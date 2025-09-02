Operating in the US market since 2020, Pulsz Casino offers customers both social and sweepstakes casino play. The site’s popularity is evident in its boasting over one million registered players nationwide and over 160,000 followers across social media channels.

Play social casino games at Pulsz for fun and entertainment via Gold Coins. Up your game to Sweeps Coins, and you can exchange any winnings for prizes like gift cards or even sums of cash. The site delivers a steady stream of promotional opportunities, including a no-deposit welcome offer that doesn’t require a Pulsz promo code. Also, there are some 1000 games to play from many of the leading developers in the industry.

You can also play social casino games via Pulsz’s standalone mobile app, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices. Since you aren’t playing with or winning real money, Pulsz isn’t governed by the same regulatory rules as a real-money casino. Regardless, Pulsz is a safe and trustworthy site available to play in 36 of the 50 US states. Read on to discover why the GamesHub reviewers believe Pulsz is a sweepstakes casino where you’ll want to play.

TL:DR – Pros & Cons of Pulsz

Pros Cons ✅ Large Game Library ❌ No live chat customer support ✅ Lucrative no-deposit welcome bonus ❌ Limited payment options ✅ Leading developers provide games ❌ No live dealer studio ✅Daily bonus offers ✅ 24/7 customer support

In the following Pulsz Casino review, our team of experts will examine everything this site offers players. We assess everything from the quality of software utilized to the number of available bonus packages and the depth of game coverage in detail to determine Pulsz’s caliber.

It has quickly evolved into one of the more popular sweepstakes casinos in the US market. Read through this comprehensive guide, researched by our casino experts, to discover everything there is to know about Pulsz and how social casino players view it compared to some of the other top sites in the industry.

Pulsz Promo Code & Welcome Package

Once you complete the sign-up process with Pulsz as a newcomer to the site, you will receive the Pulsz no-deposit bonus welcome offer. This offer consists of 5,000 Gold Coins and 2.3 Sweepstakes Coins. There are no hoops to jump through, and no Pulsz promo code is necessary to activate this offer. Open your new account, and the sign-up bonus is all yours.

Pulsz also offers a welcome bonus purchase offer. For $9.99, you will receive 173,500 Gold Coins and 15 Sweepstakes Coins. 110 VIP Points and a Golden Key are also part of this package.

The Pulsz Golden Key is your access card to a treasure trove of exclusive games only available at Pulsz. Once the Golden Key is in your possession, you can unlock and enjoy these special games for a whole week. The game selection includes exclusive scratchcard games and enticing slots to elevate your gaming adventure.

All Pulsz bonus offers include a 1x playthrough requirement attached to all Sweepstakes Coins.

Pulsz Casino Snapshot

There is much that is impressive about Pulsz. The choice of 1000 games to play is a good place to start, featuring an astonishing array of Pulsz slots. Massive progressive jackpot slots offer Gold Coins prizes reaching six or even seven-figure amounts. Some of the best games at this social casino include many of the same games you’d encounter when playing at a real money casino. You’ll find traditional favorites like Starburst and slots featuring the popular Megaways mechanics.

Pulsz offers one of the most comprehensive VIP loyalty rewards programs in the social casino industry. It also provides a standalone mobile app for iOS and Android systems, another way this site stands out.

Year Established 2020 No Deposit Bonus 5,000 Gold Coins + 2.3 free Sweepstakes Coins Welcome Bonus (First Purchase Bonus) 100% Bonus – 400,000 Gold Coins + 40 free Sweepstakes Coins + 460 VIP Points for $19.99 Fastest Payout (method) 1-5 Days, Bank Transfer Accepted Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Trustly, Skrill, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer Live Casino Games? No Number of Casino-Style Games 1000+ Customer Support 24/7 by phone (424) 371-7304 App Store Rating iOS App Store Score 4.4 out of 5; Android App Store Score 4.3 out of 5 Rewards Program Yes. Six Tiers Of Rewards To Claim Trustpilot Rating 4.4 out of 5

Is Pulsz Legal in my state?

You will discover that Pulsz is legal in most US states. The site is offered in 36 of 50 states, as well as Washington, DC. Comparatively, real-money online casinos are only legal and regulated in seven states.

The states where Pulsz is prohibited include Alabama, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia.

