Mega Bonanza is a sweepstakes-style online casino where players can enjoy slots, table games, and live dealers for free – while also having the chance to win real prizes. Its library features some of the biggest slot titles in the world, plus a growing selection of live dealer games.

Launched in 2024, Mega Bonanza may be one of the newer names on the US sweepstakes casino scene, but it’s already making waves with its welcome bonus, exciting jackpots, and engaging social gameplay.

So, is Mega Bonanza Casino legit? That’s exactly what our sweepstakes casino experts set out to explore in this review. Read on as we break down its bonuses, Sweeps Coins (SC), promotions, game variety, purchase and redemption options, support, and mobile features.

Mega Bonanza Casino Pros

✅ Generous first-purchase bonus worth up to 150%

✅ Hundreds of popular online slots

✅ Games from top software developers like Pragmatic Play

✅ Can get 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins without a deposit

✅ Fun live dealer casino game section

✅ Huge jackpots on some games

McLuck Cons

❌ No VIP program

❌ No dedicated casino app for iOS or Android devices

❌ Live chat customer support is only available after a deposit

While Mega Bonanza might be a pretty new sweepstakes casino, it’s quickly making a name for itself due to its impressive roster of slot games. Our team of experts has spent hours combing over the site and doing everything from checking game quality to poring over the fine print on the bonus offers. Below, we’ll share everything you need to know about the site’s promos, game selection, user experience, and more.

Mega Bonanza Promo Code & Welcome Package

When you sign up for a new account at Mega Bonanza, you’ll automatically be given 7,500 Gold Coins (GC) and 2.5 Sweeps Coins (SC). Better yet, you won’t need to purchase any coins or enter a Mega Bonanza promo code to claim! Simply click the links in this Mega Bonanza review, register a new account, and verify your information to grab your free coins in no time.

If you’re making your first deposit, there’s a special offer that gives you 50,000 Gold Coins and 25 Sweeps Coins for just $9.99. In other words, you can claim a 150% boost on your first purchase, giving you more bang (or coins) for your buck. Again, this is only good on your first purchase, although there are other special offers that may come with similar benefits.

Sweeps coins must be played through at least once before they can be redeemed. This 1x wagering requirement is on par with other sweepstakes casinos in the US. Plus, while there aren’t any expiration dates attached to the promos, you’ll lose your Sweeps Coins if your account is declared dormant. This happens if you don’t play any games using Sweeps Coins in a 60-day period.

Mega Bonanza Snapshot

Year Established 2024 No Deposit Purchase 7,500 Gold Coins & 2.5 Sweeps Coins Welcome Bonus (First Purchase Bonus) 150% Bonus – 50,000 GC + 25 Free SC for $9.99 Fastest Payout (method) 3-5 Days, Bank Transfer Accepted Payment Methods Credit/Debit Card Live Casino Games? Yes Number of Casino-Style Games 1,200+ Customer Support Live Chat after deposit, 24/7 Help Desk, 24/7 Phone Support +1 (424) 424-3610 App Store Rating N/A Rewards Program No Trustpilot Rating 4.2

Is Mega Bonanza Legal in My State?

While available in most places across the US, Mega Bonanza is restricted in a few states. Right now, you cannot play Mega Bonanza in:

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

Georgia

Idaho

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Washington

West Virginia

If you live in one of these states, chances are that no social casinos are available to you. Instead, you can play at state-licensed sites in Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia, or at offshore real money casinos in all other states.

If you reside in any other US state, you can play casino games for free and claim GC and SC bonuses at Mega Bonanza Casino. However, players must also be at least 21 years of age to play on the Mega Bonanza site.

Mega Bonanza Ongoing Bonuses and Free SC Opportunities

One of the biggest drawing points for Mega Bonanza is its wide array of bonus offers. Not only does the site give you 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins just for signing up and verifying your account, but you can get free coins for following the casino on social media, referring friends and family, or simply logging in every day.

