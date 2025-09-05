Between August and January, college football betting sites explode with activity. One hundred thirty-four of the best college football teams compete across the NCAA Division 1 alone, with as many as 40 games taking place on a single day.

The NCAA’s busy schedule allows college football fans to place bets and capitalize on the action. But with so many sportsbooks now available, bettors need some assistance knowing where to sign up and play. Our guides provide honest accounts of leading college football sports betting sites, shedding light on welcome bonuses, additional promotions, and other essential information.

We understand what bettors want — from the biggest array of NCAA betting markets to the variety of accepted payment methods. And in the interest of responsible gambling and customer safety, we’re only interested in reviewing licensed sportsbooks. So, read our recommendations, compare betting features, and find the best college football betting site for you.

Our top ten college football betting sites and apps can be found in the table below, alongside their specialisms.

Sportsbook Best For: BetOnline Welcome Bonus with No Strings Attached BetUS Betting Insight on College Football and Other Sports Through BetUS TV BetNow Competitions, including NFL King of the Hill and the Thanksgiving Giveaway BetWhale Best Odds during the College Bowl Season MyBookie Daily Odds Boosts on Football and Other Sports SportsBetting.ag Best for Odds Boosters and Mega Parlays Everygame Live College Football Markets Bet105 Instant Sportsbook Withdrawals BUSR Promotions for Returning Customers XBet Live Streaming College Football

The following sections look at our leading five college football sportsbooks in greater detail. Read our reviews to help you decide on where to sign up and play.

1. BetOnline: A Welcome Bonus with No Strings Attached

BetOnline was launched back in 1991, making it one of the longest-running sportsbooks in our top list. It holds a license from the gambling commission of Panama.

Welcome Offer 50% up to $250 + 100 Free Spins Promo Code FREE250 Minimum Deposit $50 Playthrough Requirement None

BetOnline’s welcome bonus is rare because it comes with no playthrough requirements. All new customers can claim a 50% boost on all first deposits up to $250, and this sportsbook will throw in 100 free spins on the casino for good measure. Anything won from the bonus cash or free spins can be withdrawn immediately.

That’s not the only perk you’ll receive as a new member at this site. A $50 risk-free bet token is available on your first live wager on any sport, including college football. With risk-free bets, any lost wagers will be redeemed as a free bet to the same amount, giving bettors two shots for the price of one.

BetOnline is also known for its outstanding range of parlay betting options. Visit the Mega Parlay section for a list of enhanced parlay bets that day. These can be applied to college football, the NFL, or any other major sports available in this sportsbook. There are 27 different sports, making it one of our lineup’s most comprehensive betting sites.

BetUS almost rivals BetOnline in terms of experience, having launched in 1994. Its license comes from the Curacao eGaming Commission.

Welcome Offer 125% up to $2,000 on First Three Deposits Promo Code JOIN125 Minimum Deposit $100 Playthrough Requirement 14x

BetUS isn’t just a great sportsbook, but a hub of expert opinion and analysis on all of the world’s biggest sports and competitions. Through the BetUS TV channel, members of this betting site will receive the latest commentary and insight from professional tipsters. There are dedicated broadcasts for the most popular events, including an NCAAF show for all the latest developments on the college game.

BetUS is a fantastic sportsbook for placing futures on college football. Bettors can select their picks for the winners of all ten NCAAF conferences and the overall champions. For football fans more broadly, this site is also stacked with NFL betting markets, including division futures, playoff futures, Super Bowl futures, and a wide range of interesting specials.

The welcome bonus at this betting site is outstanding for those who can afford it. You’ll receive a 125% boost up to $2,000 on not one, not two, but your first three deposits. These three bonuses require a minimum deposit of $100, and playthrough requirements are set at 14x. We’d like to see a few more promotions for existing players here; aside from a couple of crypto reup bonuses, there isn’t much to discuss.

BetNow was launched in 2015 and holds a license from the Curacao eGaming Commission. Its three online betting streams — sportsbook, racebook, and casino — make it one of the most rounded betting sites around. BetNow excels in providing sports betting competitions, particularly around NCAA and NFL markets.

NCAA Live Betting ✅ NCAA Live Streaming ❌ Football Promotions ✅ (Vig Free November, NFL King of the Hill, Thanksgiving Giveaway) NFL-themed Competitions ✅

BetNow is a favorite among all football fans thanks largely to its betting competitions. You can enjoy a vig-free stint in November, in which BetNow reduces its juice to nothing on all football bets for two weeks. NFL fans can also take part in the King of the Hill and Thanksgiving contests for free, where punters make predictions on NFL games in a bid to take home jackpot prizes worth up to $500,000.

A fantastic range of NCAAF betting markets is on offer, underpinned by BetNow’s detailed guide on all things college betting. Customers can place bets on all divisions and conferences with the option of parlays, player props, and much more.