If it is legal and you want to play Pulsz games online in your state, the sweepstakes rules will require you to be physically located within state lines. You will also need to be of legal age to play casino games, which is 21 years of age.

Pulsz Ongoing Bonuses and Free SC Opportunities

After you take advantage of your Pulsz no-deposit bonus offer of 5,000 Gold Coins + 2.3 free Sweepstakes Coins, the promotional opportunities will continue to come your way as a customer. And as is the case with the sign-up bonus, no Pulsz promo code is necessary to access most of these bonus package offers.

They take responsibility for their customer base seriously at Pulsz, and always seem to be cooking up new and creative styles of bonus offers to keep their players feeling happy and cherished.

Daily Login Bonus

It all starts with the Pulsz daily bonus offer. Every day, you’ll be receiving Sweeps Coins for free. And all you need to do to gain access to these Pulsz free SC coins is log in to your account. The amount of free coins you’ll be receiving varies daily. However, it’s never less than 1-2 Sweepstakes Coins per day.

Mail-In Bonus

An old-school method to acquire free coins is via traditional snail mail. Mail-in envelopes garner regular coin packages. Simply mail in a request to receive some free Sweeps Coins. All it will cost you is the price of postage. Be sure to carefully follow the instructions for mailing these requests to Pulsz to ensure you remain eligible for the free coins. And then be patient. The free Sweeps Coins can take up to three months to arrive.

Referral Bonuses

Pulsz also offers a refer-a-friend program to acquire free coins. You’ll be assigned a Pulsz referral code. Supply that code to friends. When they use it when opening a new account, and then purchase a minimum of $15 worth of Gold Coins, you’ll receive 20 free Sweepstakes Coins.

VIP Program

Pulsz Casino’s VIP loyalty rewards program is free to all players. You will be automatically enrolled in the program when you activate your account. There are six tiers of reward levels to climb. You move up the tier ladder by making purchases of Gold Coins.

At Bronze level, you get one free Gold Coin plus one free VIP point per Gold Coin purchase. Moving up to Silver, there are 1.5 Gold Coins, plus two free VIP points with every Gold Coin purchase. Gold status grants you 2.5 free Gold Coins along with three free VIP points per Gold Coin purchase.

Platinum is worth four free Gold Coins plus four free VIP Points per Gold Coin purchase. Diamond delivers seven free Gold Coins and five free VIP Points with each Gold Coin purchase. Finally, Royal Diamond status attains 10 free Gold Coins plus six VIP Points every time you purchase Gold Coins.

Social Media & Community Bonuses

Social media contests are another method through which Pulsz doles out packages of free coins. You must follow their Instagram and Facebook accounts to be notified when these contests are underway.

Weekly prize pool tournaments and prize drawings for free Sweepstakes Coins are also regular occurrences. These drawings can reward amounts of Gold Coins ranging into the millions, and Sweeps Coins packages counting into the thousands.

Bonus Type Bonus Details No Deposit Bonus 5,000 Gold Coins + 2.3 free Sweepstakes Coins Daily Bonus (login bonus) 1-2 Sweepstakes Coins Mail-in (AMOE) Bonus Random supplies of free Sweepstakes Coins Referral Bonus 20 Sweepstakes Coins for every $15 purchase by someone using your exclusive referral code VIP Rewards Program Six Tiers of Rewards Offered

What Casino-Style Games Can I Play at Pulsz?

Offering over 1000 games to play, Pulsz delivers a well-stocked library for players to peruse. Many of the top developers in the casino industry, such as NetEnt, Habanero, Booming Games, and Relax Gaming, provide the Pulsz games. Most games are slots, as is commonplace with most social casino sites. You’ll find progressives with massive jackpots among the Pulsz slots. There are also plenty of the always-popular Megaways games.

Beyond slots, game offerings, the library also includes table games, some card games, and scratchcard games. New games are regularly added to the menu, and several games are exclusive to Pulsz Casino. You can play all these games with free coins or Sweeps Coins.

Slots Titles at Pulsz

As is often the case with top social casinos like Pulsz, the slot menu forms the backbone of the game library. The selection includes over 20 jackpot slots, over 40 games featuring the exciting and popular Megaways mechanics, and more than 160 Hold & Win games. You will find the same games at leading real-money casinos, as well as popular titles such as Starburst, Big Bass Bonanza, and Buffalo Power Megaways.

