that grants up to $500 in bonus money depending on your weekly net losses. Tuesday’s Special: Every Tuesday, registered players can claim a 150% slots bonus up to $1,500 with the code “TUESDAY”.

Every Tuesday, registered players can claim a 150% slots bonus up to $1,500 with the code “TUESDAY”. Game of the Week: This is a weekly slots draw offering 20 prizes of $250 with 30x WRs on the amount and bonus released.

This is a weekly slots draw offering 20 prizes of $250 with 30x WRs on the amount and bonus released. Thursday’s Happy Hour: This weekly promotion grants an extra 20% reload bonus on crypto deposits with the “CASINO50” BetUS casino promo code.

This weekly promotion grants an extra 20% reload bonus on crypto deposits with the “CASINO50” BetUS casino promo code. Friday’s Happy Hour: Every Friday, registered players can also claim a 20% crypto reload bonus with the same “CASINO50” cash bonus code.

Every Friday, registered players can also claim a 20% crypto reload bonus with the same “CASINO50” cash bonus code. New Game Saturday: Every Saturday, players can claim a 75% casino bonus up to $750 and 15 free spins with the “NEWGAME” code.

Every Saturday, players can claim a 75% casino bonus up to $750 and 15 free spins with the “NEWGAME” code. New Game Sunday: With the “NEWGAME”, every Sunday can also bring a 75% casino bonus up to $750 and 15 free spins on Buffalo Coin Rush.

With the “NEWGAME”, every Sunday can also bring a 75% casino bonus up to $750 and 15 free spins on Buffalo Coin Rush. 25% Casino Welcome Bonus up to $625: Newcomers who use the “JOIN125” promo code can claim a 25% casino bonus up to $625 with 30x WRs.

Newcomers who use the “JOIN125” promo code can claim a 25% casino bonus up to $625 with 30x WRs. 50% Crypto Welcome Bonus up to $1,250: The “JOIN200” code grants newcomers a 50% casino bonus up to $1,250 with 30x WRs.

Is There a BetUS No Deposit Bonus?

At the time of writing this, there is no active BetUS no deposit bonus for newly registered or existing players. Unlike other casinos and sports betting sites that offer smaller-valued free play bonus or no-deposit free spins, BetUS is more focused on hefty bonuses and promotions that require a minimum qualifying deposit. However, adding a no deposit bonus would definitely enrich the offering.

BetUS Crypto Promotions

As the longest-standing sportsbook and online casino on the US gambling market, you have a variety of special bonuses and promotions that specifically target crypto-savvy audiences. These also come with favorable terms and conditions, which we have already covered in the previous sections.

20% Crypto Cash Bonus: “20CASH” promo code

“20CASH” promo code 100% Crypto Re-Up Bonus: “CRYP2X” promo code

“CRYP2X” promo code 200% Crypto Sign-Up Bonus: “JOIN200” promo code

“JOIN200” promo code 250% Casino Crypto Sign-Up Bonus: “CAS250” promo code

Understanding Bonus Terms & Conditions at BetUS

Before using any promo codes, pay close attention to the key rules:

Minimum deposit: Most bonuses require $100; some require $50

Most bonuses require $100; some require $50 Claim process: Enter the correct promo code at the cashier after depositing

Enter the correct promo code at the cashier after depositing Wagering requirements: Sportsbook bonuses: 14-18x rollover Casino bonuses: 30-40x rollover on bonus + deposit

Time limit: You have 7 days to meet wagering requirements

You have 7 days to meet wagering requirements Restrictions: Playing ineligible games like live dealer or specialty titles slows down the wagering progress

Playing ineligible games like live dealer or specialty titles slows down the wagering progress Forfeiture: Unused casino bonuses are removed when a payout is requested

Unused casino bonuses are removed when a payout is requested Always check the full terms to avoid surprises!

BetUS Banking Methods

BetUS supports both cryptocurrencies and standard payment services.

