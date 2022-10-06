Vote-graphic

People's Choice Award for Aus Indie Showcase 2022!

Latest MIGW & PAX News

PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase Winners
News

Announcing the PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase Winners

The PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase represents some of the best upcoming Australian games, which you can play at PAX…

Edmond Tran

Aug 17, 2022
Fires At Midnight
Features

Games for Change Malaysia and what South East Asian gamedevs need

Interest in the game development scene in countries like Malaysia is increasing, but more steps are needed to foster a…

Samantha Low
pax aus 2022 show
Features

How to make the most of your time at PAX Aus 2022

PAX Aus 2022 is right around the corner. Ahead of the show, check out our handy guide for maximising your…

Leah J. Williams
MIGW 2022 Steam Festival Melbourne International Games Week
News

MIGW 2022 Steam Festival features deals and talks on Australian games

The celebration features a big sale on great Australian games, must-play demos of upcoming ones, and a ton of developer…

Edmond Tran