When searching for a specific game, you’ll find that Pulsz’s slots are well organized into various categories. These include online, new, top, and classic slots. Games are also organized via the mechanics they offer. Among these categories are Megaways, Hold & Win, tumbling reels, play the feature, and epic wins.

Classic slot offerings include 777 Gems Respin, Fruit Nova, and Hot Triple Sevens Special. Top-rated slots featured include Aztec Fire, Epic Joker, and Lucky Dragon Multi Dice X. Slots featuring the Megaways mechanics are The Godfather Megaways, Book Of Cats Megaways, and Howling Wolves Megaways. As for Hold & Win games, try Rio Gems, Egypt Fire, or King Cobra. Among the best games on Pulz, those offering the tumbling reels mechanic are Wildchemy, Elemento, and Templar Tumble 2.

Keeping things fresh is always the sign of a top-rated casino, and when we checked in with the new games section was stocked with more than 30 slots. Selections offered included Family Feud, Valley Of The Gods, and Candyland Coins. Jackpot selections at Pulsz are referred to as epic wins.

This selection offers titles such as Hellcatraz, Fortune Hunter, and Fishing Reels Unlocked. Exclusive games are another trademark of leading social casino sites. During our review, among the exclusive game offerings on the site were Pulsz Pigger, Mad Hit Jokester, and Tiki Baka Boom Boom.

Play the feature is a unique option that is provided at Pulsz. This is a slots mechanic that enables players to trigger a bonus round. In this feature, when you land a winning combination, the slot provides significantly more rewards than in the base game session.

Table Games are Limited

Many social casinos offer a minimal selection of table games, and Pulsz can be counted among this group. Unlike the well-stocked Pulsz slots library, you will find that the table games choice at is slender, offering just a few options for playing blackjack, the classic card game in which the object is to beat the dealer without going over 21.

Among the options at is Multihand Blackjack. You can play this game at with low coin values. There’s also standard blackjack, in which the dealer must stand on a soft 17, and Lucky Sevens Blackjack, which offers a return to player of 99.59 (better than the 99.57% of standard blackjack) and lets you play up to three hands at a time. And there’s no need to wait for a table to open with any of these versions of blackjack – simply join in and start playing.

If you would like more table game options with your social casino experience, Stake.us and McLuck both offer an impressive collection of table games

Slingo Games

You will also find a selection of Slingo games at Pulsz Casino. These games are provided by Gaming Realms, a developer known for its Slingo games, a great alternative to online slots. Slingo is a game style that combines slot games with bingo.

Slingo selections offered at include Slingo XXXtreme, Slingo Fire and Ice, and Slingo Berserk.

Arcade Games

Another unique feature at Pulsz Casino is the selection of arcade-style games offered. Arcade games first gained popularity in the 1970s and 1980s and have recently transitioned to online casino gaming.

Arcade titles provided at Pulsz Casino include Triple Plinko, a take on the popular game from the game show The Price Is Right. You can also try Classic Mines, Classic Dice, Hilo Deluxe, Classic Hilo, and Hilo Deluxe.

Only One Poker Option at Pulsz

The selection of online poker games at Pulsz Casino is also limited to just one choice—Texas Hold’em Poker 3D, provided by Evoplay. Set in a Wild West saloon, Texas Hold’em Poker 3D requires a combination of skill and luck to achieve success.

If poker is something you’d like to participate in, we recommend taking a look at our guide to sweepstakes poker sites, these options may be more suited to your preferences.

Pulsz Bingo

While you won’t find bingo games on the Pulsz Casino site, the company does offer a sister site, Pulsz Bingo. Here, you’ll find online bingo games and bingo community rooms to bond with other players. Pulsz Bingo games include Animingo, Beachball Blast, Golden Gate, Route 66, and Dwarf & Dragon.

Gaming Software at Pulsz Casino

At Pulsz Casino, you can play games from the most acclaimed social games providers in the gaming business. Industry-leading developers such as 3 Oaks Gaming, Playson, Kalamba Games, and BGaming are responsible for stocking the library of slot games.

