100% First Purchase Bonus Get 400,000 GC + 40 Free SC + 460 VIP Poins Get Offer 8.4 Pulsz Review

Pulsz Casino at a Glance

Attribute Details Founded 2020 Operator Yellow Social Interactive Limited (Gibraltar) Games 1,000+ Software Providers Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, NetEnt, Playson, Habanero, and more Currency Model Gold Coins (fun play) + Sweeps Coins (redeemable) Available States 40+ US states (excludes WA, ID, MI, NV and others) Purchase Methods Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Trustly, Skrill, Apple Pay, Google Pay Redemption Methods Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, bank transfer Payout Speed 1–5 banking days (up to 10 days in some cases) Mobile Apps iOS (4.4/5) and Android (4.2/5) Customer Support Email: [email protected] Rating 4.3/5 (24,400+ reviews)

Pulsz Review: Pros and Cons

Before you sign up, it’s worth weighing what Pulsz does really well against a few areas where it could improve. Overall, it’s a strong sweepstakes casino, but like any platform, it comes with a few trade-offs:

Pros 1,000+ games from providers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and Relax Gaming

1,000+ games from providers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and Relax Gaming Free Sweeps Coins daily via login bonus , no purchase required

Free Sweeps Coins daily via login bonus , no purchase required Top-rated mobile apps: 4.4/5 (iOS) and 4.2/5 (Android)

Top-rated mobile apps: 4.4/5 (iOS) and 4.2/5 (Android) Low 1x SC playthrough, easy redemption compared to most sites

Low 1x SC playthrough, easy redemption compared to most sites 6-tier VIP program with automatic perks as you level up

6-tier VIP program with automatic perks as you level up Exclusive Golden Key games not found on other platforms

Exclusive Golden Key games not found on other platforms 4.3/5 rating from 24,400+ reviews, strong player feedback Cons No live chat support, email only

No live chat support, email only Game filtering could be more intuitive

What is Pulsz Casino?

Pulsz launched in 2020 and is operated by Yellow Social Interactive Limited, a Gibraltar-registered company. The company is active across 40+ US states, with a handful of states excluded due to local sweepstakes regulations. Washington, Idaho, Michigan, and Nevada are among the most consistently restricted states. If your state isn’t on the blocked list, you can sign up and play without any legal concern.

The platform runs on two currencies. Gold Coins are the fun-play currency: you use them to spin slots, play table games, and try new titles, but they carry no cash value and can’t be redeemed. Sweeps Coins are different. You earn them through free daily bonuses, promotional giveaways, and as a bonus when you purchase Gold Coin packages. Once you’ve accumulated enough SC and met the 1x playthrough requirement, you can redeem them for real cash prizes.

Pulsz Bonus Code and Welcome Offer

The current Pulsz bonus code is CORGBONUS, unlocking an enhanced Pulsz sign up offer worth up to 367,000 Gold Coins and 32.3 Sweeps Coins on your first purchase.

When you register, you still get a base no-deposit bonus of 5,000 Gold Coins plus up to 2.3 Sweeps Coins with no purchase required. If you enter the Pulsz promo code and make your first Gold Coin purchase, you unlock the full bonus package, which can go as high as 1,005,000 GC and 77.3 SC depending on the bundle you choose.

Gold Coins are for fun play, while Sweeps Coins can be redeemed for real prizes after a simple 1x playthrough. That’s one of the lowest requirements you’ll find, making this Pulsz casino bonus easy to use compared to traditional sites.

How to Claim the Pulsz Sign Up Bonus

Go to Pulsz and click “Sign Up” Enter your details and create your account Add the Pulsz bonus code CORGBONUS during registration Verify your email Get 5,000 Gold Coins instantly Make your first purchase to unlock the full bonus

You don’t need to spend anything to get started, but even a small purchase activates the full Pulsz sign-up bonus.

Plusz Review: Ongoing Promotions and Rewards

Beyond the welcome deal, our Pulsz casino review highlights how the platform keeps rewards consistent with daily bonuses and regular promos.

You can collect free Sweeps Coins every day just by logging in, with up to 1 SC added to your balance depending on your account level. Over time, this builds into a real redemption balance without spending.

You’ll also find seasonal campaigns, leaderboard tournaments, and recurring giveaways that offer extra coins. These promotions give you more ways to earn beyond purchases and keep gameplay engaging long after you sign up.

Pulsz Loyalty Program

Pulsz runs a 6-tier VIP program with automatic enrollment. Every player starts at Bronze and progresses by accumulating VIP Points earned from wins during gameplay. Higher tiers unlock progressively better perks, including personalized account managers, faster redemption processing, and access to exclusive events and games.