Here are some of the most prominent ongoing bonuses at Mega Bonanza:

Daily Login Bonus

Every day you log in, Mega Bonanza will add some Gold Coins to your account, absolutely free. All told, you’ll be given 1,500 Gold Coins and 0.2 Sweeps Coins with every login. That provides a strong incentive to check back daily for new games and fresh rewards.

Mail-In Bonus

Users who send in a handwritten letter to the casino can get four Sweeps Coins per request. The envelope must be postmarked from the state in which your account is registered, and cannot be from one of the states in which Mega Bonanza is not allowed to operate. Oh, and you have to make sure your handwriting is legible, of course.

As per their operating agreements, most US sweepstakes casinos allow players to claim free Sweeps Coins via this method.

Referral Bonuses

If you want your friends and family to share in the fun, you can send them a unique Mega Bonanza referral code. You’ll be given 30,000 Gold Coins and 15 Sweeps Coins anytime someone signs up and makes $30 in purchases. If their purchases cross the $500 threshold, your account will be credited with an additional 100,000 Gold Coins and 50 Sweeps Coins.

You can earn this bonus an unlimited number of times, so it pays to refer as many people as possible.

Social Media & Community Bonuses

Mega Bonanza is very active on social media, with accounts on X, Facebook, Instagram, and more. They regularly drop new promo offers on all of its channels, so it’s a smart idea to follow the site to ensure you never miss out on a hot deal.

Bonus Type Bonus Details No Deposit Bonus: 7,500 Gold Coins + 2.5 Sweeps Coins Daily Log In Bonus: 1,500 Gold Coins + 0.2 Sweeps Coins Mail-in (AMOE) Bonus: 4 Sweeps Coins Referral Bonus: 30,000 Gold Coins + 15 Sweeps Coins when referrals deposit $30 or more. 100,000 Gold Coins + 50 Sweeps Coins when referrals deposit $500 or more. VIP Rewards Program: N/A

What Casino-Style Games Can I Play at Mega Bonanza?

Despite being a free-to-play online casino, Mega Bonanza has a games library that would put many real-money online casinos to shame. You can play nearly all your favorite games here, with a special emphasis on slots and live dealer titles.

In particular, you can access over 1,200 casino games in total. This includes hundreds of online slot machines from over a dozen of the industry’s leading software developers, including Pragmatic Play, Ruby Play, and 3 Oaks.

While you won’t find any RNG table games at Mega Bonanza, there are just under a dozen live dealer social games to pick from. These come from Iconic21 and Playtech, two leading providers of live casino entertainment. Therefore, you can expect HD streams and professional human dealers.

Slots Titles at Mega Bonanza

The Mega Bonanza slot selection is spectacular. There are over 1,200 different games to explore, including some of the biggest hits in the world and other titles that are exclusive to this casino alone. The exclusive titles include Diamond Diva Oink Bonanza, a Micrograming release filled with wilds and featuring a cartoon mascot who closely resembles a certain diva from the Muppets. New releases are also being added all the time, as the screenshot below showcases.

If you’d rather play established hits, they have some blockbusters like 3 Super Hot Chillies, Sweet Bonanza Super Scatter, and Valley of the Gods as well. It truly feels like a bottomless collection.

Jackpot lovers will appreciate their options here, as there are more than a dozen jackpot slots from Pragmatic Play. The prize pools regularly reach thousands of Sweeps Coins, making them a great choice for lovers of long-shots.

The slots are categorized by function and theme as well, with special areas dedicated to megaways slots, games with cascading mechanics, and throwback classics. Besides gameplay, Mega Bonanza makes it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for in terms of feel, with categories dedicated to Wild West slots, animals, candy themes, and much more.

Live Dealer Table Games

While Mega Bonanza does not offer digital table games that utilize random number generators (RNG), it does have an impressive selection of live dealer games. These include blackjack, crash live, slots live, and game shows. Oddly, Mega Bonanza does not have live dealer roulette or blackjack, which is an unusual omission compared to other live dealer lobbies.

