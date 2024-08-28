News

Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) 2024 finalists announced

The best of Australian game development will be celebrated at the AGDAs 2024.
28 Aug 2024 9:26
Leah J. Williams
Images: Chaos Theory Games / Jordan Mochi / Larrikin Interactive

The finalists for the annual Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) 2024 have been revealed, with a range of worthy Australian-made games celebrated for their achievements. Leading the pack with six nominations across multiple award categories is Conscript by solo developer Jordan Mochi, and it’s swiftly followed by Larrikin Interactive’s Diets & Deities, with four nominations, and PlaySide Studios’ KILL KNIGHT, also with four nominations.

Recent releases including Chaos Theory Games’ Crab God, Toast Interactive’s Max Mustard, and 5 Lives Studios’ Cozy Caravan have also received nominations, alongside a host of other strong contenders. As announced, finalists hail from across Australia, with developers of all sizes praised for their creativity and endurance.

“This year’s The AGDAs finalists demonstrate the continued originality and creativity of Australian game developers,” Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA said in a press release. “In spite of global industry trends, Australian game studios continue to produce excellent games that will continue to enhance their reputation worldwide … The AGDAs continue to be a wonderful celebration of the world-class talent in this country.”

This year’s AGDAs will take place on 9 October 2024 at The Forum Melbourne, as part of MIGW. For those not able to attend the ticketed event, the awards will be livestreamed from 6:30 pm AEDT via the IGEA Twitch channel.

Here’s the full list of finalists for this year’s show.

AGDAs 2024: Full list of finalists

Excellence in Art (Sponsored by Ultimate Studio)

Excellence in Gameplay

  • Capes by Spitfire Interactive, Daedalic Entertainment (QLD)
  • Max Mustard by Toast Interactive (QLD)
  • Wild Bastards by Blue Manchu, Maximum Entertainment (ACT)

Excellence in Narrative

Excellence in Sound Design (Sponsored by APRA AMCOS)

Excellence in Music (Sponsored by APRA AMCOS)

Excellence in Accessibility (Presented by VicScreen)

Excellence in Mobile

Excellence in Mixed Reality

Excellence in Impact

Excellence in Emerging (Sponsored by Screen Queensland)

Excellence in Live Service (Sponsored by Sledgehammer Games)

Game of the Year

Full disclosure: Leah J. Williams and Steph Panecasio of GamesHub served as part of the AGDAs 2024 judging panel.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

