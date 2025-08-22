Safest Betting Sites in August, 2025

Best Safe Sportsbooks in Detail

So you now know our selections for the best sports betting sites available to US sports betting fans who want to be assured of their online safety. Let’s get to know our best picks that little bit better.

1. BetWhale – Safest Online Betting Site Overall

BetWhale is a complete gambling service provider that has been around since 2024. It offers a dedicated sports book, racebook, and eSports betting portal, as well as an online casino. In terms of being a safe betting site, this site has a gambling license from Anjouan.

Number of Sports 30 In-Play Betting Yes Payment Methods Cards, Digital Wallets, Cryptocurrencies Bonus Up to $1,250 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus

The site also has a firm KYC policy. This policy takes effect once a user has made three successful deposits or has a total deposit amount exceeding $2,000. In addition, all internet traffic passed to and from this site is encrypted by 256–bit SSL encryption technology

👍 Expert’s Opinion We are firmly of the opinion that BetWhale is at the top of the list for trusted betting sites. We have checked its license as legitimate, and we like those KYC and internet traffic security procedures. This sportsbook offers 30 markets, making it a top choice for anyone.

2. BetOnline – Our Pick for Sports Coverage

BetOnline is one of the longest-established sports betting sites on this list, having first originated as a real-world sportsbook as far back as 1991. This site is properly licensed, this time by the Gaming Control Board of Panama. It has been running online since 2001.

Number of Sports 31 In-Play Betting Yes Payment Methods Cards, MoneyGram, Cryptocurrencies Bonus Up to $250 in Free Bets + 100 Free Spins

This safe online sportsbook has really made its name by the variety of sporting markets it offers. It has all the most popular markets – MLB, UFC, NBA, NFL, NHL, and EPL. You can, though, bet on practically any event, nationally and globally.

👍 Expert’s Opinion Sometimes, longevity is one of the most important factors when it comes to sportsbook safety. BetOnline was founded in 1991 and opened online in 2001. It’s also one of the small number of sportsbooks licensed in Panama, which is reassuring.

3. BetNow – Most Competitive for Moneyline Bets

BetNow is a sportsbook that has the tagline ‘We Make it Simple’. What is simple about this brand is finding and verifying its license, which has been issued by the Gaming Board of Anjouan. We can even give you the license number: ALSI-202411029-FI1.

Number of Sports 14 In-Play Betting Yes Payment Methods Cards, Cryptocurrencies Bonus Up to $250 Welcome Bonus

If you are a moneyline bettor, then BetNow is the safe online betting site that you are looking for. The moneyline odds for all markets are seriously impressive, giving you the most bang for your buck no matter what you bet on.

👍 Expert’s Opinion It’s a sad truth that many online sports betting sites claim to have licenses when they don’t. BetNow’s license can be verified, and if you don’t believe us, you can check it yourself! There are plenty of other reasons to recommend this site, though, with its huge range of markets and generous promotions among them.

4. My Bookie – Fair Sports Betting Bonuses

It’s not just my bookie, it could be your bookie too! My Bookie is another site is another online sports betting site with a long history, dating back to 2014. Licensed in Curaçao, this site is, as it always has been, red hot for bonuses with fair T&Cs.

Number of Sports 23 In-Play Betting Yes Payment Methods Cards, Cryptocurrencies Bonus Up to $500 Bet Back Bonus

For starters, if you deposit with crypto, you can double your money up to $1,000. This deal comes with extremely reasonable rollover conditions of 10x. If you don’t want to go crypto, then there’s the $200 cash bonus, this time with the outstanding rollover of 1x!

👍 Expert’s Opinion Finding an offshore sportsbook with fair bonuses in the 2020s is always a … bonus. That cash bonus at My Bookie has an exemplary rollover of just 1x, which – in our opinion – cannot be bettered elsewhere. There are other top bonuses at My Bookie, so it’s a safe betting site that’s really worth checking out.

5. Everygame – Industry Leader for Live Betting

The key fact you need to know about the Everygame sports betting platform is that it covers every game! Whenever we pay a visit to the Everygame sportsbook, as we often do, we are always impressed by the live coverage at this, one of the safest online sports betting sites available in the US.

Number of Sports 21 In-Play Betting Yes Payment Methods Cards, Digital Wallets, Cryptocurrencies Bonus Up to $1,000 Welcome Bonus

If there is something sporty happening anywhere on the planet, you can rest assured that it’s being covered at Everygame. That’s not just sports, as eSports gets a look-in as well. The brilliant Everygame betting software displays up-to-the-second info plus odds for each event’s most popular bets.