BetNow also offers a choice of three welcome bonuses to new customers. You’ll receive a 125% match up to $500 when using any deposit method with the promo code GETNOW125; 150% up to $1,000 with the code GETPBUX150; and 200% up to $500 if your first deposit is made via crypto with the code CRYPTO200. Returning bettors can also access reup bonuses of various amounts, a continuous 2% rebate bonus on all weekly losses (rising to 10% in the racebook), and a referral bonus promising 200% up to $500 with just 1x rollover.

Modern sportsbooks offer far more interesting odds and markets than standard moneyline bets. This section deals with some of the most common types of wager at college football betting sites.

Moneyline

A moneyline bet is as simple as it gets at a betting site: select the favorite or the underdog to win. You must know how to read moneyline odds before you make your pick. The fundamental thing to remember is that the team whose odds are prefixed by a + are the underdog, while the team with a – before their odds are the favorite.

Point Spread

Point spreads are a popular option in high-scoring sports like football. Sometimes referred to as handicaps, this bet type allows players to lengthen standard moneyline odds by adding in a spread. For example, you might bet on SMU to beat Florida State by more than 14 points.

Point spreads are essential for college football betting due to the huge mismatches. Thirty and forty point spreads are common, while fifty point spreads appear from time to time.

Over/Under (Totals)

Totals target a particular element within the game, whether that’s points, touchdowns, passing yards, or anything else. The bookmaker will suggest a total figure, and it’s down to bettors to wager on whether the actual amount will be over or under this suggestion. For example, you could bet on over six touchdowns between Arizona State and Texas Tech.

Parlays/Same Game Parlays (SGPs)

A parlay is one bet of several smaller bets, with the odds of each selection multiplied to generate the overall odds. Parlays can become lucrative quickly, but they’re harder to pull off: every pick must win for the parlay to win. Standard parlays can be applied to multiple games, whereas same-game parlays are only placed on one.

Prop Bets

The prop in prop bets stands for proposition. These bets therefore make a proposition about a particular player, such as Bryson Daily to complete 100 passing yards in the Army game.

Futures

A futures bet is a season-long bet that won’t be settled for months. These are particularly popular before or in the early stages of the primary season, when other bets are unavailable and fans are keen to make predictions. The best college football playoff betting sites will allow futures picks on playoff winners, conference winners, and overall NCAAF champions.

If you want to maximize your chances of making a successful college football bet, take note of some of our expert betting tips below.

Check the Weather – The weather can majorly influence any football game. Wet or windy conditions wreak havoc on players’ ability to throw and catch the ball accurately. Wind speeds of 20+mph are known to affect offensive output dramatically.

– The weather can majorly influence any football game. Wet or windy conditions wreak havoc on players’ ability to throw and catch the ball accurately. Wind speeds of 20+mph are known to affect offensive output dramatically. Home Field Advantage – College football crowds are some of the most hostile in the sporting world. Home advantage plays a massive part in the outcome, perhaps more so than in the NFL. Consider how hostile environments may affect the away side.

– College football crowds are some of the most hostile in the sporting world. Home advantage plays a massive part in the outcome, perhaps more so than in the NFL. Consider how hostile environments may affect the away side. Research – As with any sports betting enterprise, it’s essential to conduct a bit of research before you put money on the line. Check for any injuries or suspensions to key players and form guides on recent performances. This will help you find lucrative margins in your bet slip.

– As with any sports betting enterprise, it’s essential to conduct a bit of research before you put money on the line. Check for any injuries or suspensions to key players and form guides on recent performances. This will help you find lucrative margins in your bet slip. Consider In-Play Betting – If you’re unsure how a particular game will pan out, the smart move might be to wait until after kick-off to make your prediction. Seeing how the action might unfold after just a few minutes of game time becomes easier. Use your sportsbook’s live betting markets to capitalize on newfound insight.

– If you’re unsure how a particular game will pan out, the smart move might be to wait until after kick-off to make your prediction. Seeing how the action might unfold after just a few minutes of game time becomes easier. Use your sportsbook’s live betting markets to capitalize on newfound insight. Shop for the Best Odds – Your college football betting site might not always have the best prices on the market you want to bet on. That’s ok: plenty of other leading sportsbooks are available, some of which may have slightly more favorable odds on this occasion. Shop around to make sure you’re always getting the best price.

– Your college football betting site might not always have the best prices on the market you want to bet on. That’s ok: plenty of other leading sportsbooks are available, some of which may have slightly more favorable odds on this occasion. Shop around to make sure you’re always getting the best price. Use Bonuses and Other Promotions – Bonuses are often dished out in the build-up to a new season or a significant event. Regularly check to see whether any college football bonuses have been sent your way, and capitalize on free-to-play promotions such as those available at BetNow.