One of the most popular is the game show Play Adventures Beyond Wonderland, which involves a prize wheel and a cast of characters straight out of Alice in Wonderland. Multipliers here can reach 200x, making it an exciting game indeed.

Another popular option is Buffalo Blitz Live, which is basically like playing a giant slot with the help of a human croupier. With hourly and daily must-drop jackpots, as well as a mega jackpot that regularly reaches millions of Gold Coins, this one is a unique can’t-miss for slot lovers.

Gaming Software at Mega Bonanza

Being a free-to-play social casino doesn’t stop Mega Bonanza from hosting hits from some of the top software providers in the world. You’ll find slots from top providers like Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Netgaming, Betsoft, and many more. These are the same providers that stock real money online casinos, and the games you’ll play at Mega Bonanza are faithful adaptations with all the same features.

Many of these companies provide Mega Bonanza with exclusive games you can’t find anywhere else. For example, you can play Fire Stampede 2 from Pragmatic Play, Rainbow Ryan from Yggdrasil, or Hades’ Infernal Blaze from Spinomenal here — and nowhere else.

Even the live dealer tables are from top software providers like Iconic21 and Playtech. You can tell the difference the moment you sit down, as these companies are known for their high production values and friendly, knowledgeable croupiers.

The only difference between the games on this site and the ones you’ll find elsewhere is that these are free to play. Everything else — the features, the graphics, the excitement — is exactly the same.

How Could Mega Bonanza Casino Improve Its Game Library

There’s not much to quibble about in regards to the slot library here; with hundreds of different games from top providers, you’re pretty much assured to find a few games you love. However, the site could stand to broaden its horizons beyond the reel-spinners. There are only a few blackjack tables, all of them live, and no roulette options.

Having a few video blackjack tables would be a welcome addition to players who enjoy 21 but don’t want any social interaction with it. Likewise, not having any roulette options is fairly unusual for an online casino. Once that gets ironed out, they could add further depth to their table games category. Games like craps, baccarat, and pai gow would be a good start.

Not surprisingly, given the dearth of other table game options, there’s no poker here, not even casino poker. We don’t expect them to add a full-fledged poker room, but a few games of casino Texas hold ‘em or three-card poker would be nice.

Given the popularity of instant win games like Plinko, Aviator, and the like, we feel the site should explore adding a separate category to include them. These are great for newer players who are more familiar with video game-style mechanics than casino games.

Finally, some more game shows in the live dealer section would help bolster its current lineup. Popular titles like Deal or No Deal and Monopoly would likely be massive hits among the player base here, especially since they already have options like Adventures Beyond Wonderland and Spin a Win.

How Does Mega Bonanza Casino Work?

Mega Bonanza is a free-to-play sweepstakes casino, which means you can enjoy popular games like slots and blackjack without ever having to spend real money.

The site runs on two kinds of virtual currency: Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins.

Gold Coins

Gold Coins are the play-for-fun currency. They don’t have any real-world value, and you can’t redeem them for cash. Instead, they’re there so you can play games purely for entertainment.

When you first sign up and verify your account, Mega Bonanza gives you 7,500 Gold Coins to get started. You can earn more through daily logins, referrals, and social media promos—or, if you want a big boost, you can buy Gold Coin bundles directly from the site.

Sweeps Coins

Sweeps Coins are where Mega Bonanza sets itself apart from a standard social casino. Unlike Gold Coins, Sweeps Coins can be redeemed for real cash or gift cards.

You’ll start with 2.5 Sweeps Coins just for signing up, and you can earn more in several ways: by winning them in games, entering promotions, or sometimes receiving them as a bonus with Gold Coin purchases.

It’s important to note that you can’t buy Sweeps Coins outright—they’re always given away as part of a sweepstakes promotion. That’s why Mega Bonanza qualifies as a sweepstakes casino instead of a traditional online casino.