👍 Expert’s Opinion Serious sports bettors love the thrill of live betting, and you can really experience the thrill of live wagering thanks to Everygame. True, the software ain’t gonna win any prizes for looking good, but aesthetics have been sacrificed for a site that updates every two seconds, and that’s fine by us!

6. BetUS – Safest Sportsbook for Mobile Users

Betting using a mobile device is the height of convenience. Extra care needs to be taken, though, as you could be using a public internet hotspot, which leaves you open to data theft. For a secure and safe sportsbook betting experience on mobiles, we feel BetUS cannot be beaten.

Number of Sports 31 In-Play Betting Yes Payment Methods Cards, Cryptocurrencies Bonus $125 Bonus over first three deposits

Despite being around for over 30 years, BetUS has yet to launch mobile apps, but that doesn’t matter as you use a mobile browser on your phone or tablet. This site offers competitive odds, unmatched promotions, expert support, speedy payouts, and those all-important responsible gambling tools.

👍 Expert’s Opinion Now licensed in Comoros, we think BetUS will tick every box if you are searching for a safe and secure mobile betting app. Its sports coverage is second-to-none, and we really like the safer gambling tools it offers. It’s a complete sports channel too, with shows for MLB, EPL, NFL, and more!

Why Safety is Essential When Betting Online

Betting involves money 99.9% of the time. If you are using a betting site, then you are going to be sending money to it. This means you are going to be using payment methods linked to your financial accounts.

Giving out sensitive information about your finances always has the potential to be problematic online. There are people out there who are expert enough to steal your account details if you do not take sufficient precautions. That’s why you should always only send such information out via trusted channels.

Trusted online sportsbooks use encryption when both receiving and sending out data. This prevents miscreants from intercepting it. Even if they do get their hands on it, it will be completely meaningless to them.

If you use an untrustworthy online gambling site, then you run the risk of it selling your information to scammers and hackers. The site may even be a front for scammers itself. In addition, any money you send to it will be lost, and any winnings you make from your betting there will not be paid.

It is therefore vital that you only use online sportsbooks that can be trusted. You could lose thousands of dollars if you fall victim to a financial scam online.

How to Identify a Safe Betting Site

Unsafe betting sites look very like safe betting sites, so how can you tell the difference between them? It’s simple to identify sites that you should stay clear of, and we have provided you with some tips to do so below.

Make Sure the License is Verifiable This can be difficult to do, but then again, all the safest online sportsbooks will have no problem with providing information about their license. Check the site’s information for license details. Each license will have a specific license number. Some licensing authorities will provide details of the licenses they have given on their websites. You can check if the site that claims to have a license from a specific authority is mentioned on the authority. If it is not, then there’s a strong possibility that it does not actually possess the license it claims to have.

Check Out User Reviews User reviews can be a bit of a minefield. Lots of casino users seem to think they only need to pump a single dollar into a slot and they’re going to win the jackpot. Live casino users claim the games are rigged, with outlandish claims about CGI and bluescreen technology being used. Sports bettors claim that the events they’ve bet on and lost were rigged against them. These disgruntled punters head to review sites to pen their furious one-star reviews. So, are user reviews of any use whatsoever? Well, yes! If players complain about delayed withdrawals, or withdrawals being denied or accounts being closed without any explanation, then those are all red flags. You still need to take care, though, as often reviews are penned by rival gambling sites.

Look for Secure Payment Providers The higher the ‘level’ of payment providers offered by a betting site, the more assured you can feel about its security. If a sportsbook has gone to the lengths needed to accept credit card payments from Visa, Mastercard and others, then you can be assured that it’s a legitimate site. Digital wallets such as PayPal, bank transfers and wire transfers are the secondary level of reassuring payment methods. Cryptocurrencies are the third tier, but that doesn’t mean you need to avoid any betting site that accepts crypto! Safe sports betting sites generally offer a mix of payment methods, but just be careful of crypto-only sites. It’s probably best if you sign up with one, make a minimum crypto deposit and then see how easy and trouble-free it is to withdraw it.

Read the Bonus Terms & Conditions All sites offer bonuses. You may think that the best trusted betting sites with the biggest bonuses and the greatest number of bonuses are the ones that you should head to. This is not necessarily the case. Many bonuses are rendered worthless by the T&Cs attached to them. Common unfriendly terms include excessive playthrough, outlandish minimum odds, tight deadlines, restricted payment methods, tiny minimum bets while meeting playthrough and terms that are difficult to understand. If a site cares about its customers, then it does not wrap its bonuses in unfriendly terms.