The popularity of college football and the explosion of online sportsbooks in recent years has given customers plenty of choice. With so many options, it can be hard for punters to decide on where to sign up and play. This is where our expertise comes into its own. We’ve surveyed the very best college football betting sites in the US, handpicking our favorites according to a rigorous review process. Here are the key areas we assess.

In the same way that casino players look for a wide variety of games, college football bettors want to see a range of high-quality betting markets. This gives customers more control and choice over their bet slips, and opens them up to more games across the NCAA season. If two sportsbooks are equally matched, we’ll promote the one that offers broader football betting options.

Licensing

A licensing check is the first port of call for our team of reviewers. It doesn’t matter how good a sportsbook is; our review ends immediately if it doesn’t have a valid operating license.

These licenses are there to protect the rights and interests of customers. They guarantee standards over regulated markets, fair play, data protection, and other essential criteria. We won’t ever recommend an unlicensed betting site, because you should never play at one.

Safety and Security

Beyond the licensing agreement, we want to ensure that all of our college football betting sites are taking the necessary steps to protect their customers online. This involves checking that the site’s encryption technology is of the highest specification. The nature of betting sites — where real money constantly changes hands — makes this part of the review as essential as licensing checks.

Welcome Offers

All college football sports betting sites provide welcome offers to new customers. These can come in the form of free bets, matched deposits, money back offers, and more. Because these incentives are designed to attract as many customers as possible, the value of welcome bonuses is much larger than standard offers to existing players. For this reason, welcome offers are perhaps the most essential part of the review in terms of providing value for money to our readers.

From the perspective of college football betting sites, our users want to see welcome offers that target these markets. Free bet offers that can be used on the latest round of NCAA games is a good place to start. We also like to highlight bonuses that can be used on the NFL.

Number of Sports to Bet On

College football may be the primary reason you sign up for a new sportsbook, but it’s likely not your only sporting interest. That’s why we favor betting sites catering to a wide range of sports fans, with up to 40 sports to bet on. The more the merrier here — we want our readers to feel like they’re switching between specialist NHL betting sites, horse racing betting sites, or whatever it may be, without ever leaving the site’s A-Z list of available sports.

Games Library

The best online college football betting sites double up as online casinos. Customers can switch between the sportsbook and casino platforms from the same betting account for a rounded betting experience. Our reviewers take a look at the casino product and the variety of games on offer within.

Slots dominate the libraries of online casinos, and we want to see hundreds, if not thousands, of these games available. In addition to this, we want to see plenty of attention given to table games, live dealer games, crash games, and more. The best-performing sites in this area have partnerships with dozens of game developers.

Payment Methods

There are many ways to fund college football betting sites and apps. Traditional methods like bank cards and bank transfers are still very much an option, but more and more sites now offer cryptocurrencies, too. The point here is that we want to see as many payment methods as possible so that customers can choose when they deposit and withdraw.

In addition to the methods mentioned above, we want to see e-wallets, prepaid cards, checks, and pay-by-mobile options. Each payment method has unique benefits, so the more, the merrier.

Recurring Promotions

The welcome offer is by no means the only bonus you’ll receive as a member of an online sportsbook. The best college football betting sites shower their customers with regular gifts in the form of free bets, reloads, matched deposits, and more. It’s here that customers extract the most value from their sportsbooks over time, so it’s an area of heightened interest for our reviewers.

We want to see promotions that target football betting markets in both the NCAA and NFL, as well as the wider sporting world. Our team will also check the terms and conditions of these promotions, to ensure that bonuses are as they seem and customers aren’t getting stung by the small print.

The review process above indicates what should be avoided in your search for a new college football betting site. Most importantly, you only sign up to a licensed sportsbook. Protecting your personal data and benefitting from encrypted transactions is the first step to ensuring you’re gambling responsibly. Operating licenses make sure these and other protections are in place.

Beyond that, customers should be vigilant and conduct their own research into prospective betting sites. Check out some user reviews from other sites, bearing in mind that most bad reviews are misguided when it comes to online gambling. Nevertheless, operators with an overwhelming number of negative reviews should be avoided, particularly if those criticisms cover many areas.

Another warning sign of a nefarious betting site is unclear terms and conditions. If you’re not sure what the conditions of a bonus are, think carefully about signing up. The terms of use should be easy to understand, so an inability to do so may be a case of deliberate ambiguity from the operator. Make sure you read the T&Cs in full and understand what they’re demanding before you make a financial commitment.

Our guide on college football betting sites aims to make it as easy as possible for new customers to join world-class sportsbooks. All you need to do is read our guide, consult our reviews, and sign up for the betting site right for you. Here are the steps involved in signing up and claiming a welcome bonus.