Tier Entry Level Key Benefits Bronze Automatic on signup Daily login bonuses, access to tournaments Silver VIP Points earned via gameplay Increased daily coin bonuses, leaderboard eligibility Gold Higher points threshold Exclusive game access, enhanced coin packages Platinum Sustained play and purchases Priority redemption processing, exclusive promotions Diamond High-volume play Personalized account manager, exclusive events, faster payouts Elite Top-tier activity All Diamond perks plus bespoke coin bonuses and VIP-only tournaments

Pulsz Casino Game Selection

Pulsz runs over 1,000 casino-style games, making it one of the largest free-to-play libraries available in the US. Providers include Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, NetEnt, Playson, Habanero, 3 Oaks Gaming, Ruby Play, Booming Games, and EvoPlay, with new titles added weekly. The library skews heavily toward slots, which is where the depth is. Below, we compiled our top picks for you to play:

Game Provider RTP (Return to Player) Volatility Type Hot Triple Sevens Hold and Win Evoplay 96.18% Medium Hold and Win slot Lion Gems 3 Pots: Hold and Win Playson 94.76% Medium Hold and Win slot Black Wolf 3 Oaks 95.65% Medium Hold and Win slot 3 Big Barrels Buffalo Koala 93.33% Medium Video slot

Pulsz Slots

Slots account for roughly 900+ of the total catalog, covering a wide range of themes and volatility levels. You’ll find branded content from Pragmatic Play alongside exclusive Golden Key games that aren’t available on other sweepstakes platforms. Jackpot slots are well-represented, giving you a shot at larger SC accumulations in a single session. The breadth here is a genuine differentiator, and most competing social casinos top out at 500-700 titles.

Table Games

Table game coverage includes blackjack, roulette, poker, and Texas Hold’em variants. The selection is solid for a sweepstakes platform, though it’s narrower than the slots library.

Scratchcards

Pulsz includes scratchcard titles alongside the main casino categories. These are quick-play formats that work well on mobile and offer a lower-commitment way to use Sweeps Coins without committing to a full slot session.

Pulsz Bingo

Pulsz Bingo operates as a standalone product at pulszbingo.com, separate from the main casino platform. It uses the same Gold Coin and Sweeps Coin model, so your existing Pulsz account credentials carry over. The bingo rooms run on a scheduled format with multiple card options, and SC prizes follow the same 1x playthrough redemption rule as the main casino. If bingo is your primary interest, the dedicated product is worth exploring separately from the slots-focused main site.

Sports Sweepstakes

Pulsz has expanded into sports sweepstakes, giving you a way to engage with sporting events using the same SC model. Coverage includes major US sports markets. This is a relatively recent addition and not as deep as the casino game library, but it broadens the platform’s appeal for players who want sports action alongside casino play without switching platforms.

Purchasing Gold Coins and Redeeming Sweeps Coins

Pulsz does not process gambling transactions. When you buy coins, you’re purchasing virtual currency packages, and the transaction is treated as a merchandise purchase, not a deposit into a gambling account. Payment methods accepted include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Trustly, Skrill, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Gold Coin Packages

If you decide to purchase Gold Coins, Pulsz offers a range of packages that also include bonus Sweeps Coins on selected bundles. This gives you flexibility depending on how much you want to play and how quickly you want to build your SC balance.

Price Gold Coins Bonus Sweeps Coins $1.99 30,000 GC N/A $4.99 79,500 GC N/A $9.99 173,500 GC or 16,125 GC +15 SC $19.99 362,000 GC or 38,250 GC +30 SC $49.99 904,500 GC N/A $99.99 1,884,000 GC N/A

You don’t need to make a purchase to play or earn Sweeps Coins. The daily login bonus alone can give you up to 1 SC per day, and additional promotions add even more opportunities to build your balance for free.

Sweeps Coins Redemption and Payment Methods

To redeem SC for cash prizes, you need to meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your SC balance. Once that’s satisfied, you can request a redemption through your account dashboard. Available methods are Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, and bank transfer. The daily redemption limit is $10,000.

Method Processing Time Daily Limit Notes Visa 1–5 banking days $10,000 Identity verification required Mastercard 1–5 banking days $10,000 Identity verification required Skrill 1–5 banking days $10,000 Skrill account required Bank Transfer Up to 10 banking days $10,000 Longest processing window

Identity verification (KYC) is required before any redemption processes. You’ll need to submit government-issued ID and proof of address. Players who complete verification early report fewer delays when their first redemption request goes in. Bank transfer is the slowest option at up to 10 banking days, while card and Skrill redemptions typically clear within the 1-5 day window.

Is Pulsz Legit and Safe?

Pulsz is a legitimate sweepstakes platform, not a scam. It operates under US sweepstakes law, which permits prize-based play when no purchase is necessary to participate. That legal framework is what allows Pulsz to serve in 40+ states without holding a gambling license. The model has been in use by social casinos for over a decade and has survived repeated legal scrutiny.