Test Customer Support This is something that is becoming increasingly difficult, as most betting sites only allow registered users to use their support functions. The best sports betting sites allow anyone to contact them, and they respond within acceptable timeframes, providing effective answers. When signing up at what you believe to be safe online sportsbooks, test the support channels before you do anything else. If you don’t receive a reply, or the replies do not help, or you are placed into the hands of a bot, then you might have second thoughts about using the site for betting.

Red Flags to Look Out For

What are some definite red flags that you need to be aware of when choosing the safest online sportsbooks? Here are some that always set the alarm bells off for us!

License Cannot Be Verified – Just because a site says it has a license doesn’t mean it actually has one. Try as hard as you can to make sure any site you are interning to use has a legitimate, verifiable licence.

A Plethora of Bad Reviews – We’ve already outlined the problem with ‘independent’ user reviews. However, if 90-100% of the reviews are bad, or if there are multiple comments about payment issues, then it’s a site you need to avoid.

Site Address Is Not What It Seems – Not so much a problem in the US, but in other jurisdictions, sites are ‘cloned’ by hackers and appear under different URLs. You may think you are using www.bet-here.ag when in fact you are using www.bet-here-100.ag. Try and head to a site for the first time by using a link from a trusted source rather than a search engine.

Ridiculous Bonus Terms – We’ve already covered this a little, but bonuses with terms that cannot be met in any reasonable fashion are a sure indication that a site cannot be trusted.

Withdrawal Problems – The first hint of withdrawal problems is a sure sign of an untrustworthy site. If a site ignores requests, repeatedly asks for KYC documentation or gives you excuse after excuse as to why you haven’t received your withdrawal, then sadly it’s a case of ‘lesson learned’ and you walk away.

Safest Payment Methods at Online Betting Sites

You cannot get away from the fact that betting involves money, so you need to get your dollars into your betting account. Here we look at some common payment options at the safest online sports betting sites, and the advantages and disadvantages of each of them.

Payment Method Advantages Disadvantages Credit and debit cards Provided by huge companies, so if something goes wrong, you can usually get help Entering card information into web forms always carries an element of risk Digital wallets Easy to maintain a balance away from your main banking accounts You could lose your entire balance and run into other problems should your account be compromised Wire transfers A payment method that you have complete control over, and one that is highly secure High fees and slow transaction times. Not all sites offer wire transfers Cryptocurrencies Fast, usually free of fees, private, secure, and no direct connection to your other financial accounts Unregulated, so if things go wrong, you’ve little chance of ever seeing your money again

KYC – What You Need to Know

‘KYC’ stands for ‘know your customer’, which is the way the safest sports betting sites make sure you are who you say you are. The safest sites all adopt KYC policies, especially when paying winnings. If a site doesn’t have any KYC requirements, then that does not mean it doesn’t number among reliable online betting sites, but it is admittedly less safe than those that do.

The KYC process is not onerous, and you should only have to do it once. It involves sending secure copies of the requirement documentation. Such documents that are accepted include any form of officially recognised ID, and utility bills or bank statements that have your name and place of residence on them.

Every online casino that has a KYC process will have a different process. If your chosen online sportsbook does insist on a KYC process, then it could be a sign that it’s a safe betting sportsbook, but care needs to be taken. Some sites deliberately use fake ‘failed KYC’ reports as a reason to refuse payment.

Which Sports are Safe to Bet On

All sports are safe to bet on at trusted betting sites. Here are the most popular sports wagered upon at US sportsbooks.

Football – The most popular sport for sports betting in the US, with 50% of bettors betting on at least one NFL game during the season.

– The most popular sport for sports betting in the US, with 50% of bettors betting on at least one NFL game during the season. Basketball – The second most popular sport for wagering in the States, with the majority of basketball bets placed on NBA markets.

– The second most popular sport for wagering in the States, with the majority of basketball bets placed on NBA markets. Baseball – America’s pastime is not quite America’s betting pastime, as it ranks third in the popularity list, with MLB betting dominating this market.

– America’s pastime is not quite America’s betting pastime, as it ranks third in the popularity list, with MLB betting dominating this market. Soccer – MLS is forever growing in popularity in the US, but the main markets for soccer betting are the EPL, UEFA European competitions, and the leading soccer leagues in Europe.