In total, 22 different game developers populate the Pulsz library. It truly is a case of the more, the merrier, since each developer brings a unique element to the game library. For instance, Relax Gaming is known for providing excellent graphics and storytelling, and for offering tumbling reels graphics in its games. One of the biggest slot game creators in the industry, BGaming, has gained a reputation for delivering enticing jackpot games capable of producing epic wins. Playson is responsible for playing the feature mechanic, a unique element in the Pulsz game library.

Offering games with various levels of volatility, Booming Games is known for its buffalo-based line of slot games and for creating many popular Hold & Win titles. Kalamba Games is another company well-stocked in Hold & Win titles, with a reputation for developing innovative and engaging gameplay featuring high-octane adventures.

How Could Pulsz Casino Improve Its Game Library?

One of Pulsz Casino’s unfortunate aspects is the absence of a live dealer studio. While more and more social casinos are adding this element to their game libraries, so far, it isn’t available to players.

Another game element that is missing from the menu is instant-win games.

How Does Pulsz Casino Work?

It’s been just about five years since Pulsz launched, yet it is already established as one of the leading social casinos in the US market. One of the more pleasing aspects of social casinos is that if you don’t want to, you will never have to pay for the privilege of playing social casino games on the site.

By playing with Gold Coins, you’re only from gameplay to have some fun and enjoy yourself. You can purchase Gold Coins, but they don’t have to be. Several regular promotional opportunities will allow you to pick up caches of Gold Coins from Pulsz daily bonus packages. Gold Coins are a virtual currency,; the only winnings you will collect will be more Gold Coins. They hold no actual value.

On the other hand, you can also opt to play sweepstakes casino games at Pulsz. Technically, Sweepstakes Coins are also a virtual currency. The difference with Sweepstakes Coins is that they do hold some actual value. At sweepstakes casinos, you can accumulate Sweepstakes Coins and later exchange them for prizes like gift cards and even actual cash prizes.

Under Pulsz sweepstakes rules, every Sweeps Coin holds a value equal to one dollar. The other facet of Sweeps Coins is that you can never purchase them directly. All Pulsz Sweeps Coins are acquired free of charge, either through promotional or bonus offers, by winning them during sweepstakes casino play, or as free perks as an add-on with any purchase of Gold Coins.

Safety and Security at Pulsz

Whether you are playing at a real-money online casino or a social casino such as Pulsz Casino, safety and security are vital. Hackers will always seek to access your personal information, especially your banking data, by finding a way into any site.

Since they are not classified as gambling sites, social casinos in the US operate without the requirement of a state-issued license, unlike real-money casinos, which must adhere to strict state-level licensing and regulatory requirements. Pulsz is run by Yellow Social Interactive Limited, a company headquartered in Gibraltar.

It’s good to know that Pulsz Casino prioritizes site security. You can play the best slots on Pulsz, safe in the knowledge that the utmost in cyber protection surrounds you. Pulsz Casino takes commercially reasonable physical, electronic, and administrative steps to maintain the security of all personal information collected.

Measures put into place to protect you while playing online games at Pulsz Casino include the latest advances in SSL encryption technology, which provides the utmost in firewalls to protect access to both your personal and financial data.

Pulsz Casino limits the number of people with physical access to database servers and employs electronic security systems and password protections that guard against unauthorized access. All payment transactions are handled through third-party payment processors.

Another factor that provides the comfort of trust at Pulsz Casino is the site’s game area. All slots and table games at Pulsz Casino are delivered by the leading online casino game developers in the US industry, the same developers who stock the game libraries of the major real-money casinos.

You will find many of the same games at Pulsz Casino, including well-known titles such as Starburst and Sugar Rush. As the most trusted game creators in the industry, you can rest assured that random number generators operate all of these games and are independently tested to ensure that they operate with provable fairness.

Pulsz Casino also takes responsible gambling seriously. Detailed information on how to recognize if you or someone you know has a gambling problem can be found on the Pulsz Casino site. The Pulsz Casino makes it possible to enact several measures for your own protection. These include enacting limits on how many Gold Coin packages you can purchase daily.

It’s also possible to self-exclude from playing games at Pulsz Casino. Self-exclusion is a request you initiated to limit your access to casino services. Self-exclusion will result in the complete restriction of access to your Pulsz Casino user account and put a block on your user account so that access to the account will be denied.

Pulsz also provides links to resources and information on how to recognize the signs of problem gambling, as well as direct links to connect with professionals who treat those with gambling addictions.