Yellow Social Interactive Limited, the Gibraltar-registered parent company, has operated Pulsz since 2020. The platform has accumulated over 24,400 reviews at a 4.3/5 rating and more than a million registered US players. Those numbers reflect a functioning, paying platform rather than a fly-by-night operation.

Data Security and Responsible Gambling

Pulsz provides Gold Coin purchase limits as a responsible gambling tool, letting you cap your spending within the platform. The sweepstakes model itself adds a natural layer of protection since free play is always available without any financial commitment.

Gold Coin purchase limits are available in account settings

No purchase necessary option means zero-cost play is always accessible

Identity verification process adds account security at the redemption stage

Gibraltar registration with a stated commitment to transparency

If you need support with gambling-related concerns, the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline is available at 1-800-522-4700, and additional resources can be found at ncpgambling.org.

Pulsz Mobile App

Pulsz offers dedicated apps for both iOS and Android, and the experience is better than what you’ll find on most sweepstakes casinos. The apps are highly rated, with 4.4/5 on iOS and 4.2/5 on Android, reflecting consistent performance and smooth gameplay.

You get full access to the entire game library, not a limited mobile version. You can claim daily bonuses, purchase Gold Coins, and request Sweeps Coins redemptions directly in the app. Everything loads quickly, runs smoothly, and feels well-optimized for mobile.

Key features:

Full game library available on mobile

Daily bonuses and purchases are supported in-app

Easy Sweeps Coin redemption requests

Fast loading and smooth gameplay

App-exclusive perks available

Downloading is simple. Search for “Pulsz” in the App Store or Google Play, install the app, and log in with your existing account.

Pulsz Casino Customer Support

Pulsz handles support through email at [email protected], with no live chat option available. While this means you won’t get instant replies, most common questions are covered in the help center, especially around bonuses, redemptions, and account setup.

Response quality is generally reliable, though more complex issues like verification or redemptions can take longer to resolve. To avoid delays, it’s worth completing your KYC verification early, especially if you plan to redeem Sweeps Coins.

Pulsz Casino Review – Final Verdict

Pulsz stands out as one of the top sweepstakes casinos available in the US, and this Pulsz casino review shows why. You get a huge game library, smooth mobile apps, and a low 1x playthrough that makes redeeming Sweeps Coins simple. Add in daily free coins, and you can keep playing and building a balance without spending.

There are a few downsides, such as slower email-only support and longer bank transfer times, but they don’t detract from the overall experience.

If you’re in an eligible state and want a social casino with real prize potential and plenty of games to explore, Pulsz is an easy choice. Use the Pulsz bonus code CORGBONUS at signup to get the most out of your welcome offer.

FAQs

Is Pulsz Casino legit? Yes. Pulsz is a legitimate sweepstakes casino operated by Yellow Social Interactive Limited, registered in Gibraltar. It runs legally in 40+ US states under sweepstakes law, which permits prize-based play when no purchase is necessary.

Does Pulsz really pay out? Yes. Pulsz pays out Sweeps Coin redemptions as real cash prizes via Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, and bank transfer. The 1x playthrough requirement on SC must be met before requesting a redemption. Identity verification is required before any payout processes. Thousands of verified reviews confirm successful redemptions, though some users report delays when verification documents are incomplete.

How long does Pulsz take to pay out? Card redemptions via Visa or Mastercard and Skrill payouts typically process within 1–5 banking days. Bank transfer is the slowest method at up to 10 banking days. The $10,000 daily redemption limit applies across all methods. Completing KYC verification before you request a redemption is the single most effective way to avoid delays.

What is the Pulsz sign up bonus? As a new player you receive 5,000 Gold Coins for free on signup with no purchase required. Using the Pulsz bonus code CORGBONUS at registration unlocks an enhanced welcome package of up to 367,000 GC plus 32.3 Sweeps Coins when you make your first Gold Coin purchase. The full first-purchase welcome bundle can reach over 1,000,000 GC plus 77.3 SC, depending on the package selected.

How do I get free Sweeps Coins on Pulsz? The easiest route is the daily login bonus, which delivers up to 1 SC per day with no purchase needed. Pulsz also runs regular promotional giveaways, tournaments, and seasonal events like Passport to Paradise that distribute free SC for active play. Higher VIP tiers unlock increased daily coin bonuses. You can also request free SC by mail under the no purchase necessary sweepstakes rules.

Is Pulsz available in my state? Pulsz is available in 40+ US states. Confirmed restricted states include Washington, Idaho, Michigan, and Nevada. The most reliable way to confirm your eligibility is to attempt registration, and Pulsz will block accounts from ineligible states at the signup stage.