– MLS is forever growing in popularity in the US, but the main markets for soccer betting are the EPL, UEFA European competitions, and the leading soccer leagues in Europe. Boxing – Betting on boxing’s big bouts (and not-so-big bouts) sees boxing ranking fifth on the list of safe sports to bet on in the US.

– Betting on boxing’s big bouts (and not-so-big bouts) sees boxing ranking fifth on the list of safe sports to bet on in the US. Tennis – Sixth on the list is tennis, with betting on tennis at its most popular during the US Open and other major championships.

– Sixth on the list is tennis, with betting on tennis at its most popular during the US Open and other major championships. Ice Hockey – In terms of betting and the biggest sports leagues in the US, the NHL is way behind the NFL, the NBA, and MLB.

Other sports that are safe to bet on include horse racing, golf, table tennis, volleyball, cricket, and eSports such as Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and Valorant.

Top Tips for Safe Betting Online

If you have concerns about your ability to choose a safe betting site, then follow these four tips, and your safety online is practically guaranteed.

Choose a Site That is Trusted – We’ve explained enough about how to tell a trusted betting site from a rogue one. Stick to our recommendations, and don’t be tempted by outlandish bonus promises.

Use a Secure Payment Method – You can gain the reassurance of using a secure payment method such as a credit card. If things go wrong, there’s help in getting things set right again. If you want to bet with crypto, also check out our crypto betting sites page.

Use a Strong Password or Biometrics – Allow your PC or device to choose your betting site password for you, so you don’t choose a common word that can be guessed. If you can set up face recognition or fingerprint technology, then make sure you do so.

Walk Away if Problems Arise – The main problem people have with untrustworthy sportsbooks is the non-payment of withdrawals. Should this happen to you, see if you can recover your money. Whether you can or you can’t, never use the site again.

Safe Betting on Mobile Devices

Are there any extra steps you need to take to make your phone or tablet a secure betting tool? Remember, it is easier to lose phones and tablets than it is to lose a laptop or PC, so care does need to be taken.

Having said that, mobile devices are usually more ‘naturally’ secure than desktop devices because of their portability. Make sure your device is secured by your fingerprint or by facial recognition technology. Also, set it up so it can be erased remotely should it be lost or stolen. Both iOS and Android devices come with this ability, plus the ability to track them.

Also, make sure you don’t stay logged in at betting sites on your device. If your device gets stolen or is lost but you don’t notice for a while, then someone can access and drain your accounts if you have left yourself logged in.

💡 Pro Tip If you are betting on the internet, make sure that you are doing so via a secure and trusted connection. You should be particularly careful about using public Wi-Fi networks, which are rarely encrypted and could allow your data to be intercepted by criminals. Additionally, not all public Wi-Fi networks are legitimate, and they could just as easily have been set up to steal usernames, passwords and other sensitive pieces of information. Our advice would be to avoid betting on any public Wi-Fi network, and to either rely on your own mobile network or wait until you can connect via a private Wi-Fi network that you know and trust.

Betting Responsibly at Online Sportsbooks

Safety at safe betting sites begins with you. You always need to take responsibility for your gambling, identify if you are developing problems, and seek help if you need to. Here are some tips that should help you stay safe.

Use Betting Tools – Sites provide tools to encourage responsible gambling, such as deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs, and sanity checks. Make sure you use them.

– Sites provide tools to encourage responsible gambling, such as deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs, and sanity checks. Make sure you use them. Recognise Bad Behavior – Understand the behaviors of irresponsible gamblers. Such behaviors include chasing losses, secretive gambling and blaming others for losses and failings. Monitor your own attitude to gambling in terms of these behaviors.

– Understand the behaviors of irresponsible gamblers. Such behaviors include chasing losses, secretive gambling and blaming others for losses and failings. Monitor your own attitude to gambling in terms of these behaviors. Not Enjoying It – If you are gambling, but you are not enjoying the process of gambling, then you need to stop.

– If you are gambling, but you are not enjoying the process of gambling, then you need to stop. Set a Budget – Limit your gambling bankroll. Never allow your gambling expenditure to eat into the pots you’ve set aside to pay for groceries, rent, media, and other forms of entertainment.

If you think you might have a gambling problem, then you have a gambling problem. Call the National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-GAMBLER) in the first instance. They will point you in the right direction as the first step in your recovery.

Safety First!

Anything you do online carries an element of risk, so when you are betting online, you need to make sure you are taking your online safety seriously. One way of doing this is by making sure you are using safe online sportsbooks. By reading through this article, you should now have a perfect understanding of how that is achieved.