When you’re ready to cash out, Sweeps Coins can be redeemed at a 1:1 rate (1 Sweeps Coin = $1). You’ll need to meet a minimum balance before redeeming, and the exact amount required depends on whether you’re cashing out to your bank account or opting for gift cards.

GC Vs. SC – The Big Difference

Gold Coins are for fun, Sweeps Coins are for prizes. By playing at Mega Bonanza, your in-game wins with Sweeps Coins can actually translate into real-life rewards—something you won’t find at a standard social casino.

Safety and Security at Mega Bonanza

User safety is a key focus at Mega Bonanza. While it’s still a relatively new sweepstakes casino, the site works with well-known gaming providers that only partner with legitimate operators. That partnership helps reinforce that the games here meet industry standards for fairness and reliability.

All titles use random number generators (RNGs), which guarantee that each spin or deal is independent and unbiased. This means outcomes can’t be rigged, and players get the same fair experience they would expect from other regulated platforms.

Mega Bonanza is owned by B2 Services OU, an Estonia-based operator with experience running other established social and sweepstakes casinos. Mega Bonanza sister sites include McLuck and Hello Millions, among several others. The site also protects player information with modern SSL encryption and firewalls, giving users the same level of security they’d expect from other trusted online platforms.

Banking at Mega Bonanza Casino: Purchase and Redemption Options

Even though you don’t have to spend any money to play at Mega Bonanza, you’ll still need to provide some payment information if you ever plan to buy additional coins or redeem them.

Below you’ll find info on all the payment providers accepted at the site, as well as how long it takes to redeem your coins using each of them.

Banking Method Purchases Redemptions Min Redemption Expected Redemption Time Credit/Debit Card ✅ ❌ N/A N/A Apple/Google Pay ✅ ❌ N/A N/A Bank Transfer ❌ ✅ 75 SC 3-5 business days Gift Cards ❌ ✅ 10 SC Instant

Buying Coin Packages and Redeeming

There are quite a few different coin packages you can purchase at Mega Bonanza. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular.

Package Cost Number of GC Number of Free SC $1.99 4,000 None $4.99 10,000 5 $9.99 20,000 10 $19.99 40,000 20 $99.99 200,000 101

As you can see, if your goal is to get as many Sweeps Coins as possible, the larger packages are the way to go. You also get more bang for your buck in terms of Gold Coins with the bigger deals.

What to Know About Prize Redemptions

Before you can even buy coins, you’ll need to verify your email address. This is quite simple and only takes a second or two, but nothing else can happen before this step is completed.

Also, Mega Bonanza requires that you have a certain number of Sweeps Coins (SC) in your account before you cash any of them out; you can’t just redeem them as you earn them. If you’re going to redeem a gift card, you must have 10 SC in your account. That number jumps up to 75 SC if you want cash instead.

Assuming you’ve met all these criteria, here’s what you would need to do in order to redeem your Sweeps Coins:

Win the minimum SC to redeem for a cash prize. At Mega Bonanza, that’s 10 SC for a gift card or 75 SC for a cash prize. Click the white “Redeem” button in the upper left-hand corner of the page. Complete the final verification step. This one involves verifying your name, date of birth, and address. If everything looks correct, click “Submit” at the bottom of the form. Pick your preferred redemption method. At the bottom of the page, you’ll see two boxes, one for redeeming gift cards , the other for a cash prize . Set how many SC you want to redeem and click submit.

🛍️ If redeeming a gift card, you’ll be taken to PrizeOut, where you can choose from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more. The digital gift card will be in your email within an hour.

💰 If redeeming a cash prize, you’ll need to connect your online bank account, and the funds will be sent directly to your checking account. This can take a few business days to process.

Customer Support Options and Performance

Ensuring that a site offers sufficient customer support is critical. If something goes wrong, you’ll want to know you can contact someone immediately and get an answer to your question or a resolution to your concern.