Banking at Pulsz: Purchase and Redemption Options

Another positive element of Pulsz Casino is that it offers a variety of banking methods. You can choose from the traditional option of safe and secure credit cards, the security of online banking, or the speed of e-wallets, which also offer the opportunity to put a layer of security between your banking information and the site’s third-party payment processors.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to utilize any cryptocurrency as a form of payment at Pulsz Casino. While crypto coins have become popular with many social casinos in the US market, Pulsz Casino is choosing to opt out of getting on board the crypto train.

Let’s look at all the banking choices you can implement at Pulsz Casino.

Banking Method Purchases Redemptions Min Redemption Expected Redemption Time Credit/Debit Card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express) Yes Yes 100 SC 0-5 banking days E-wallets (Skrill, Trustly) Yes Yes 100 SC 0-5 banking days Apple/Google Pay Yes Yes 100 SC 0-5 banking days Bank Transfer Yes Yes 100 SC 0-5 banking days Gift Cards No Yes 25 SC 0-5 banking days

Buying Coin Packages and Redeeming

While purchasing Gold Coins to play games at Pulsz isn’t necessary, you can opt to do so. You can opt for several packages, starting at as little as $1.99.

Many of these Pulsz Casino Gold Coin purchase packages include a selection of Pulsz Sweepstakes Coins. Remember that Sweepstakes Coins are always free. You can’t purchase these coins. It’s also good to keep in mind that whenever you buy Gold Coins at Pulsz Casino, you’ll be accumulating loyalty points that will enable you to climb the tiers of the Pulsz Casino VIP rewards program. And no Pulsz promo codes are needed to access these packages.

Every Gold Coin purchase at Pulsz Casino includes access to a Golden Key. The Pulsz Golden Key will give you access to exclusive games that are only available at Pulsz Casino. Once you’ve acquired a Golden Key, you can unlock and enjoy each of these special games for an entire week. The exclusive game choices include scratchcard games and slots only available through Golden Key access.

Another advantage of making Gold Coin purchases at Pulsz Casino is that you will remove all ads from the Pulsz Casino site during gameplay.

Let’s examine the various Gold Coin purchase packages offered at Pulsz Casino.

Package Cost Number of GC Number of Free SC VIP Points $1.99 30,000 0 18 $2.49 (Purchase Offer) 100,000 10 55 $4.99 79,500 5 45 $9.99 (Purchase Offer) 200,000 20 110 $19.99 (Purchase Offer) 400,000 40 460 $49.99 904,500 50 750 $99.99 1,884,000 100 1800

What to Know about the Redemption Method

When it comes time to redeem coins for prizes at Pulsz Casino, one thing to remember about the process is that you can only redeem Sweepstakes Coins. You can never redeem Gold Coins for any prize winnings. They simply enable playing for fun and enjoyment.

It’s also essential to ensure that you’ve met all the requirements stipulated by Pulsz Casino before initiating any redemption process. First, you must play through all Sweepstakes Coins 1x before they are eligible to be redeemed. Also, you must have accumulated a minimum of 100 Sweepstakes Coins before any redemption for a cash sum is possible. If you want to redeem for a gift card, you’ll need to have accumulated no less than 25 Sweepstakes Coins.

To initiate the process of redeeming a gift card, the first step is to click on the “Redeem” icon under the cashier section of the Pulsz Casino web page. Next, click on “Redeem as Gift Card.” Then select the type of gift card you wish to receive for your redemption. Finally, click on “Confirm” to complete the gift card exchange.

Redemption of cash begins in the same manner. Enter the cashier section on the Pulsz Casino website and choose “Redeem.” When prompted, select “Redeem Cash Prize.” You’ll then be required to input the requested redemption amount, followed by your banking method choice. Finally, hit “Confirm” and the casino will complete the process.

Before the casino can complete a redemption transaction, you must verify your personal information with Pulsz Casino via the Know Your Customer software. This additional verification ensures the security and integrity of your account. This process involves providing specific documents and information to authenticate your identity further. The documents may include photos of cards and a selfie with your ID card.

The Pulsz redemption time will take 1 to 5 days to complete the redemption request. Pulsz Casino limits players to one redemption every 48 hours.

