News

 > News > PC

Global publishers set to attend Play Now pitching sessions at MIGW

Play Now connects Australian game developers with global publishers, for a festival of pitching.
2 Jul 2024
Leah J. Williams
play now game pitching migw 2024

PC

Image: Sarah Chavdaroska

Share Icon

Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) will once again play host to games marketplace Play Now in October 2024, with a range of global publishers confirmed to attend. As in its inaugural year, local Australian developers are encouraged to prepare a pitch and connect with a host of potential investors, publishers, and platform holders to share their biggest ideas.

So far, publishers confirmed to attend include: Devolver Digital, Raw Fury, Oculus Publishing from Meta, Team17, Massive Monster, Fellow Traveller, Akupara Games, Landfall, ASTRA Logical, UltraPlayers, and PlaySide Studios. Each will be open to pitches from developers ready to share more about their latest projects.

Update 2/7: VicScreen has also locked in attendance from ID@Xbox, Super Rare Games, Focus Entertainment, The Arcade Crew, and Cult Games.

“Over AUD $25 million worth of projects were presented at VicScreen’s Play Now Melbourne in 2023, connecting local developers with international publishers and platform holders,” Caroline Pitcher, CEO of VicScreen said in a press release. “This year Play Now has grown with more publishers taking part and over 150 meetings slated, creating more opportunities for local developers to sell their games to the world.”

Read: VicScreen launches Play Now Melbourne games market

The return of Play Now feels very important this year, as publishing and investment opportunities within the global games industry have begun to dry up. Pitching has become incredibly competitive, and also less approachable, with companies making tougher decisions about budgets and funding.

This should provide a great opportunity for Australian-based game developers to speak face-to-face with potential investors, and gain an understanding of their desires in an ever-shifting market.

How to apply for Play Now Melbourne 2024

Applications for Play Now Melbourne 2024 are now open via the VicScreen website.

Those applying should consider the criteria presented, and the maturity of their intended project for pitching. Play Now is best approached with firm ideas in mind, and a pitch polished enough to impress its recipients.

Stay tuned for more news about Play Now Melbourne, and Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW).

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
beyond good and evil 2 narrative link
?>
News

How Beyond Good & Evil's remaster sets up its sequel

Beyond Good & Evil's remaster contains a strong narrative link to its long-in-development sequel.

Leah J. Williams
the sims 4 money tips
?>
News

The Sims and Minecraft are teaching Aussies financial literacy

Games aren't only for entertainment – they're also very educational, and teach practical skills.

Leah J. Williams
dino crisis capcom
?>
News

Capcom celebrates Dino Crisis anniversary with dinosaur foot pic

Fans are debating whether Capcom is teasing a Dino Crisis remake, or just feet posting.

Leah J. Williams
Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil: Village
?>
News

Resident Evil 9 is officially in development, per Capcom

Resident Evil 9 will be overseen by Resident Evil 7 director, Koshi Nakanishi.

Leah J. Williams
sims 4 polyamory free update
?>
News

The Sims 4's latest free update introduces polyamory

Sims players will soon be able to determine jealousy and boundaries around polyamory.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login