All of our recommendations are licensed and legal to play at. Simply compare the features of each and pick your favorite.

2. Click Through and Sign Up

Use our links to click through to the registration page, then fill in the form to create your account. You’ll need to provide some personal info and possible proof of identity here.

3. Deposit Real Money Before Betting

Visit the cashier page and choose your preferred payment method. The welcome bonus has some relevant T&Cs to consider, such as a minimum deposit amount and restricted payment methods. Make sure you satisfy these before you confirm the deposit.

4. Pick Wisely and Enjoy Your Bonus

That’s it! The welcome bonus will be immediately available, and you can place your first bet on college football.

Real Money Online NCAAF Betting Sites vs. Retail Sportsbooks

The availability of online NCAAF betting sites has exploded since 2018. College football fans in most states can now choose between placing bets online or visiting a retail sportsbook. Here’s how the two options compare.

Real Money NCAAF Betting Sites Retail Sportsbooks ✅Place bets online whenever you have an internet connection ✅Enjoy the cinematic experience of watching multiple sporting events at once from world-class retail locations ✅Enjoy frequent bonus offers and other promotions, triggered by account activity and push notifications ✅Take a break from sports betting and enjoy the rest of the complex, which usually includes a casino and other cultural activities ✅Enjoy a wide range of payment options with high limits ❌Fewer bonus opportunities ✅Live stream college football and other sports directly through your betting account ❌Must physically visit the retail location ❌Lacks the atmosphere and vitality of a retail sportsbook

States Where Betting Sites Are Legal

Since the federal government overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, US states have been free to set their own laws on all forms of gambling. The majority have decided to open up their online betting markets, with others in the process of legalizing the industry.

Some states have outright declined the opportunity to legalize sports betting. In these states, punters can still place legal college bets through offshore sportsbooks. Here’s how each state approaches online and retail sportsbooks.

State Online Sports Betting Retail Sportsbooks Alabama ❌ ❌ Alaska ❌ ❌ Arizona ✅ ✅ Arkansas ✅ ✅ California ❌ ❌ Colorado ✅ ✅ Connecticut ✅ ✅ Delaware ✅ ✅ Florida ✅ ✅ Georgia ❌ ❌ Hawaii ❌ ❌ Idaho ❌ ❌ Illinois ✅ ✅ Indiana ✅ ✅ Iowa ✅ ✅ Kansas ✅ ✅ Kentucky ✅ ✅ Louisiana ✅ ✅ Maine ✅ ❌ Maryland ✅ ✅ Massachusetts ✅ ✅ Michigan ✅ ✅ Minnesota ❌ ❌ Mississippi ❌ ✅ Missouri ❌ ❌ Montana ❌ ✅ Nebraska ❌ ✅ Nevada ✅ ✅ New Hampshire ✅ ✅ New Jersey ✅ ✅ New Mexico ❌ ✅ New York ✅ ✅ North Carolina ✅ ✅ North Dakota ❌ ✅ Ohio ✅ ✅ Oklahoma ❌ ❌ Oregon ✅ ✅ Pennsylvania ✅ ✅ Rhode Island ✅ ✅ South Carolina ❌ ❌ South Dakota ❌ ✅ Tennessee ✅ ❌ Texas ❌ ❌ Utah ❌ ❌ Vermont ✅ ❌ Virginia ✅ ✅ Washington ✅ ✅ West Virginia ✅ ✅ Wisconsin ✅ ✅ Wyoming ✅ ❌ Washington DC ✅ ✅ Puerto Rico ✅ ❌

College football betting can get pretty exciting, so it’s essential that bettors take the necessary steps to gamble responsibly. Gambling can be incredibly addictive — what starts as a casual wager can spiral into addiction if bettors aren’t aware of gambling’s potential harms.

Licensed online sportsbooks mitigate against this threat by actively promoting responsible gambling behaviors on their site. This includes alerting customers to responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, spending limits, and time limits. These tools can be set up from your gambling account, and we advise all our readers to use them. It’s the best way to establish sensible budgets and stick to them.

College football betting sites will also include information about responsible gambling charities and organizations. If you’re worried that your gambling has become problematic, don’t hesitate to get in touch with these charities. Some of the biggest include:

If you’d like to get in touch via phone, you can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling on 1-800-GAMBLER.

Ready to place a bet on college football? Our guide links ten of the best college football betting sites, with detailed reviews of our top five: BetNow, BetOnline, BetUS, Bovada and BC. Game. Compare welcome bonuses and other betting features at these sportsbooks, then click through and sign up to your favorite.

We’ve also explained the reviewing process behind our selections. With so many online betting sites now available across the US, you must select one that suits your betting needs and preferences. If you’ve decided, it’s time to create your account and claim that all-important welcome bonus.