Customer Support Options and Performance

Right off the bat, there’s an issue with Pulsz Casino’s customer support. While customer service is accessible 24/7, players seeking an answer to a problem with the site don’t have live chat access. That’s a real shortcoming, considering it tends to be commonplace within the US social casino industry.

You can phone Pulsz Casino customer support at (424) 371-7304. When we did, we found that the wait time to speak with someone took about 30 minutes. Email is also available at [email protected]. Pulsz is also on social media at Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. You could get an answer from them at any of these links.

However, Pulsz Casino prefers that you contact them by submitting a ticket. We found this method to be very time-consuming. You’ll be required to complete a form supplying your email address, full name, customer ID, date of birth, zip code, and last purchase date.

You must pick a category from a list of issues, provide a subject, and finally write a detailed description of your concern. Once that was completed and submitted, it took us about 12 hours to get a response from anyone at Pulsz Casino.

The Pulsz Casino Help Center allows you to search through the site’s extensive list of FAQs, which might save you time waiting for a response from Pulsz Casino customer service. Topics covered include redemption, purchases, promotions, verification, and safer gaming.

Phone Number (424) 371-7304 Contact Email [email protected] Live Chat N/A Ticket Submission support.pulsz.com Social Channels Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) Average Response Time 12 Hours

Mobile Experience with the Pulsz App

Pulsz deserves a tip of the cap in acknowledgement that the site offers access to standalone dedicated mobile apps. Whether you are an iOS or Android user, you’ll find an app for both operating systems. The Android app was available for several years, while the iOS app is a more recent addition.

The Pulsz Casino app draws a 4.4 rating (out of five) at the Apple Store and a 4.3 rating (out of five) from the Google Play Store. A link directly from the website will launch the download process for either Pulsz app. Just click on the pink and white “Install” icon in the bottom left-hand corner of the website’s front page. As a bonus, Pulsz Casino will give you 5,000 free Gold Coins for downloading either app.

Yellow Social Interactive Ltd., owners and operators of Pulsz Casino, is a Gibraltar-based app developer, so it only makes sense that the company would offer state-of-the-art apps for play on your mobile device. And that’s certainly the case. The mobile version of Pulsz is an eye-catching site. It offers ease of navigation and all the same bells and whistles as the desktop experience. If you’d rather not download an app, you can also opt to utilize the Pulsz Casino on your mobile browser, and you will discover it also works seamlessly.

How to Sign Up at Pulsz Casino

Registering for a new account at Pulsz Casino couldn’t be much simpler. It takes just a few minutes, and you’ll be done and playing social casino games. Navigate the following quick and easy steps, and you’ll be on your way.

Click on the pink “Register” icon in the top right-hand corner of the Pulsz Casino web page. If you choose, you can instantly create your new account using your existing Facebook, Microsoft, or Google login credentials. You can also choose to create a separate login with your email and a unique password. You’ll be required to provide the following personal information: Your contact details, such as your first and last name, telephone number, and home address. You’ll also need to supply your date of birth. Designate your personal preferences for receiving marketing information from Pulsz. Respond to an email to verify your account. Check your new account for your Pulsz no-deposit bonus of 5,000 Gold Coins and 2.3 free Sweepstakes Coins. That’s it. You’re ready to begin playing social casino games at Pulsz!

Final Verdict: Is Pulsz Casino Legit?

Is Pulsz Casino legit? Our team of experts set out to answer that question during their review. And the answer is an emphatic yes.

True, Pulsz Casino is not without its flaws. For instance, we’d like access to live chat as part of the site’s customer support. Cryptocurrency options with the website’s banking options would be another positive change the casino could implement. A live dealer studio and more variety and balance in the table game selections are other upgrades that would add value to the site.

That being said, there’s so much good going on at Pulsz that it would be hard not to recommend this site. The slot selection is second to none in terms of volume and variety. The mix of mechanics, progressive jackpot games, and numerous new and exclusive game options is tremendously positive. The number of exclusive Pulsz features is impressive. The Golden Key, enabling access to unique games, is enticing. And the Play the Feature Slots option is also a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Pulsz players.

They take site security and player safety with the utmost seriousness. Delivering plenty of ongoing promotions and a solid no-deposit welcome offer of 5,000 Gold Coins and 2.3 Sweepstakes Coins, Pulsz Casino gets you going and keeps you playing. This social casino site ranks right up there with the best in the business and is well worth your time.