Customer support at Mega Bonanza is a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, the casino only offers live chat assistance to players once they’ve made a purchase, whereas most other online casinos see it as a standard feature. Instead, it has a 24/7 phone hotline you can call if you need assistance.

This is great for anyone who wants to be sure they’re talking to a real person, but more introverted players might prefer chatting with an agent rather than speaking with them directly.

However, relatively few online casinos offer phone support these days, so if Mega Bonanza added a live chat agent as a standard feature, it would have a big selling point in terms of customer service.

As it stands, the site funnels most queries to its help desk, which is basically just an FAQ library. The content here is fairly sparse, and it’s unlikely you’ll find answers to any but the most basic questions (most of which center around buying coins, naturally). You can also get email support round-the-clock. Response times range from one hour to one business day on average.

Phone Number +1 (424) 424-3610 Contact Email Handled through the contact form on the site Live Chat Only available after purchase Ticket Submission Contact form on the site Social Channels ✅ Yes FB: MegaBonanza

X: Mega_Bonanza

IG: megabonanza.official Average Response Time ~24 hours

Mobile Experience at Mega Bonanza

Most people today prefer to play casino games on their smartphones and other mobile devices, so optimizing the mobile experience is critical.

While there are currently no Mega Bonanza apps for iOS and Android devices, you can still access the casino via your mobile browser. The site is built on HTML5 technology, which means it is responsive and optimized for the screens of smartphones and tablets. All of the games that you can play on the desktop version are also available via mobile, even the live dealer options.

The games are just as easy to play on your phone as they are on a desktop, although the buttons are considerably smaller and the images may be harder to see. Also, while you’ll experience a similar number of pop-ups on both phone and PC, the messages are much easier to dismiss on your computer.

You can buy and redeem coins while on your phone. Purchasing can be done either through a credit card or Google/Apple Pay, depending on what kind of phone you have.

How to Sign Up at Mega Bonanza

Registering a new account at Mega Bonanza is quite simple and only takes a minute or two. We’ll walk you through it, step by step.

Use our exclusive link to visit Mega Bonanza and automatically qualify for the welcome bonus. to visit Mega Bonanza and automatically qualify for the welcome bonus. Click the pink “Sign Up” box in the upper right-hand corner. Fill out the required personal info on the form that pops up, click the box at the bottom verifying your age, and click the pink “Play Now” button. Check the inbox of the email you used to sign up; there should be a verification email from the site waiting for you. Click the pink “Confirm Email” button in the message, which will redirect you to the site. Enjoy your no purchase bonus!

That’s all there is to it. Your account has now been created, and as a reward, there should be 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins waiting for you. All that’s left to do now is to pick your favorite games and start playing.

Final Verdict: Is Mega Bonanza Legit?

If you’re looking for a free sweepstakes online casino that offers some of the best slot action around, then Mega Bonanza is definitely worth a long look.

The site has 1,200+ of the most popular slots in the world, all from top providers like Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, and Netgaming. Regardless of whether you want to play established blockbusters like the Big Bass series or up-and-coming games like 333 Boom Banks, they have you covered.

There’s also a live dealer section, which ironically isn’t a given with social casinos. That section offers games like blackjack, Adventures Beyond Wonderland, and Buffalo Blitz Live, and it’s a great way to add a little human touch to your gaming.

While the games that the casino has are awesome, we’d like to see it expand its library even further. A deeper roster of table games and live dealer offerings would be a good start, as would a few instant win titles.

New players will get 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins automatically added to their account when they sign up, and you’ll also be eligible for a special “Mega 1st Purchase Offer,” which gives you 50,000 Gold Coins and 25 Sweeps Coins for $9.99.

Ultimately, while Mega Bonanza is not a perfect casino by any means, it does represent one of the best options for players who want all of the thrills of an online casino without any of the risks.