Cryptocurrencies:

Most popular option for speed and no commission fees

Deposits/withdrawals processed within 24 hours

Daily withdrawal limits: $20–$5,000

Deposit limits: $10–$50,000

Supported coins: Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Bitcoin Lightning, USD Coin, Bitcoin Cash

“JOIN200” promo code offers a 200% welcome bonus for crypto deposits

Standard payment services:

Cards: Mastercard, Visa, American Express

Other: Standard Bank Wire, Deposit by Phone/Chat/Email, Cash Transfer

Minimum deposit: $20 (max $2,499 per transaction)

No commission fees: ✅

Withdrawal limits: $100–$3,000/day

Pending withdrawals: 3–5 business days

Most promo codes require a $100 minimum deposit via these methods

Customer Support

The BetUS customer care department has been carefully designed to provide around-the-clock assistance to players with issues related to bonus or account. If you head to the BetUS Help Center, you will find valuable resources on registering for an account, making transactions, and more. Those who prefer a more personalized service can reach out to BetUS customer care agents via:

Live chat offering around-the-clock assistance for urgent matters

Toll-free phone number at 1(888) 512-3887

Email support is reachable at [email protected]

BetUS Mobile Site & App

BetUS has yet to introduce a native iOS or Android casino app, but its fully responsive mobile website delivers the same features and promo codes as the desktop site. You can also add BetUS to your mobile device’s homepage for quick, app-style access.

How To Sign Up and Claim a BetUS Bonus

Jumping into the action with BetUS is fast and easy, whether you are interested in classic casino games or sports betting. The registration process typically takes only a few minutes, with all steps clearly explained. If you still prefer our guidance on getting started at BetUS, our handy guide featured below has got you covered.

Visit BetUS and Click “Get Started”: Open your preferred web browser and head to the BetUS page. Once here, click the “Get Started” tab in the upper right corner to start the registration process.

Open your preferred web browser and head to the BetUS page. Once here, click the “Get Started” tab in the upper right corner to start the registration process. Enter the Required Personal Details: Next, provide your full name, date of birth, email, and other required personal details. Next, secure your account with a password (at least eight characters).

Next, provide your full name, date of birth, email, and other required personal details. Next, secure your account with a password (at least eight characters). Verify Your Account: Once done, confirm your account via email and go through the BetUS KYC procedure, which involves uploading necessary ID documents to confirm your identity. When the process shows a “verification successful waiting” message, it means your documents have been approved and your account is almost ready. In rare cases, BetUS may also display a ray ID in your confirmation screen, which can be provided to customer support if there are any issues.

Once done, confirm your account via email and go through the BetUS KYC procedure, which involves uploading necessary ID documents to confirm your identity. When the process shows a “verification successful waiting” message, it means your documents have been approved and your account is almost ready. In rare cases, BetUS may also display a ray ID in your confirmation screen, which can be provided to customer support if there are any issues. Fund Your Account and Get Your Bonus: Finally, make a deposit using a standard or crypto payment service. Use the “JOIN125” or “CAS200” promo code to get started with bonus money in your pockets.

Comparing BetUS with Other Similar Platforms

On the US online gambling scene, BetUS stands out for its generous roster of welcome and recurring bonuses and competitive odds on many sports betting markets. It also offers an extensive casino game lobby and racebook under one roof. Its main competitors are also known for offering strong products across different online gambling spheres. Still, BetUS has an edge in several areas, strengthening its position on the scene, as detailed in the table featured below.

Point of Comparison BetUS BC.Game BetOnline Number of Cryptocurrencies Accepted 6+ 140+ 15+ Number of Games 700+ 8,000+ 1,000+ Number of Sports Betting Markets 30+ 30+ 25+ Number of Sports and Casino Bonuses 20+ 10+ 15+ Helpful Resources Yes, BetUS TV and an extensive blog Basic blog Basic blog Casino Bonus WRs 30x–40x 40x–50x 30x–50x Sports Bonus WRs 14x–18x 30x 10x Daily Odds Boosts Yes, on major sports No Occasionally

Responsible Gambling at BetUS

BetUS promotes responsible gambling with tools such as deposit limits, betting limits, and self-exclusion options to help players stay in control. These are accessible via the account dashboard or by contacting the BetUS customer support team.

For assistance with gambling-related issues, Gamblers Anonymous and the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER offer free, confidential help 24/7.

GamesHub’s Final Thoughts on BetUS

If you’re ready to dive in, BetUS has you covered with over 700 casino games, a huge range of sports betting markets, and a dedicated racebook. A BetUS promo code unlocks welcome offers, reload bonuses, and crypto deals that can stretch your bankroll and keep the action going.

With decades of experience, a solid reputation, and a focus on responsible gambling, BetUS has earned its spot as one of the top names in the game. The mobile platform runs smoothly, so you can take the fun with you wherever you go. Grab your BetUS promo code, and let the games begin.