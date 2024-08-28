The finalists for the annual Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) 2024 have been revealed, with a range of worthy Australian-made games celebrated for their achievements. Leading the pack with six nominations across multiple award categories is Conscript by solo developer Jordan Mochi, and it’s swiftly followed by Larrikin Interactive’s Diets & Deities, with four nominations, and PlaySide Studios’ KILL KNIGHT, also with four nominations.

Recent releases including Chaos Theory Games’ Crab God, Toast Interactive’s Max Mustard, and 5 Lives Studios’ Cozy Caravan have also received nominations, alongside a host of other strong contenders. As announced, finalists hail from across Australia, with developers of all sizes praised for their creativity and endurance.

“This year’s The AGDAs finalists demonstrate the continued originality and creativity of Australian game developers,” Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA said in a press release. “In spite of global industry trends, Australian game studios continue to produce excellent games that will continue to enhance their reputation worldwide … The AGDAs continue to be a wonderful celebration of the world-class talent in this country.”

This year’s AGDAs will take place on 9 October 2024 at The Forum Melbourne, as part of MIGW. For those not able to attend the ticketed event, the awards will be livestreamed from 6:30 pm AEDT via the IGEA Twitch channel.

Here’s the full list of finalists for this year’s show.

AGDAs 2024: Full list of finalists

Excellence in Art (Sponsored by Ultimate Studio)

CONSCRIPT by Catchweight Studio (VIC)

KILL KNIGHT by PlaySide Studios (VIC)

Wild Bastards by Blue Manchu, Maximum Entertainment (ACT)

Excellence in Gameplay

Capes by Spitfire Interactive, Daedalic Entertainment (QLD)

Max Mustard by Toast Interactive (QLD)

Wild Bastards by Blue Manchu, Maximum Entertainment (ACT)

Excellence in Narrative

Capes by Spitfire Interactive, Daedalic Entertainment (QLD)

CONSCRIPT by Catchweight Studio (VIC)

The Ruby Court by Dana McKay (VIC)

Excellence in Sound Design (Sponsored by APRA AMCOS)

CONSCRIPT by Catchweight Studio (VIC)

Cozy Caravan by 5 Lives Studios, Supertonic (QLD)

KILL KNIGHT by PlaySide Studios (VIC)

Excellence in Music (Sponsored by APRA AMCOS)

Crab God by Chaos Theory Games, Firesquid (NSW)

Diets & Deities by Larrikin Interactive (NT)

KILL KNIGHT by PlaySide Studios (VIC)

Excellence in Accessibility (Presented by VicScreen)

Excellence in Mobile

Excellence in Mixed Reality

Excellence in Impact

Excellence in Emerging (Sponsored by Screen Queensland)

Catto’s Post Office by In Shambles Studio (QLD)

CONSCRIPT by Catchweight Studio (VIC)

Pond Scum by Universal Weebs Unlimited PTY LTD (VIC)

Excellence in Live Service (Sponsored by Sledgehammer Games)

Game of the Year

CONSCRIPT by Catchweight Studio (VIC)

Diets & Deities by Larrikin Interactive (NT)

KILL KNIGHT by PlaySide Studios (VIC)

Full disclosure: Leah J. Williams and Steph Panecasio of GamesHub served as part of the AGDAs 2024 judging panel.